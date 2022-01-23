ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Protesters call for fair maps

By Chris Conley
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – On Friday in Wausau, community members protested Gerrymandering in the Badger state. With a decision expected soon on the state’s redistricting, the American Association of University Women (AAUW) organized the gathering....

crossroadstoday.com

Groups to challenge partisan fairness of Michigan House map

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Several groups announced Friday they will sue to challenge Michigan’s new state House map, alleging it is biased toward Republicans and should be redrawn to be fairer to Democrats on a partisan basis. The lawsuit, to be filed in the Michigan Supreme Court early...
LANSING, MI
wizmnews.com

Wisconsin anti-protest bill goes too far

Americans have long had a right to protest. The right of a person to air grievances without fear of retribution is fundamental to our democracy. It is protected in the Constitution, in the very first amendment. Protesting is a form of lawful assembly. Of course, sometimes things get ugly, like what we saw after the murder of George Floyd which prompts protests in cities across America. There were fires, looting and in Kenosha a couple people shot dead. Some Wisconsin lawmakers think they have the solution in the form of new legislation cracking down on those who gather to protest. Their bills would increase penalties for not just those who cause trouble, but anyone in attendance at what they call a riot. Their bill says a riot is any event and act or threat of violence committed by at least one person. That is pretty broad language. Under that definition, if someone at a protest, who may not even be part of the protest, threatens to shove someone, the whole event could be shut down because it would be considered a riot. Everyone there could be arrested and jailed for 30 days. There are already plenty of laws for those who are legitimately causing a riot. Dozens were arrested for their unlawfulness during recent unrest. This bill is overly broad, unconstitutional, anti-democratic, and deserving of a very swift stroke from the Governor’s veto pen.
WISCONSIN STATE
wausharaargus.com

Fifty people join in on Fair District Maps Midstate Community Forum presentation

On Jan. 22, fifty people joined, either in person at the WWII Memorial building or via computer at home, to learn more about the redistricting process and how partisan gerrymandering impacts our citizens. The forum was sponsored by Fair District Maps – Midstate, Waushara Commoners, Wisconsin League of Women Voters, Wisconsin Farmers Union, and the Wisconsin Media Program Fund.
WAUSHARA COUNTY, WI
discoverhometown.com

Fair Maps advocate rally outside Falls Village Hall on Jan. 21

People calling for a change in the way legislative district maps are drawn in Wisconsin rallied in Menomonee Falls and other communities statewide on Jan. 21. “The people of Wisconsin, by overwhelming margins, said over and over again — in polls, in county board resolution, in countywide referendums — that we want independent, nonpartisan redistricting. We want fair maps,” Vicki Aro-schackmuth, Chair of Wisconsin Fair Maps Waukesha County Team said during a rally in front of the Menomonee Falls Village Hall. “We won’t sit around for another rigging, that’s why we’re here today: We’re putting the Wisconsin Supreme Court on notice that the people of Wisconsin will hold them accountable for the partisan (maps) and we’re not going away.”
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Group holds fair maps rallies across Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — Volunteers with the Wisconsin Fair Maps Coalition rallied in cities across the state Friday. Last November, the state Supreme Court issued a least changes framework to analyze new legislative maps in Wisconsin. The coalition organized Friday’s rallies to call for an end to gerrymandering and to listen to the rule of law rather than politicians when it...
MADISON, WI
WEAU-TV 13

People in Eau Claire rally for fair maps

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - People braved the cold weather Friday to call on the Wisconsin Supreme Court to draw fair legislative maps. They took part in a rally outside the Eau Claire County Government Center demanding the end to gerrymandering. It’s a practice in which politicians draw legislative boundaries that favor one political party.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Sandusky Register

Draw fair maps, now

The state's Republican chairman should hold his party and its leaders responsible — not the Ohio Supreme Court — for making one heck of a mess this election cycle. GOP chair Bob Paduchik said on Friday he could not predict the outcome when lawmakers address the now-urgent need to redraw state legislative maps and U.S. Congressional districts.
CLEVELAND, OH
cvpost.org

Friday noon rally here will support fair redistricting maps

An Eau Claire rally Friday noon will be one of 16 held statewide in support of fair maps for the state’s new voting districts. The local rally will be held outside the county courthouse, 721 Oxford Ave. Its goal is to let the courts know there is public concern over this issue, according to a press release from event organizers.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Gov. Evers proposes sending Wisconsinites $150 checks

(WFRV) – Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers announced his plan to use part of the state’s $3.8 billion surplus, which includes sending every Wisconsinite a $150 surplus refund. Evers said the money could help address rising costs at the gas pump and checkout lines. He also announced the investment of over $130 million in childcare and caregiver tax credits.
WISCONSIN STATE
WCAX

NY lawmakers face calls for hearings on new district maps

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York lawmakers are facing calls to hold a round of public hearings before passing new Congressional and legislative district maps in the coming days. Democratic Senate Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said Wednesday that the Legislature plans to vote on their own maps next week.
POLITICS
Wisconsin Examiner

Wisconsin Senate Republicans pass bill to ban critical race theory in K-12 schools

Republicans in the Wisconsin Senate passed a bill on Tuesday that would ban teaching about the harms of racism in the state’s K-12 schools. The bill, which was already passed by the Assembly, will be sent to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers who is likely to veto the measure.  Republicans in Wisconsin and across the country […] The post Wisconsin Senate Republicans pass bill to ban critical race theory in K-12 schools appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
ideastream.org

Fair districts groups are taking Ohio legislative maps back to court

The plaintiffs in the original supreme court case against the state legislative maps filed their objections to the new set of House and Senate maps approved by the Ohio Redistricting Commission on Saturday. Those new maps were adopted after the first set of maps were invalidated by the Ohio Supreme...
OHIO STATE
wsau.com

Ballot Dropboxes Back on For February 15th Primary

MADISON, WI (WSAU) — A Wisconsin appeals court has blocked a lower court decision that restricted the use of absentee ballot dropboxes for upcoming elections. The 4th District Court of Appeals has issued a stay to the decision by Waukesha County Judge Michael Bohren, meaning that all votes cast through all dropboxes will be counted for February 15th’s primary.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
lwvabcwi.org

Rally for Fair Maps and Our Voting Rights

On Friday January 21, 2022, LWVABC members & others braved the cold In front of the Ashland courthouse to stand for fair maps and our voting rights. We had approximately 35 people participate, despite the cold and wind! Anne Chartier and Diane Koosed did an outstanding job organizing this event. Yay Voter Services!
ASHLAND, WI

