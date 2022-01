Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) joined the Guy Benson Show to discuss the ongoing fears of a Russian invasion into Ukraine and what president Biden should be doing. “We’ve got to use every device. Number one I support sending lethal aid to Ukraine. But the fact of the matter is Russia is amassed at the border in a way that I think would, by most experts account would be a swift and decisive invasion wherever they wanted to go in the Ukraine. So with that as a threat, we have to have our NATO partners and allies prepared to make it economically untenable for them to do it. They need to make it clear what they’re going to do. Some have a posture. They’re going to wait until after the invasion. I think the mere fact that Putin has amassed at the border should be enough for the sanctions to go into place.”

