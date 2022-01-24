ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Bird Shared A Hilarious Story About Beating Magic Johnson And The Lakers In LA: "I Could See The Pain On His Face... I'm Just Watching Him. I Said 'Suffer Baby, Suffer'."

Cover picture for the articleThe rivalry shared between Larry Bird and Magic Johnson might be the greatest in NBA history. Two mercurial players who played in the same era redefined their sport and battled hard against each other for the biggest prize in the game. Bird and Magic became the cornerstones of the NBA, and...

