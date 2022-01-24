ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonobo gives ‘Shadows’ a brand new visual feature

By Ariel King
dancingastronaut.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the release of his highly-anticipated seventh LP, Fragments, Bonobo is proving he has no signs of slowing down, continuing the LP’s rollout with a new music video for...

dancingastronaut.com

Comments / 0

loudersound.com

Shadow Universe unveil new video for Hymn For The Giants

Slovenian duo Shadow Universe, described as a mix of post-rock, neoclassical/ambient and post-metal, have released a brand new video for Hymn For The Giants which you can watch in full below. Hymn For The Giants is taken from the band's upcoming album Subtle Realms, Subtle Words, the band's third album,...
MUSIC
magneticmag.com

Album Review: Bonobo - Fragments

It has been a great start to the year for artists starting with B. First Burial last week and now Bonobo. This is the first real new music Friday of the year as people get into the swing of things and no better way to kick that off with a new Bonobo album. Since the release of his debut album back in 2000, Bonobo, real name Simon Green, has grown with each passing project, adding different vocalists like Erykah Badu, Andreya Triana and Nick Murphy to the mix. His 2010 album Black Sands broke him out from the dubby, ambient world he has occupied before to a larger audience. That momentum was kept alive with 2013’s The North Borders, which had a big tour on the back of it, and then Migration in 2017. Now almost five years to the day, his new album Fragments is out.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Korn Share Heavy New Song And Visualizer For “Forgotten”

Legendary band, Korn, has released a visualizer for their new single “Forgotten”, their first release of the new year. The release was teased all over social media, with stems of the song being left in various places, now put together, giving the fans a final product. The song is a serious head banger with intense lyrics, something the band is well-known for. “Pulling away this veil I see / Realize this path’s not meant for mе / Stripped away are all my needs / And now all that’s left is forgottеn”. The accompanying visualizer has left so many questions on the symbolism, with a mysterious human being that eventually dissolved into the abyss. We will let you come to terms with what you see and what you make of it, but the piece definitely elevated the emotion behind the song. Their new album, Requiem, is set for release on February 4, and their upcoming tour will commence on March 4.
MUSIC
magneticmag.com

Bonobo Releases Kaleidoscopic, Flickering Video For "Shadows" With Jordan Rakei

After the release of his new album Fragments on Friday, Bonobo has unveiled a music video for one of the LP’s first singles, “Shadows” with Jordan Rakei. BWTV directed the video that flickers quickly between different scenes into a kaleidoscopic visual. "We wanted to make a video…...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Moon#Eyeballs
dancingastronaut.com

Premiere: DVRKO reflects on love and life in debut LP, ‘Undone’

Ahead of the release of his debut LP, Undone, DVRKO is giving Dancing Astronaut an exclusive listen to the full album. Officially arriving on all streaming platforms on January 21, DVRKO explains that the new project was broadly inspired by,. “So many things, love and life, the experiences we go...
MUSIC
treblezine.com

Bonobo : Fragments

Since 2020, London downtempo producer/DJ Simon Green, aka Bonobo, has had to feel his way around an empty dance floor to test out new material. That’s no easy feat when the goal is to assess crowds’ reactions to his music. He told Rolling Stone last October that with the ongoing pandemic, he’s been “kind of going in blind” on what sounds could potentially strike gold in the clubs. “You have those moments: ‘I really hope this works, ‘cause there’s nothing I can do about it,’” he said.
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

KILL SCRIPT and Crooked Bangs merge the melodic, techno on ‘Forever’

2021’s close came with KILL SCRIPT‘s classification as a Dancing Astronaut Artist to Watch in 2022. After a triplet of EPs and a deal with Armada Music in 2021 to boot, the emergent techno tastemaker was ripe for pickup on underground radars, and after surfacing on ours, KILL SCRIPT is tapping into 2022 with “Forever” alongside Crooked Bangs.
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

EAZYBAKED share ‘Simulated’

EAZYBAKED are getting wonky with their latest single, “Simulated.” Incorporating psychedelic tones and rattling bass, the track finds EAZYBAKED diving into more experimental sounds. “Simulated” arrives as the second single from the duo’s upcoming album, INTERTWINED. Speaking on the upcoming album, EAZYBAKED said in a statement,
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Celebrate the 25th anniversary Daft Punk’s seminal ‘Homework’ album with new mini-documentary

Daft Punk’s Homework album is undoubtably one of the most influential pieces of work the dance music scene has ever seen. To celebrate the album’s landmark 25th anniversary, CK303 has shared a new mini-documentary that focuses on some of the things that influenced Homework. In partnership with DJ Mag, the short film highlights the Chicago roots of the 1997 album over a mix that includes music from some of Daft Punk’s main influences including DJ Deeon, DJ Slugo and Paul Johnson. The mix plays over the short film, titled TEACHERS, that was directed by Dave Tynan and cut by Michael Donnelly to CK303’s new mix.
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Bensley brings drum ‘n’ bass to mau5trap with two new singles

Bensley has made his mau5trap debut with not one, but two new singles. “Leaving” and “Debonair” find the emerging producer diving into familiar territory with a pair of new drum ‘n’ bass originals. “Leaving” finds Bensley continuing on his unique style, marked by memorable...
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Calvin Harris reassumes Love Regenerator alias on piano house blend with Riva Starr, ‘Lonely’

Calvin Harris has kept himself busy throughout the past couple of months. Following his first in-person performance in nearly two years as well as a production credit on The Weeknd‘s Dawn FM, the 18 Months mastermind is celebrating the two-year anniversary of the unexpected introduction of his Love Regenerator alter-ego, pairing up with both Riva Starr and Sananda Maitreya for the project’s step into the new year, “Lonely.”
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Aurelios’ new single chosen from 1,900+ demos for release on Musical Freedom

Italian producer Aurelios has released his winning track from the World’s Biggest Demo Drop on Tiësto‘s Musical Freedom. Titled “I’ve Had Enough,” the tune was selected from more than 1,900 demo submissions from producers located in 124 countries around the world. Arpeggiating synths and...
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Premiere: XAVAGE and The Oshi make it ‘Hot’ on Circus Records

XAVAGE is gearing up to his release his next EP on Circus Records, and he’s giving Dancing Astronaut an exclusive first look at its debut single, “Hot.” Featuring vocals from Milwaukee rapper The Oshi, the track blends modern hip-hop influences with an old-school flow. Speaking on the track and the collaborative process, XAVAGE said,
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

FKA Twigs Captures a Classic Vibe in New ‘Jealousy’ Video

FKA Twigs embraces a classic throwback aesthetic in the new music video for “Jealousy,” a track featuring Rema off her recent mixtape, Caprisongs.  The video, directed by Aidan Zamiri, has a late-Eighties/early-Nineties feel, jumping between sequences of FKA Twigs performing the song and dancing alongside a small troupe, and black-and-white footage of Rema delivering his verse solo. The choreography in the clip was handled by Twigs’ regular collaborator, Kash Powell.  “Jealousy” is the latest Caprisongs track FKA Twigs has released a music video for, following “Meta Angel” and “Tears in the Club,” her collaboration with the Weeknd. Caprisongs was released Jan. 14...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Platinum End Debuts New Key Visual

Platinum End is one of the strangest anime series airing today, from the twisted minds that brought anime fans the story of Light and Ryuuk in Death Note, and it seems that the television show has released a new key visual as the series continues. Placed into a world of super-powered humans battling to see who will become the new god, the young protagonist Mirai has been wading his way through battles while also struggling with his newfound abilities granted to him by his guardian angel.
COMICS
hypebeast.com

2 Chainz Drops Visual for New Track "Pop Music" Featuring Moneybagg Yo and BeatKing

2 Chainz has shared the official music video for his new track “Pop Music” featuring Moneybagg Yo and BeatKing. The track arrives ahead of the lead rapper’s upcoming seventh studio album, Dope Don’t Sell Itself, which is slated for release on February 4. “Pop Music” will land on the record alongside “Million Dollars Worth Of Game” featuring 42 Dugg, which released earlier this month.
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak take Silk Sonic to Dolby Live Las Vegas for 13-date residency

The industry’s two favorite funk-driven stars Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars have announced their residency at Las Vegas’ Dolby Live performing as their joint project, Silk Sonic. After releasing their inaugural LP as a duo An Evening With Silk Sonic earlier this November, the two are primed and ready to jump into the performance phase of their album release.
LAS VEGAS, NV
dancingastronaut.com

Kaskade revisits ‘Eyes’ on tasteful ‘Fire + Ice v3’ conversion featuring Ella Vos

Fire + Ice v3 came not with the possibility of an “Eyes” recasting, but rather with the promise of one. The “v3” edition of the time-honored Fire & Ice tracklisting now arrives as the eighth single in the remake album’s rollout, trailing “Turn It Down v3,” “Lessons In Love v3,” and “ICE v3,” “How Long v3,” “Let Me Go v3,” “Llove v3,” and “Room for Happiness v3.”
MUSIC

