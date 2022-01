This feature contains spoilers for Shadow and Bone Season 1. When Netflix’s critically-acclaimed fantasy series Shadow and Bone first debuted last year, it had more than 55 million member-households watching the fantasy series in its first 28 days. The series made the Top 10 list in 93 countries around the world and hit #1 in 79 countries, including Australia, Brazil, Germany, and the U.S. It therefore came as no surprise when Netflix announced a second season to be made.

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO