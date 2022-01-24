ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Afghanistan's Taliban have started their first talks in Europe since takeover

By The Associated Press
WFAE
WFAE
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

OSLO, Norway — The Taliban and western diplomats have began their first official talks in Europe since they took over control of Afghanistan in August. The closed-door meetings were taking place at a hotel in the snow-capped mountains above the Norwegian capital. Taliban representatives will be certain to press their demand...

www.wfae.org

Comments / 0

Related
KOLR10 News

Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany agree to new talks

WASHINGTON (AP) — Presidential advisers from Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany met for more than five hours Wednesday over the long-running Ukraine conflict, and reached no breakthrough, but promised to meet for new talks in two weeks in Berlin. The French president’s office released a statement after the Paris talks saying the parties support “unconditional […]
POLITICS
TIME

Tens of Thousands of Afghans Who Fled The Taliban Are Now Marooned in America's Broken Immigration Bureaucracy

Ahmad Naeem Wakili lives in a daze, his mind often drifting to his wife and 2-year-old, a little girl with big brown curls and green eyes. Wakili escaped Afghanistan amid a flurry of evacuations that began in mid-August after the Afghan government collapsed and the Taliban took Kabul. He now lives and works in Tucson, Ariz., but his wife and daughter remain trapped in Turkey. The U.S. government has twice rejected their applications to be reunited with Wakili through an ad-hoc channel called humanitarian parole. While the rejection documents cite a problem with the fees that Wakili attempted to pay—a total of $1,150— U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), the government agency in charge of processing such applications, provided no further explanation and no clear indication of when he might see his family again. (TIME reviewed the rejection letters sent to Wakili).
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Kurds locked in tense Syria prison standoff with IS jihadists

US-backed Kurdish forces tightened the noose Tuesday around armed jihadists hunkering down inside a Syrian prison, with both sides facing a bloodbath or talks to end the five-day-old standoff. Around 100 Islamic State group fighters attacked Ghwayran prison in the northeastern city of Hasakeh on January 20, in their biggest military operation since their "caliphate" was defeated in 2019. The ensuing clashes with the Kurdish forces running northeastern Syria have left more than 160 people dead, including 45 in Kurdish ranks, according to the group Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. Some of the estimated 3,500 IS prisoners inside the facility have already been bused out to other detention centres in recent hours but it was unclear how many remained inside Ghwayran.
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Europe#Us State Department#Norwegian#Afghans#Eu#The United Nations#U N
Washington Times

Afghanistan tops roster of global Christian persecutors after Taliban takeover, crackdown

Afghanistan is the world’s most dangerous place for Christians, displacing North Korea for the first time in 20 years in a Christian advocacy group’s annual report. Open Doors released its 2022 World Watch List on Wednesday, identifying 50 countries where as many as 100 million Christians face danger because of their faith. Nigeria and India are among the top 10 nations on the list, and China is ranked 17.
WORLD
click orlando

Taliban hold first talks in Europe since Afghan takeover

OSLO – The Taliban and western diplomats have began their first official talks in Europe since they took over control of Afghanistan in August. The closed-door meetings were taking place at a hotel in the snow-capped mountains above the Norwegian capital. Taliban representatives will be certain to press their demand that nearly $10 billion frozen by the United States and other Western countries be released as Afghanistan faces a precarious humanitarian situation.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Syria
Country
Afghanistan
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Sri Lanka
Country
Philippines
WFAE

How the Ukraine crisis could reset the global balance of power

We've been talking about Russian aggression towards Ukraine as a story about Europe, the U.S. and Russia. Well, Gideon Rachman argues that to understand the bigger picture, we also need to look at China. He's chief foreign affairs commentator for the Financial Times. And he argues that Moscow and Beijing are both trying to reduce America's sphere of influence around the world, and the situation in Ukraine is part of that effort. Gideon Rachman, welcome to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
POLITICS
The Independent

Iraqi PM inspects Syria border as IS attacks stoke fears

Iraq’s prime minister made a rare visit to the country’s border with Syria on Wednesday, to support troops and state that Iraqi forces were capable of resisting the Islamic State group. The visit came after militants staged a number of deadly attacks that stoked fears IS may be staging a comeback. Mustafa al-Kadhimi was in Ninevah province to inspect security measures and boost morale. Concerns of further IS attacks have been growing since over 100 militants just over the border stormed the largest detention facility in Syria's northeast, seeking to liberate suspected IS members. The attack was the biggest...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

UN chief calls on Taliban to uphold women's rights

The Taliban must uphold the fundamental human rights of women and children, the United Nations chief said Wednesday, urging the international community to release frozen Afghan aid to prevent families from selling their babies to buy food. Over half of all Afghans face "extreme levels of hunger," Guterres told the council, and "some families are selling their babies to purchase food."
CHINA
AFP

Afghan women rally at Taliban approved protest

Scores of Afghan women rallied in Kabul on Wednesday in a Taliban sanctioned protest endorsing their regime and calling on the West to unfreeze the nation's assets as its humanitarian crisis deepens. Since the Taliban returned to office they have grappled with a rising humanitarian crisis.
PROTESTS
The Independent

UN chief urges major Afghan aid increase, unfreezing assets

The U.N. chief urged nations Wednesday to greatly boost humanitarian aid for millions of Afghans living in “a frozen hell” and release nearly $9 billion in frozen assets to pull Afghanista ’s economy back from the brink of a collapse that could set off a mass exodus of people fleeing the country.“Time is of the essence,” Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the Security Council. “Without action, lives will be lost, and despair and extremism will grow.”Guterres said liquidity must be urgently restored to the Afghan economy. He said that means freeing up the country’s frozen currency reserves, re-engaging with its...
WORLD
AFP

Yemen rebels lose key battleground area after missile attack on UAE

Yemen's Huthi rebels were expelled from a key battleground district by UAE-trained Giants Brigade fighters, the militia said Tuesday, a day after the insurgents' latest missile attack on Abu Dhabi. On Monday, the rebels renewed their attack on Abu Dhabi when two ballistic missiles were intercepted over the city, scattering debris. 
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

US and Iran ready for direct nuclear talks

Iran for the first time Monday said it was open to direct nuclear negotiations with the United States, which declared itself ready to hold talks "urgently" -- in a possible turning point in efforts to salvage the 2015 nuclear accord. Tehran has been engaged since last year in talks with the five other world powers still part of the agreement, which offered sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program. After unilaterally withdrawing in 2018 under then-president Donald Trump, Washington has been taking part indirectly in the Vienna negotiations, which seek to bring the United States back into the nuclear accord and ensure Iran returns to its commitments. But Washington has said on multiple occasions it would prefer to hold direct talks, and on Monday Iran's foreign minister said his country would consider doing so if it proved the key to a "good agreement" to salvage the floundering deal.
U.S. POLITICS
WFAE

WFAE

5K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

 https://www.wfae.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy