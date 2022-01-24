ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

German economy likely shrunk in Q4: Bundesbank

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANKFURT (Reuters) – Germany’s economy likely shrank in the fourth quarter as manufacturing remained constrained by supply bottlenecks and consumption dropped on renewed coronavirus fears, the Bundesbank said in a monthly report on Monday. Growth in Europe’s biggest economy stalled in the autumn as supply shortages...

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

Related
kfgo.com

Mexicans chafe over struggling economy and surging inflation

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Miguel Alejo does not know how inflation is measured or what makes a recession. But at the Mexico City food market where he has worked for over 40 years, he knows when business is struggling. Like many colleagues working stalls in the open market in...
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

Swiss banks criticise steps to cool runaway property market

ZURICH (Reuters) – Swiss banks have criticised planned new measures designed to cool the country’s red hot property market, saying the steps were unnecessary and would do nothing to slow rising house prices. The government said on Wednesday that from October, lenders must increase their cushion against home...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bundesbank#German#Reuters#Omicron
The Independent

IMF cuts world growth forecast due to omicron, other woes

The International Monetary Fund is downgrading its forecast for the world economy this year, citing the spread of COVID-19's omicron variant, higher energy prices, an uptick in inflation and financial strains in China The 190-country lending agency now forecasts the global economy will expand 4.4% in 2022. That's down from an estimated 5.9% last year and from the 4.9% the IMF was forecasting for 2022 back in October.The IMF slashed the growth forecast for the United States — world’s largest economy — to 4% from the 5.2% it predicted in October. The agency no longer expects any economic...
BUSINESS
forexlive.com

Ifo economist: German economy starts new year with glimmer of hope

It is too early to talk about a turnaround in the economic situation. There is some slight easing of supply shortages in industry sector. Supply issues involving raw materials, preliminary products have eased. Delivery bottlenecks in retail have also eased. There is some good news in the sense that supply...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
AFP

US consumers slightly more hopeful about inflation, economy: data

American consumers were feeling less confident in January amid elevated prices and a Covid-19 resurgence, but their views of the economy and inflation were growing more positive, a survey released Tuesday showed. The Conference Board's consumer confidence index declined to 113.8 in January, less than two points below where it was in December but above analysts' forecasts, with the data showing Americans feeling better about the economy today but less certain about its short-term future. The survey indicated a slight downturn in consumers' expectations for inflation amid a surge in prices across the United States. However the Conference Board's senior director of economic indicators, Lynn Franco, noted "both confidence and consumer spending may continue to be challenged by rising prices and the ongoing pandemic."
BUSINESS
The Independent

UK growth outlook cut as Omicron and supply chain troubles bite, says IMF

UK growth will be held back this year by disruption caused by spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus and the ongoing supply chain crisis, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).In its latest World Economic Outlook update, the IMF has downgraded its UK growth forecast for 2022 to 4.7%, from the 5% predicted in October.It also slashed the global growth outlook for 2022 to 4.4% from 4.9% as the twin threats have also hit economies across the world, while it warned that soaring inflation will last for longer than first predicted.The IMF said: “The global economy is entering 2022...
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

Lithuania setting up 130m euros fund for businesses harmed by China

VILNIUS (Reuters) – Lithuania is setting up a 130 million euros loan fund for businesses hit by Chinese action as the country faces economic pressure from Beijing after allowing Taiwan to open a de facto embassy in Vilnius. Lithuanian businesses reported being unable to export or import into China...
ECONOMY
kfgo.com

German foreign minister: Cutting Russia off from Swift ‘not sharpest sword’

BERLIN (Reuters) – German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock expressed scepticism about cutting Russian banks off from the Swift global payments system in an interview with the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper. “Decoupling all payment transactions would perhaps be the biggest stick, but not necessarily the sharpest sword,” she told the paper....
ECONOMY
Coinspeaker

Chinese Economy Grew by 8.1% as Lifted by Q4 Performance

The fourth quarter and full-year growth record of the Chinese economy was the buy signal for many investors. Despite the pangs of the coronavirus pandemic and the struggle towards recovery by most nations, the Chinese government stirred its economy to grow by 8.1% for 2021, a feat that was complemented by the impressive growth performance recorded in the fourth quarter of last year.
RETAIL
forexlive.com

German economy ministry says ongoing supply bottlenecks likely to persist for a while

Inflation upwards trend to weaken noticeably from January. Q4 growth to be subdued due to production difficulties, COVID-19 restrictions. It's funny to se how they are that confident on the inflation outlook when they view that supply bottlenecks are going to persist for much longer. The latter pretty much implies that cost pressures are likely to stay elevated in the new year.
BUSINESS
International Business Times

German Economy Struggles Through Virus And Supply Issues

Germany's economy grew modestly last year, likely shrinking in the final months as the coronavirus pandemic and supply chain issues held back Europe's industrial powerhouse, official data showed Friday. The 2.7 percent growth figure likely leaves Germany as a European laggard in the recovery from the economic shock of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MySanAntonio

German economy shrank as much as 1% in final quarter of 2021

Germany's economy contracted by as much as 1% in the final quarter of 2021 as the emergence of the coronavirus's omicron strain added to drags on output from supply snarls and the fastest inflation in three decades. Gross domestic product shrank by between 0.5% and 1% in the three-month period,...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy