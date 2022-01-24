ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Video shows US-backed forces clashing as ISIS militants attempt prison break

Longview News-Journal
 3 days ago

CNN's Arwa Damon reports as US-backed Syrian...

www.news-journal.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

US military engaged in heaviest fighting against Isis since fall of caliphate in Syria

American and British armed forces have in recent days engaged in the heaviest fighting against Isis since the fall of the terror group’s caliphate nearly three years ago.The clashes began on Thursday when hundreds of Isis fighters attacked a prison in the northeastern Syrian city of Hassakeh in an attempt to free an estimated 3,000 of their fellow fighters, who have been detained there since the extremist group was defeated in its last stronghold in March 2019.Also held at the prison are some 700 boys, most of whom were detained because their parents were members of Isis, and who have...
MILITARY
The Independent

EXPLAINER: Who are the kids trapped in Syria prison attack?

A distressing series of voice notes sent by an Australian teenager from a prison in northeast Syria underscores the plight of thousands of forgotten children who remain trapped in detention facilities in Syria and Iraq Hundreds of minors are believed to be holed up in Gweiran Prison, which has been at the center of an ongoing violent standoff between Islamic State group militants and U.S.-backed Kurdish fighters that began a week ago. IS fighters stormed the prison on Thursday, aiming to break out thousands of comrades who simultaneously rioted inside. The attack is the biggest by IS militants...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Traverse City Record-Eagle

IS militants holed up in Syria prison on 4th day of clashes

BEIRUT (AP) — Clashes between U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish fighters and militants continued for a fourth day Sunday near a prison in northeastern Syria that houses thousands of members of the Islamic State group, the Kurdish force said. The standoff followed a bold assault by the extremists who broke into...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isis#Prison Break#Militants#Cnn#Syrian Democratic Forces
abc17news.com

Deadly ISIS prison break attempt fuels fears of the group’s resurgence

At least seven fighters from the US-allied Syrian Democratic Forces were killed when ISIS attempted to break thousands of its fighters out of a Syrian prison on Thursday, an attack underlining concerns the terror group could be quietly resurging. The assault on the Ghweran prison, located in the northeastern city...
MILITARY
The US Sun

ISIS prison break bloodbath with ‘200 killed & hundreds freed’ from compound holding Brit jihadis as vids shows carnage

HUNDREDS of Islamic State fighters have broken out of a jail in Syria, after a coordinated series of attacks by their Jihadi comrades involving car bombs and suicide vests. The huge assault on Gweiran prison in the northeastern Syrian city of Hassakah is said to have left at least 200 dead after hundreds of ISIS fighters tried to storm the site.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
manisteenews.com

US-backed Syria forces retake prison a week after IS assault

BEIRUT (AP) — U.S.-backed Kurdish-led forces said they wrestled control of the last section of a prison seized by Islamic State militants and freed a number of child detainees they had used as human shields. That ended a deadly, weeklong assault by the extremists on one of the largest detention facilities in Syria.
MILITARY
The Independent

More than 200 reported dead after Isis prison break in Syria as clashes continue

More than 200 people have reportedly been killed in northeast Syria as a fifth day of fighting rages on between US-backed Syrian forces and suspected Islamic State militants following an attack on a prison housing thousands of extremists.The brazen assault by Isis fighters on Gweiran prison in the northeastern city of Hassakeh on Thursday is one of the deadliest since the militant group’s so-called caliphate was declared defeated by a US-led coalition nearly three years ago.The detention facility is one of the largest of its kind in Syria and is home to 3,000 suspected Isis militants, including more than 600...
MIDDLE EAST
abc17news.com

US-backed Kurdish forces recapture Syrian prison days after ISIS attack

US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) regained control of a prison in northeast Syria where ISIS fighters launched an attack last week, a spokesman for the Kurdish-led alliance said Wednesday. After nearly a week of fighting and US-led coalition airstrikes, the siege — believed to be the biggest coordinated attack by...
MILITARY
BBC

IS militants surrender as Kurdish-led forces surround Syria prison

Kurdish-led forces in Syria say another 250 militants have surrendered as they work to clear the last part of a prison seized by the Islamic State (IS) group. At least 300 handed themselves in on Monday as Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) commandos moved into the facility in the north-eastern city of Hasaka.
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Kurds locked in tense Syria prison standoff with jihadists

US-backed Kurdish forces tightened the noose around armed jihadists hunkering down inside a Syrian prison Tuesday, with both sides facing a bloodbath or talks to end the five-day-old standoff. He said talks were taking place for some of the Kurdish forces and prison staff trapped inside to be freed in exchange for medical treatment for wounded jihadist fighters.
WORLD
The Independent

Lisa Smith ‘enveloped herself in the black flag of Islamic State’, court hears

Former Defence Forces soldier Lisa Smith “enveloped herself in the black flag” of the so-called Islamic State the Special Criminal Court has heard.The Co Louth woman, 39, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to charges of membership of the illegal organisation and of providing funds to benefit the group.Sean Gillane SC, for the prosecution, told the court that the accused’s conduct during the period between 2015 and 2019 when she travelled to Syria could “prove membership” of the terror organisation.There is no duality or split between a good Islamic State and a bad one, into which one might fall through...
WORLD
KTLA

U.S. puts 8,500 troops on heightened alert amid tensions with Russia

The Pentagon ordered 8,500 troops on higher alert Monday to potentially deploy to Europe as part of a NATO “response force” amid growing concern that Russia could soon make a military move on Ukraine. President Joe Biden consulted with key European leaders, underscoring U.S. solidarity with allies there. Putting the U.S.-based troops on heightened alert […]
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy