Mike Skinner’s The Streets is back with a sledgehammer of a tune that sees him team up with South London’s Master Peace. Officially released a couple of weeks ago, “Wrong Answers Only” has actually been doing the rounds for a little while, living as a secret weapon in Skinner’s record bag, and now it’s been given some suitably wild visuals to capture its lightning bolt live energy. Of a similar ilk to “I Wish You Loved You As Much As You Love Him” from The Streets mixtape None Of Us Are Getting Out Of This Life Alive from 2020, it’s rowdy and reckless—the perfect getup to help us put the last two years of misery and drudgery behind us.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO