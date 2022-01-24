Aerial surveys detect dozens of methane ‘super-emitters’ in Permian

Permian crude oil takeaway was overbuilt from 2016 - 2020 in advance of growth that has never come. Crude oil focused midstreams operating in the Permian have been staring down a major problem over the past several years: overcapacity. 2016 - 2020 was best characterized as a frantic rush for infrastructure development in Texas, with many struggling to lay enough pipe to keep up with Permian production growth - both levels at the time and forecast rates. In fact, if we wind back the clock to 2019, many of the world's renowned energy analysts were forecasting that Permian production would start to throw off between 7.0-8.5 million barrels per day ("mmbpd") of crude oil by 2025. Wood-Mackenzie, while on the lower side of those estimates, was busy advocating for more capacity in 2019, stating that "the current Permian crude pipeline overbuild is only temporary".

