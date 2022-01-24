ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Australian Grand Prix chief warns Lewis Hamilton and others after Novak Djokovic fiasco

By Tejas Venkatesh
firstsportz.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the start to the 2022 season comes closer, the Australian Grand Prix chief has given a stern warning to drivers including Lewis Hamilton. If drivers are found to have tested positive or have not taken the COVID-19 Vaccination then they will not be allowed to race. The issue regarding unvaccinated...

firstsportz.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Shocking stance of Novak Djokovic sponsor revealed after Australian Open debacle

The Novak Djokovic Australian Open saga was one of the biggest storylines in sports. However, the trouble didn’t stop for Djokovic when he left Australia. Some of Djokovic’s sponsors are considering whether they want to move forward with him as their spokesperson, considering how his reputation took a sizable hit after the events that occurred due to his feelings on the vaccine. One of Djokovic’s sponsors, Hublot, revealed their shocking stance following the Australian Open debacle, via Yahoo Sports. Here are the words of Hublot CEO Ricardo Guadalupe.
TENNIS
The Independent

‘Rafael Nadal had it right’: Novak Djokovic told he’s ‘not bigger’ than Australian Open

Novak Djokovic has been told that he is “not bigger” than the Australian Open after the Serbian’s visa saga and subsequent deportation ahead of the 2022 tournament.Djokovic’s visa was revoked by the Australian government after he admitted to knowingly breaking isolation rules after a positive test in the weeks before the first Grand Slam of the year, and that false information had been included on his immigration forms on entry to the country.The 20-time Grand Slam winner and three-time defending champion had seemed set to get the chance to target a tenth title in Melbourne having received a medical exemption...
TENNIS
The Independent

Novak Djokovic return date confirmed following Australian visa saga

Novak Djokovic is set to return to action at next month’s ATP Tour event in Dubai.The world number one is on the entry list for the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, which begin on 21 February.It is set to be Djokovic’s first appearance since his deportation from Australia ahead of the Australian Open earlier this month.The 34-year-old has not spoken publicly since returning to Serbia but has been photographed on a trip to Montenegro.Entrants to Dubai do not need to be vaccinated against Covid-19 and it is a tournament Djokovic has often played in the past, with the 34-year-old winning the title five times.Djokovic is likely to find his playing options severely limited if he remains unvaccinated, and will probably be unable to play at the big events in Indian Wells and Miami in March. Read More Novak Djokovic told he’s ‘not bigger’ than Australian OpenDaniil Medvedev insists he has no ‘issues’ with Australian Open crowdGrand Prix boss says F1 won’t have visa drama seen with Djokovic at Australian Open
TENNIS
The Independent

Nico Rosberg responds after Lewis Hamilton labels Valtteri Bottas as ‘best teammate’

Nico Rosberg has responded to Lewis Hamilton’s suggestion that Valtteri Bottas was the British driver’s “best team-mate” at Mercedes.Hamilton described the Finn, who has joined Alfa Romeo ahead of the 2022 season, as a “gentleman” after a five-year partnership came to a close at the end of last season.Rosberg had been Bottas’ predecessor as Hamilton’s partner on the grid, but endured an at-times fractured relationship with the seven-time world champion, who arrived at the German team in 2012.Hamilton and Rosberg sparred both on and off the track, and have subsequently both revealed that they have maintained little contact since the...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stefano Domenicali
Person
Valentino Rossi
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Lewis Hamilton
The Independent

Christian Horner responds to claims Max Verstappen’s F1 title win was ‘tarnished’

Christian Horner has defended the legitimacy of Max Verstappen’s maiden Formula 1 world title win, and does not believe it was tarnished by a controversial end to the season at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.After the divisive intervention of race director Michael Masi cleared lapped cars from the Dutchman’s path, Verstappen was able to launch a Drivers’ Championship-winning move and pass Hamilton on the final lap at the Yas Marina Circuit.While the FIA are investigating the events in Abu Dhabi, neither Red Bull principal Horner nor team owner Dietrich Mateschitz believe that the nature of the victory diminished the measure...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

‘What would Novak do?’ Daniil Medvedev sparks boos at Australian Open with Djokovic remark

Daniil Medvedev sparked more boos at the Australian Open after revealing he was inspired by Novak Djokovic as he battled from two sets and match point down to defeat Felix Auger-Aliassime and reach the semi-finals. Medvedev, the US Open champion, secured a hard-fought victory in four hours and 42 minutes and said in his post-match interview that his comeback had been sparked by channelling Djokovic’s renowned mentality. It proved an unpopular comment after Djokovic, a nine-time Australian Open champion, was deported from the country ahead of the tournament in Melbourne, and it brought boos from the fans at the...
TENNIS
firstsportz.com

2021 Title loss to be a bitter experience for Toto Wolff than Lewis Hamilton suggests David Coulthard

The 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will go down in history as one of the most controversial races of all time in formula 1. The contending champions, Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen were neck to neck at the final race of the season. With Max Verstappen winning with the last-minute changes in the rule passed by Michael Masi, fans all over the world were left with mixed feelings from being overjoyed to dejected. Even though Mercedes won the Constructor’s championship for the eighth time in a row, Toto Wolff, Team Principal at Mercedes did not feel the sense of accomplishment and was furious with the judgement passed by the Stewarts over their protests against the ruling. After several trials, Toto Wolff and team did not seem to find any ray of hope and made the announcement of not pursuing the appeal over the race Stewards’ dismissal over Mercedes’ protest at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
MOTORSPORTS
firstsportz.com

‘Where are your manners?’ Wife Jelena aruges with Novak Djokovic on Camera

World No.1 Novak Djokovic has kept the social media buzz and news reporters busy for a long time since the start of the year. Since the time the Serb applied for a medical exemption, he has been a part of the headlines. When the Aussie Open authorities denied the appeal, the matter went cold. But when the authorities granted him exemption the matter gained heat again.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fia#Grand Prix#The Australian Government#Serbian#Gp#Formula One
firstsportz.com

Christian Horner suggests Max Verstappen’s contract extension to be more than ‘just a piece of paper’

The World Champion of 2021, Max Verstappen has always been the ‘Golden Boy’ and one of the best gambles of Christian Horner. Ever since Max Verstappen had joined Red Bull in 2016, Daniel Ricciardo’s position as their first driver was put into question, even with the ‘Redemption’ on the Monaco Streets in 2018, Daniel did not see his future with Red bull being the first driver. Soon after Daniel Left Red bull for Renault, everyone had their eyes on the young kid who overpowered the first driver of red bull.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Mercedes warn rivals could face ‘terribly painful year’ due to new F1 rules

Mercedes have warned their rivals they could face “a terribly painful year” due to the new rules implemented by Formula 1 for the 2022 season.Chief technical officer James Allison insists some may misinterpret the new F1 rules, which are designed to increase overtaking opportunities with the cars revolutionised aerodynamically. Mercedes continue to prepare for the new season with only new driver George Russell confirmed for 2022 as speculation remains over Lewis Hamilton’s future in the sport.And Allisson believes a team could fail to address a key area of the car design and ultimately be left behind.“Putting my fan’s hat on...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

New F1 rules presenting ‘landmines’ for Mercedes ahead of 2022 season

Mercedes technical director James Allison has predicted that some Formula 1 teams will have “painful seasons” as they struggle to adapt to overhauled regulations.In a bid for more competitive and exciting racing, F1 have revamped car and aerodynamic rules ahead of the 2022 season.Teams have been forced to entirely redesign their vehicles, with the scale of the changes required leaving Allison fearing that some constructors may have got their preparation “badly wrong”.“The ruleset is not only enormous - the regulations are about twice the size of what’s preceded them - but they’re all almost entirely different from what came before...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Australian Open
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff’s relationship questioned after reaction to F1 season finale

Former F1 champion Jacques Villeneuve believes the lack of public message from Lewis Hamilton since the end of the 2021 season underlines a desire from the British racer to “distance” himself from his team boss, the outspoken Toto Wolff.A thrilling but highly controversial final lap in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix saw Hamilton pipped to victory, in the race and the championship, by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.Mercedes chief Wolff was unreserved in his post-race opinions, initially instigating an appeal against the result - later dropped - and continually claiming the outcome was as a result of a wrong call by...
MOTORSPORTS
firstsportz.com

‘Who would’ve thought that he might emerge ahead of Djokovic and Federer on 21 majors?’ Boris Becker considers Rafael Nadal to be the biggest beneficiary of Novak Djokovic’s absence at the Australian Open

Prior to the 2022 Australian Open, defending champion Novak Djokovic was the tournament favorite but his absence due to his vaccination issues has spread the field wide open. The top half of the draw has already seen many upsets amongst which, Alexander Zverev’s fourth round loss is the biggest.
TENNIS
The Independent

Fernando Alonso admits he ‘lost a few things in life’ due to F1 career

Fernando Alonso has admitted he has “lost a few things in life” due to his long career in Formula One as the Spaniard prepares for a 19th season in the sport. Alonso, 40, is a two-time world champion and returned to the grid last season with Alpine following a two-year break. He finished tenth in the drivers’ championship and claimed a first podium position in seven years when he finished third at the Qatar Grand Prix. The former Renault, McLaren and Ferrari driver took part in other motorsport events such as the Indianapolis 500, Le Mans and the Dakar...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

‘I think he will be racing’: Jenson Button believes Lewis Hamilton will return to F1 for 2022 season

Lewis Hamilton has been backed to continue racing and secure a record-breaking eighth Formula One title by former McLaren team-mate Jenson Button.The future of the Mercedes driver remains uncertain after the controversial conclusion to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in December which saw Red Bull’s Max Verstappen win the championship on the final lap of the 2021 campaign.Race director Michael Masi received criticism after he was accused of bending the rules to allow a one-lap shootout and – while an FIA inquiry has been launched – it will not be made public until the eve of the 2022 season...
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

David Coulthard says Lewis Hamilton will be 'bored' of talk surrounding his controversial Abu Dhabi Grand Prix defeat as the Mercedes star's future hangs in the balance with the new F1 season less than two months away

David Coulthard believes Lewis Hamilton will now be 'bored' of talk surrounding last month's controversial Abu Dhabi Grand Prix as the Mercedes driver's future remains uncertain. More than a month on from the controversial conclusion to the decisive race of last season, which denied Hamilton a record eighth world title,...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Max Verstappen hailed for ‘legendary’ season and F1 title win by Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez

Max Verstappen’s Formula 1 world title win has been described as “legendary” by Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez.The Dutchman claimed his maiden Drivers’ Championship in 2021 ahead of seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, controversially able to pass the Mercedes driver in the final corners of the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after the intervention of race director Michael Masi.Perez also played a key role in enabling the 24-year-old to snatch victory, holding up Hamilton midway through the race to allow Verstappen to recover lost ground.The Mexican had a mixed season, winning the Azerbaijan Grand Prix after both of the eventual...
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy