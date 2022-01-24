ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

German economy likely shrunk in Q4: Bundesbank

By Syndicated Content
101 WIXX
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANKFURT (Reuters) – Germany’s economy likely shrank in the fourth quarter as manufacturing remained constrained by supply bottlenecks and consumption dropped on renewed coronavirus fears, the Bundesbank said in a monthly report on Monday. Growth in Europe’s biggest economy stalled in the autumn as supply shortages...

wixx.com

Comments / 0

Related
101 WIXX

Taiwan GDP storms to decade high in 2021 on strong exports

TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan’s economy grew last year at its fastest pace in more than a decade, driven by a surge in tech exports during the COVID-19 pandemic to support a trend of people working and studying from home, as well as global demand for chips. For 2021,...
ECONOMY
The Independent

German government cuts 2022 economic growth forecast to 3.6%

The German government on Wednesday cut its growth forecast for this year, but said that Europe s biggest economy remains “robust” and will return to its pre-pandemic size in 2022.The Economy Ministry predicted that gross domestic product will grow by 3.6%, down from the 4.1% Germany's previous government forecast in late October.The picture has been clouded since then by a steep new wave of coronavirus infections fueled by the highly contagious omicron variant.GDP grew 2.7% last year, according to preliminary official figures, rebounding from a plunge of 4.6% in 2020 when pandemic lockdowns were at their most severe. The...
CORONAVIRUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bundesbank#German#Reuters#Omicron
AFP

US consumers slightly more hopeful about inflation, economy: data

American consumers were feeling less confident in January amid elevated prices and a Covid-19 resurgence, but their views of the economy and inflation were growing more positive, a survey released Tuesday showed. The Conference Board's consumer confidence index declined to 113.8 in January, less than two points below where it was in December but above analysts' forecasts, with the data showing Americans feeling better about the economy today but less certain about its short-term future. The survey indicated a slight downturn in consumers' expectations for inflation amid a surge in prices across the United States. However the Conference Board's senior director of economic indicators, Lynn Franco, noted "both confidence and consumer spending may continue to be challenged by rising prices and the ongoing pandemic."
BUSINESS
The Independent

IMF cuts world growth forecast due to omicron, other woes

The International Monetary Fund is downgrading its forecast for the world economy this year, citing the spread of COVID-19's omicron variant, higher energy prices, an uptick in inflation and financial strains in China The 190-country lending agency now forecasts the global economy will expand 4.4% in 2022. That's down from an estimated 5.9% last year and from the 4.9% the IMF was forecasting for 2022 back in October.The IMF slashed the growth forecast for the United States — world’s largest economy — to 4% from the 5.2% it predicted in October. The agency no longer expects any economic...
BUSINESS
forexlive.com

Ifo economist: German economy starts new year with glimmer of hope

It is too early to talk about a turnaround in the economic situation. There is some slight easing of supply shortages in industry sector. Supply issues involving raw materials, preliminary products have eased. Delivery bottlenecks in retail have also eased. There is some good news in the sense that supply...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Coinspeaker

Chinese Economy Grew by 8.1% as Lifted by Q4 Performance

The fourth quarter and full-year growth record of the Chinese economy was the buy signal for many investors. Despite the pangs of the coronavirus pandemic and the struggle towards recovery by most nations, the Chinese government stirred its economy to grow by 8.1% for 2021, a feat that was complemented by the impressive growth performance recorded in the fourth quarter of last year.
RETAIL
International Business Times

German Economy Struggles Through Virus And Supply Issues

Germany's economy grew modestly last year, likely shrinking in the final months as the coronavirus pandemic and supply chain issues held back Europe's industrial powerhouse, official data showed Friday. The 2.7 percent growth figure likely leaves Germany as a European laggard in the recovery from the economic shock of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MySanAntonio

German economy shrank as much as 1% in final quarter of 2021

Germany's economy contracted by as much as 1% in the final quarter of 2021 as the emergence of the coronavirus's omicron strain added to drags on output from supply snarls and the fastest inflation in three decades. Gross domestic product shrank by between 0.5% and 1% in the three-month period,...
BUSINESS
Shore News Network

German economy grew 2.7% in 2021 after plunge of 4.6% in 2020

BERLIN (Reuters) -The German economy failed to return to its pre-pandemic size in 2021 as microchip shortages hit production in the car industry and further COVID-19 restrictions slowed down the recovery of Europe’s largest economy, data showed on Friday. Gross domestic product grew 2.7% in 2021 after plunging 4.6%...
ECONOMY
101 WIXX

German industry expects economy to grow by 3.5% in 2022

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s BDI industry association said on Thursday it expected Europe’s largest economy to grow 3.5% this year, giving a more cautious forecast than the government as it warned that companies could face another year of “stop-and-go” business due to the pandemic. “The...
INDUSTRY
101 WIXX

Asian shares slump as Powell warns on inflation

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Asian shares fell to their lowest in more than 14 months, short-term U.S. yields rose to 23-month highs and the dollar strengthened on Thursday after the Federal Reserve’s chairman signaled plans to steadily tighten policy. At the same time, rising investor concerns over political tensions...
BUSINESS
101 WIXX

German parliament to vote on climate funds

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s lower house will on Thursday vote to suspend constitutional limits on new borrowing for another year and approve a supplementary budget to fund investments needed to transition the economy toward carbon neutrality. Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Social Democrats (SPD), the Greens and the pro-business Free...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy