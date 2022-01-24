These cyberpunk boots will let you walk inside the metaverse without moving from the spot

The Pet Table, named for its odd, almost pet-like stance (it does look like an abstract dog sitting with that curved back, no?) relies on a neat optical illusion to appear as visually interesting as it does. You see, most tables come with the standard 3 or 4 legs, or a flat, wide base that makes them look like they’ve got enough stability to not tip over. The Pet Table, on the other hand, has a wide base, but also has a tabletop surface that rests outside the base’s vertical footprint. If you’ve studied basic physics in school, the one rule to stability is to have your product’s center of gravity as low as possible, and within the product’s base. The Pet Table, however, visually seems like it disobeys that cardinal rule. Just looking at the image above makes me wonder if it’s going to tip over the minute I rest my cup of tea on it. It’s that visual trickery and tension that makes the Pet Table so interesting.

PETS ・ 22 HOURS AGO