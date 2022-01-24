Former F1 driver believes George Russell to pose ‘ultimate challenge’ against Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes

The 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will go down in history as one of the most controversial races of all time in formula 1. The contending champions, Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen were neck to neck at the final race of the season. With Max Verstappen winning with the last-minute changes in the rule passed by Michael Masi, fans all over the world were left with mixed feelings from being overjoyed to dejected. Even though Mercedes won the Constructor’s championship for the eighth time in a row, Toto Wolff, Team Principal at Mercedes did not feel the sense of accomplishment and was furious with the judgement passed by the Stewarts over their protests against the ruling. After several trials, Toto Wolff and team did not seem to find any ray of hope and made the announcement of not pursuing the appeal over the race Stewards’ dismissal over Mercedes’ protest at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO