PFW: FUMITO GANRYU Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection

By EDITORIAL
malemodelscene.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJapanese fashion brand FUMITO GANRYU presented their Fall Winter 2022.23 Menswear Collection at Paris Fashion Week. For this season, the brand explores a flexible sensibility to adjust to changes brought about by external factors. The Homeostasis...

