Career Corner: Burned Out at Work? Consider a Sabbatical

Sponsored - When people think of social workers, they often think of poverty alleviation and child welfare, but the truth is social workers do so much more. They can be found in hospitals, helping people cope with acute conditions and chronic illness. They provide therapy and work in community health centers, nursing homes and homeless shelters. Social workers can play important roles for military veterans as they transition into civilian life. They also work to prevent students from dropping out of school, help prisoners as they reenter communities and provide rehabilitative support in drug and alcohol centers. As defined by the National Association of Social Workers, “Social workers are people who care about people, who want to make things better, who want to relieve suffering, and who want their work to make a difference.”

ADVOCACY ・ 13 DAYS AGO