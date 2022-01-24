Career Corner: Burned Out at Work? Consider a Sabbatical

One thing to come out of the pandemic? Remote work. Many people absolutely love it. I don’t mind having it as an option but personally the structure of returning to an office. But I know from talking to friends that I’m not the majority with that opinion. Well, a FlexJobs survey dug a little deeper into that. In fact, they found that 65% of survey respondents want to remain full-time remote workers and shockingly 58% said they would search for a new job if they can’t continue working from home post-pandemic. That’s “make or break” for over half of the respondents. Companies take note. FlexJobs notes that from January 1, 2021, and December 31, 2021, the number of remote job postings in their database increased 12% over 2020.

