ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Boeing invests $450 million in flying taxi developer Wisk

By Syndicated Content
101 WIXX
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) – Boeing Co is investing a further $450 million in Wisk to support development...

wixx.com

Comments / 0

Related
singularityhub.com

A UK Startup Is Building 200 Flying Taxi Hubs Around the World

At the Consumer Electronics Show in Vegas two years ago, Hyundai and Uber unveiled an air taxi concept they’d partnered on, claiming people would be riding in the flying vehicles by 2030. Now Hyundai has taken an important step towards making that prediction a reality. The company just invested in a British startup called Urban-Air Port, which has plans to build 200 hubs for flying taxis in 65 different cities over the next 5 years.
ECONOMY
dronedj.com

Wisk gets $450 million for eVTOL air taxi certification push

Pioneering advanced air mobility (AAM) company Wisk Aero is getting a financial boost in its drive to obtain certification of its electric takeoff and landing (eVTOL) air taxi craft through a $450 million infusion from aviation giant and corporate mentor Boeing. Wisk said the considerable influx of capital would be...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Page
Aviation Week

Boeing Invests $450m In UAM Joint Venture Wisk

Despite closing its future transportation unit in 2020, Boeing is investing $450 million in its Wisk joint venture with Kitty Hawk to develop and operate autonomous electric urban air taxis. Boeing and Kitty Hawk, which is backed by Google cofounder Larry Page, forged the joint venture in 2019. The... Subscription...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
verticalmag.com

Wisk secures $450M from Boeing

Estimated reading time 4 minutes, 46 seconds. Wisk, a leading advanced air mobility (AAM) company and developer of the first all-electric, self-flying air taxi in the U.S., has secured $450 million in funding from The Boeing Company, making it one of the most well-funded AAM companies in the world. Combined with previous funding, this investment reinforces Wisk’s strong position as a privately backed AAM leader and highlights the strength of Wisk’s strategic partnership with Boeing and their collaboration on critical technology development.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taxis#Investment#Reuters#Boeing Co
runwaygirlnetwork.com

Press Release: Wisk secures $450m from Boeing to advance air taxi

Wisk, a leading Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) company and developer of the first all-electric, self-flying air taxi in the U.S., has secured $450 million in funding from The Boeing Company, making it one of the most well-funded AAM companies in the world. Combined with previous funding, this investment reinforces Wisk’s strong position as a privately-backed AAM leader and highlights the strength of Wisk’s strategic partnership with Boeing and their collaboration on critical technology development.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Seekingalpha.com

Boeing to add $450M to electric air taxi JV with Larry Page

Boeing (BA -0.7%) says it will invest another $450M in its Wisk flying taxi joint venture with Google co-founder Larry Page to develop small, pilotless aircraft for short passenger hops in and around cities. Wisk is just one of dozens of electric vertical takeoff and landing makers but differs in...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Google
simpleflying.com

Emirates Boeing 777 Faces Control Problems Flying To San Francisco

An Emirates Boeing 777 flying to the US yesterday ended up landing thousands of miles away in Russia after encountering control problems. The twinjet eventually diverted to St Petersburg, having changed its requested destination several times along the way. The flight in question. Emirates flight EK225 is a regularly scheduled...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
KRMG

Emirates to again fly Boeing 777 to US as 5G rollout slowed

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Long-haul carrier Emirates said Thursday it will resume its Boeing 777 flights to the U.S. after halting its use of the aircraft there over concerns new 5G services in America could interfere with airplane technology that measures altitude. International carriers that...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
KING 5

Kirkland company turns Boeing jets into flying palaces

Imagine flying high in super-yacht splendor. Getting down to business in a Fortune 500 boardroom. Or catching up on sleep... in a stateroom fit for a king. It can all happen on your personalized Boeing jumbo jet... with the help of Kirkland based Greenpoint Technologies. "What you have in your...
KIRKLAND, WA
breakingtravelnews.com

Flying taxis are here to change travel forever

It might seem futuristic, but flying taxis are here right now and we think they’ll have a huge impact on the travel industry. This is thanks to developments in drones, automated vehicles, and helicopters that we think will become a staple in all of the world’s biggest cities.
TRAVEL
Leader-Telegram

Airbus continues flying above Boeing

SEATTLE — With Boeing having halted 787 deliveries and 737 MAX deliveries ramping up only slowly, Airbus far outproduced its U.S. rival in 2021, making the European jet maker the world’s top commercial airplane company for the third successive year. Boeing more than doubled its production performance in...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy