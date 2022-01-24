ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Back in a Flash? Longtime Great America coaster could reopen with new superhero theme

By Doug T. Graham
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Six Flags Great America introduced Vertical Velocity to thrill seekers in 2001, the U-shaped roller coaster that launches riders from zero to 70 mph in four seconds bore a green and yellow paint job. The coaster closed for part of last year and observant guests noticed the green...

