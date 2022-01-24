ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver Dam, KY

Kentucky Nursing Home Asking You To Send Love To Residents For Valentine’s Day

By Angel Welsh
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Doesn't everyone deserve to be someone's Valentine?. The idea of residents receiving cards from the public started a few years ago with the pandemic hit and people we basically shut out from visiting and the sweet seniors were shut in from the world. Employees worked together to come up with a...

newstalk1280.com

Comments / 0

Related
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

One Kentucky Couple Meets & Gets Married In Local Homeless Shelter

Today is National Spouse Day and we want to celebrate by sharing love stories. Angel here and I'm sharing the story of how I met my husband, Joe. You know how you watch those Hallmark movies and the people are never looking for love that's seriously kind of how it happened. You know all the feels of Hallmark but in a homeless shelter. I wanted to start giving more of my time to volunteering so I started praying about where to go. I had several people tell me I should go and volunteer at St. Benedict's which is a local homeless shelter here in Owensboro. I wasn't super comfortable with that because it's an all-men's shelter and didn't think it was a good idea. An important part of the story I feel like I need to add (I am a person of faith) if you know me you know. Many days I ask God to put people in my path that need prayer or need to know about him. One July day in the summer of 2014 prayed this prayer and went about my day. Now if you know the Lord you know he'll sometimes give you exactly what you ask for in only a way he can. He'd never send me a person that needed prayer quietly or someone I knew. It was always a random person in a store or running down the road and I'd be tested to answer the call. On this day he showed up big. I was inside Walgreen's with my son Tucker and as I walked out of the doors there was a man standing by the trashcan. When I passed him I had this undoubtedly urge to pray for him. I resisted. I argued with God and then finally I placed my son in my vehicle a few feet away, started it, and locked the door (he was safely strapped in his car seat and I could see him). I walked over to the man and said "Hi my name is Angel, and I was sent to pray for you" his eyes got really big and I said, "oh no I'm not an Angel LOL that's my name". He told me who he was and began to cry as he told me his mother was sick with cancer. We prayed and I turned to go. He stopped me and said he'd love to see me again where he lived (wait for it). I said ok hesitantly and he said "At St. Benedict's Homeless Shelter". You see it was no coincidence I was there that night.
EVANSVILLE, IN
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Kentucky Man Makes Plea With Community To Help Bring Precious Pup Home

If you are an animal lover this will truly hit home. A family from Owensboro is seeking help finding their dog that got off its leash. Daisy has been found! I can’t thank all of you kind people enough for what y’all did. And to the woman who picked her up you made my family come back together. I’m extremely thankful and glad we moved to Owensboro. I love you all and thank you so much. I’m so happy my family is back. Six days running around Owensboro like a wild puppy, who said pitbull can’t survive in the cold.
OWENSBORO, KY
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Indiana Cat Snuggles Like A Lap Dog [VIDEO]

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Meet Thomas. Hi, I’m Thomas! I’m a laid back, snuggly 3-year-old. I was found roaming outdoors, but that’s no life for me! I would love to have a family and a warm bed of my own. Give me some chin scratches and I’ll repay you with a lifetime of unconditional love and purrs. Come visit me at the Vanderburgh Humane Society! My adoption fee is $80 and includes my neuter, microchip, and vaccines.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Beaver Dam, KY
Local
Kentucky Health
Beaver Dam, KY
Society
Local
Kentucky Society
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Kentucky Couple At Odds Over Glitter – She Loves It, He Hates It

Well, here we are again. The holidays are over and I'm just now getting around to taking down the last of my Christmas decorations. Every year my husband and I get into a battle about lingering Christmas glitter. He literally can't stand the tiny, shiny pieces of bling, and I happen to love everything that glitters. So therefore, we are at odds at least once, sometimes twice a year or more about things that shine with glitter.
KENTUCKY STATE
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Have You Ever Tried The Human Airplane Challenge? It’s Hilarious

Have you ever seen the Couple Challenges on TikTok or YouTube can be quite challenging? Chad & Angel tried the Airplane Challenge and that plane crashed!. Angel here and Chad and I have been doing Wacky Wednesday Challenges now for almost two years. I can't even believe that as I type. We started these challenges at the beginning of the pandemic as a way of entertaining kids while they were stuck at home. Two years in and here we are still going strong. We took a short break but then we were back at it. In our first challenge, we tried to make a Two-Ingredient Moon Dough. Let's just say that was the start of something hilarious. I know you're probably thinking it's two ingredients how can you mess that up? Well, we and not only did we mess it up we got the studio so messy it looked like a bunch of preschoolers had run through there with an art project.
YOUTUBE
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Did You Know There’s a Lice Clinic in Evansville? Parents are Loving It!

My friend Shelley Hawkins summed up the taboo about lice pretty effectively a couple of days ago on social media. She said, "I know most people don’t talk about lice. They think it’s disgusting. It is. And that it’s because you’re dirty, etc. But it’s just part of life. And we dealt with it this week." But, because Shelley was forced to deal with it, she discovered something that could potentially help all kinds of parents and kids here in the tristate.
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Card#Valentines#Kentucky Nursing Home#Ky 42320
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

7 Little Debbie Inspired Ice Creams Are Coming to Indiana Walmart Locations in February

Sweets are my Achilles Heel, especially ice cream. No matter how much I eat for dinner on any given night, more times than not, I will eventually make myself a big bowl of ice cream to chow on while I sit and watch TV. Thanks to one ice cream company in Michigan, I'll soon be able to chow down on ice cream inspired by one of my other favorite sweet treats — Little Debbie snack cakes.
INDIANA STATE
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Join Us for a Night to Remember Benefitting the Homeless Animals of Posey County IN

We are very excited to announce that we have teamed up with our animal rescue friends in Posey County to bring you a Night to Remember!. PC Pound Puppies and Posey Humane Society work tirelessly to save the homeless animals in Posey County collectively for over 35 years and these two animal rescues, along with their teams of volunteers, work tirelessly to provide the best care for these animals until they can find loving forever homes. So how can you help them continue saving lives? Join them, and us, for A Night to Remember.
POSEY COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

How To Order McDonald’s Four Fan-Inspired “Menu Hack” Items In Indiana

Thanks to social media, McDonald's will be serving up epic new menu items created by us, the consumer. Social media is a very powerful tool. In this case, perhaps you have seen people on TikTok showing off their food creations and encouraging you to try them. Starbucks is probably the first chain that comes to mind when it comes to these kinds of creations. You've heard all about the Starbucks "Secret Menu" that is full of unique and delicious drinks created by fans. It's called the "Secret Menu" because these are drinks that you will not find on the menu at the store. Sometimes you can call the drink by it's secret menu name when you order and the barista will know how to make it, other times you just have to tell them what is in the drink and they can make it that way.
INDIANA STATE
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Luxury Cabin in the Kentucky Mountains Is Perfect For A Quiet Getaway

Today is National Plan A Vacation Day. Most people think of the beach when they plan a vacation but our family equally loves heading to a cabin in the woods to getaway. Our family loves the beach don't get me wrong. We travel to the beach at least once a year but we find serenity in taking it on back to a slow-paced life where we can get away from all the hustle and bustle of what we normally do. Heading to a cabin for vacation usually leaves us feeling rested when we return. Angel here and I found a cabin about four hours from the Tri-State (so not quite a drive to the Smokies) right here in Kentucky and I am pretty sure you'll agree it's like heaven on earth if you love nature, peace, and quiet.
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Friends of Mental Health Hosting Ping-Pong Tournament in Evansville This Spring

At some point in time, everyone has played ping-pong in their life. Chances are you have a friend or a relative who still has a table set up in their basement or garage. It may see more time as a place to set things on than it does its actual purpose but every once in a while someone will grab the paddles and a couple of ping-pong balls from a nearby drawer and it's game on. It's not the easiest game to play, but it is fun, and practically anyone can do it regardless of their athletic ability. And on April 30th, it will also be the star of a new fundraiser for the Friends of Mental Health in Evansville.
EVANSVILLE, IN
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Evansville IN
12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 1280 WGBF has the best local news coverage Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy