Boeing invests $450 million in flying taxi developer Wisk

Estimated reading time 4 minutes, 46 seconds. Wisk, a leading advanced air mobility (AAM) company and developer of the first all-electric, self-flying air taxi in the U.S., has secured $450 million in funding from The Boeing Company, making it one of the most well-funded AAM companies in the world. Combined with previous funding, this investment reinforces Wisk’s strong position as a privately backed AAM leader and highlights the strength of Wisk’s strategic partnership with Boeing and their collaboration on critical technology development.
Comments / 0