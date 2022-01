Acadia, one of the finest restaurants in the city demonstrating the brilliance of food from the Southern bayou, has served its last crawfish. On Jan. 15, the 20-year-old bistro on Northeast Fremont Street announced on Instagram it would be closing its doors for good following two years of rocky operations due to the pandemic. Eater Portland first reported the news. The plan, at that point, was to offer one last weekend of takeout service to give longtime customers a chance to indulge in favorites like soft-shell blue crab, earthy catfish lounging in a corn maque choux, and deep-fried hushpuppies stacked on an orange horseradish glaze.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 8 DAYS AGO