Free N95 masks being distributed this week

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThey needed emergency medical care. Now Atrium is suing them for bills they can’t pay. A new study finds hospitals in North Carolina are not spending enough in “charity care” to...

dawn
2d ago

400,000 masks for 350,000 people. just another way to spend tax payer money stupidly. who in congress, nah, cdc or fda hold stock in the company producing these.

anurseiam
2d ago

These things do not work! Bodies everyone looks like robots walking around.I wear them as a Surgical Nurse but once that surgery is over off it comes!

Brandon Dunnegan
2d ago

never trust anything free from the government. and n95s won't protect you from covid. just the government wants to continue the dog and pony show without telling anyone to wear an actual gas mask

WAND TV

Walgreens set to roll out free N95 masks

ILLINOIS (WAND) - Walgreens is set to start offering free N95 masks to the public this week, according to a report from NBC Chicago. The first stores are expected to have them available for distribution Friday. This comes as the U.S. government announced it is making 400 million masks available at no cost to the public during the week of Jan. 24.
Woman's World

This Is the Best Way To Sanitize and Reuse KN95 and N95 Masks

If you’re still wearing cloth masks, now is the time to upgrade. Experts warn that the Omicron variant, which is now the dominant strain of Covid-19 in the U.S., is far more transmissible than other variants, and cloth masks aren’t enough to protect us anymore. However, many of us have been reluctant to put aside our favorite cloth face masks and purchase new ones.
pasadenanow.com

Local Pharmacies to Carry Free N95 Masks

Local residents will be able to get free N95 masks next thanks to a move by President Joe Biden to make 400 million of the masks available for free at pharmacies and community health centers. According to the Wall Street Journal the masks will be coming from the Strategic National...
allaboutarizonanews.com

How To Order Your Free COVID-19 Tests & Obtain Free N95 Masks

The federal government is offering Americans free COVID-19 tests. Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering. Americans can go to the federal website covidtests.gov to place an order. Health officials are encouraging everyone to go through the simple process of...
SHAPE

You Can Start Getting Free N95 Masks As Early As Next Week

At this point in the pandemic, you've likely spent a hefty chunk of time over the past 22 months (!!) researching the best face masks and scrolling through sites such as Amazon to purchase the recommended pick(s). And with the varying guidance (i.e. first cloth masks were okay and now they're not), odds are your wallet's gotten quite the workout. But soon you should be able to give your bank account a bit of a break while still securing those much-needed face coverings.
iheart.com

400 Million N95 Masks To Be Given Away For Free

President Joe Biden's administration plans to announce that it will give away 400 million nonsurgical N95 masks free of charge at community health centers and retail pharmacies nationwide on Wednesday (January 19), the New York Times reports. The reported decision comes days after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and...
healio.com

Top in ID: N95 masks, free at-home COVID-19 tests

A new study shows that N95 masks, when decontaminated with vaporized hydrogen peroxide, can be reused. Researchers said the process does not compromise the masks’ effectiveness. It was the top story in infectious disease last week. Another top story was about an announcement from federal health officials that private...
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Confusion surrounds facial masks distributed locally

FULTON — With the omicron variant infection rate spreading at a higher speed than the original strain of COVID-19 around the country, Oswego County included, a properly fitting mask has never been more important. Unfortunately, confusion exists in relation to types of masks, and the protection level each style...
POPSUGAR

The US Government Will Soon Offer Free N95 Masks

Starting next week, the US Government will make 400 million N95 masks available to the public for free. The masks will be sent to thousands of pharmacies and community health centers across the country where you can pick up a maximum of three masks per person. This is welcome news as N95 masks have been in short supply and many on the market are fake. According to a White House official's statement to CNN, this program is expected to be fully up-and-running by early February 2022. This, comes after the US Government launched its website for people to order up to four at-home COVID tests which will be delivered to their homes for free.
