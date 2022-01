With an emphasis on shop local, the 10th Annual GLMV Extreme Block Party Family EXPO returns Saturdy, March 12, 2022 at the Doubletree Hotel - Mundelein (Inside). Our Block Party has been the area's largest expo, a one-stop shop, bringing businesses and consumers together in a fun and casual setting, where attendees shop for the latest products, services and resources from a variety of local exhibitors, and enjoy family activities. We look forward to a wildly successful show for all this year...!

MUNDELEIN, IL ・ 6 HOURS AGO