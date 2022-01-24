ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to change in-game nickname in PUBG New State Mobile

Cover picture for the articleFor a while now, PUBG New State Mobile users had been asking for a nickname change feature in the game and, starting today, the Nickname Change Ticket will be available for purchase in the NC Store which will allow users to change their nicknames. As players often grow tired of their...

The Hollywood Reporter

Rovio Unveils New ‘Angry Birds’ Mobile Game

Mobile game company Rovio Entertainment revealed Thursday that new puzzle game Angry Birds Journey is now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. The pick-up-and-play, story-driven game is designed to be accessible and fun for new players and those familiar with the franchise, first launched in 2009. “The love for the original slingshot gameplay is still strong after 12 years,” said Rovio CEO Alex Pelletier-Normand. “Today, with the global launch of Angry Birds Journey, we’re happy to present to players an all-new Angry Birds experience that puts the slingshot at center stage.” He goes on to say that the game is “much different from the classic games in its updated and streamlined gameplay,” but features familiar iconic characters from the franchise — that includes two animated feature films as well as multiple games, and later this month will also see a longform animated series land on Netflix. Rovio, both a developer and a publisher, is based in Finland and operates multiple game studios. View the trailer for Angry Birds Journey below.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PUBG Creator Teases Massive New Game

If Brendan "PLAYERUNKNOWN" Greene never makes another game, his name will still go down in the video game history book for his contribution to it with the creation of PUBG, which didn't birth the battle royale genre, H1Z1 did that, but did initially popularize it, though it was Fortnite, and then Apex Legends, and then Call of Duty: Warzone that cemented the genre. These days, Greene is no longer working on PUBG. He's working on something new, which he recently teased over on Twitter.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Headlines

PUBG: New State Gets A New BR: Extreme Mode Featuring Less Players

PUBG: New State is one of the latest battle royale titles on mobile and today it just received its big January update, featuring a new BR: Extreme Mode that cuts the player base down in number. With many BR titles and match types, you typically see matches that allow for...
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

PUBG: New State’s Latest Patch Introduces Extreme Mode And More

PUBG: New State’s Latest Patch Introduces Extreme Mode And More. PUBG: New State is an online battle royale that is currently available on iOS and Android. The game is developed by PUBG Studios and published by Krafton Inc. Today, the developers released the game’s latest update that released a ton of content including BR: Extreme, weapon customizations, weapons, vehicles and a Survivor Pass. The developers also released a lengthy trailer detailing all the changes.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

PUBG New State February update may pack graphic enhancements for Troi map

PUBG New State February update was officially announced a day ago and this time game developer Krafton will be looking to bring some graphic enhancements. As mentioned in the assignments, the franchise will introduce major improvements in the Troi map, the latest map added to PUBG New State. In addition,...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingonphone.com

The qualities that make a mobile game from being average to good

Mobile gaming has become a spearhead in the global video gaming market, as smartphone games accounted for nearly 50% of video gaming revenue worldwide in 2020. Yet mobile phones cement themselves as the favored medium for gaming. Mobile game operators are brainstorming how they can improve average mobile game qualities to make them really good. After all, the more popular mobile games become, the more competition there’s going to be on the market.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingonphone.com

PUBG Mobile or BGMI players can now view Royal Pass (RP) mission status during battles

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Mobile, abbreviated as PUBG Mobile is known as Game for Peace in China and Battlegrounds Mobile India in India. It is a free-to-play battle-royale video game developed by LightSpeed & Quantum Studio, a division of Tencent Games and licensed by Krafton. The developers have conducted an interactive session with players called Dev Talk. Here, they have discussed future updates and answered some of the players’ questions. In the Second Dev Talk, developers have talked about various features coming to the game. These include the likes of a brand-new chat system, reloading while ADS, check RP missions during battles. Here, we will get a detailed overview of how PUBG Mobile or BGMI players will be able to see Royal Pass (RP) mission status during battles in the game.
VIDEO GAMES
firstsportz.com

Krafton announces ‘New State Mobile Open Challenge’, the first tournament of PUBG New State with $250,000 prize pool

Much to the delight of the players, Krafton has announced the first eSports tournament for their futuristic battle-royale game, PUBG New State. The tournament has been named New State Mobile Open Challenge and is limited to Korean players only. Esports has become a worldwide recognized phenomenon nowadays as eSports organizations...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingonphone.com

PUBG Mobile or BGMI might allow players to have more than 4 members in a battle royale match

In the most recent community update by the PUBG Mobile or BGMI team on the official game website, we have been brought up to date with the “dev talk” which is basically a discussion among the game developers regarding features and revamps which can appear in the game in the near future. One of the subjects involved suggested the addition of a classic battle royale mode in PUBG Mobile but with more players than the current 4 member format.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingonphone.com

COD Mobile Tiger Pact event Guide: Tips to get more Tiger Coins in the game

Call of Duty Mobile Season 1 2022 has been released with many more to come throughout the year. A host of new features, maps, and events has been added to the game this season. One such event is the “Counterattack Event”. In this article, we have provided all the details about the COD Mobile Tiger Pact event. In this event, players will have to earn Tiger Coins by accomplishing certain tasks and with these coins, they can earn some cool and exciting rewards.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingonphone.com

SocialPeta’s Complete Mobile Game Ads Guide and Tips

Mobile gaming recorded a skyrocketing growth in 2021, especially with the impact of the COVID pandemic in 2020. It is also worth mentioning that according to the 2021 mobile game ads industry white paper recently released by SocialPeta, 2021 had nearly 65k mobile game advertisers, North America remained Top 1 with a total of over 41K mobile game advertisers, up 18.72% YoY.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingonphone.com

PUBG Mobile or BGMI: ‘Reload while Scope’ feature to arrive in near future

PUBG Mobile or BGMI developers have often reached out to its players by Dev Talk social event to share new features or any updates that may come in the future. In Part 2 of the Dev Talk social event, PUBGM’s developers shared a lot about what may come in the future including Clans, the Cheer Park. The developers have answered players’ astute questions about security, gameplay, etc. While most of the changes are expected, the developers surprised the players by sharing a piece of information regarding the “Reload while scope” feature in both PUBG Mobile and BGMI.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

NEW STATE MOBILE Open Challenge: Starts This February

Krafton, Inc. announced today that it would be hosting its first official NEW STATE MOBILE eSports event in Korea for 2022. The open challenge competition will happen between February 5th – 19th, with a prize pool of more than $250,000. Throughout the open challenge competition, players will exclusively be...
VIDEO GAMES
Android Headlines

PUBG Mobile Developer Is Suing Copycat Game (Also Google & Apple)

Copycat games and blatant rip-offs are a reality in the gaming world, but sometimes, they can lead to some serious legal actions. Krafton, the company that brings us PUBG Mobile, is dragging a Singaporean company named Genera Online over its PUBG clone. Along with the company, Krafton is also suing Google and Apple.
VIDEO GAMES

