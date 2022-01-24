ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Porsche Taycan EV outsold the revered 911 last year

By Sean Tucker
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3suzoc_0dtzfNI600
The Porsche Taycan Porsche

Porsche set a lot of sales records in 2021. But the most significant of the bunch comes as a sign of the times – its new electric car outsold the car you think of when you hear the name Porsche. POAHY

The global auto industry had a rough 2021. A world-wide microchip shortage left automakers unable to build cars fast enough to meet demand. That pushed prices to record highs. The average new car sold for $47,077 by the end of the year. Americans bought fewer than 15 million cars when, pre-pandemic, we had bought more than 17 million most years.

But Porsche managed to set new records for itself, anyway. It sold more than 300,000 cars world-wide and more than 70,000 in the U.S. That second figure beat the company’s previous record by more than 14%.

And, for the first time, Porsche’s Taycan electric car outsold its iconic 911 sports car. The company reported more than 41,000 Taycan sales world-wide, against about 38,500 911 sales. Bill Nye the Science Guy probably helped sell a few.

But 911 sales aren’t slipping. Porsche sold more last year than ever before. Still, more buyers found their way into a Taycan.

Many automakers have announced plans to move to an all-electric lineup by the end of the decade. Porsche has made clear that it won’t quite follow them into that. “The 911 is our icon, and we will continue to build it with combustion engines; that is very clear,” chairman Oliver Blume told reporters last March.

: Cathie Wood is expecting a ‘bloodbath’ in this segment of the market: ‘autos are one example of…many disturbances out there in the world order’

But the company does expect most of its sales to be electric by 2030 and has pledged to make its operations carbon-neutral by that date.

This story originally ran on KBB.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Gear Patrol

The Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo Is a Killer Everyday Electric Wagon

In this writer's opinion, the Porsche Taycan has a way of fooling people about what it is. Most people take one look at the electric Porsche and say, "Oh, it's like a battery-powered Panamera, right?" A logical assumption, but a flawed one. The Taycan is closer to a battery-powered four-door 911 than a Panamera EV, I'd argue; it feels more like a sports car than a sedan, from seating position to reflexes.
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Nye
BMW BLOG

Video: BMW M5 CS drag races Porsche Taycan Turbo

Electric cars are known to have the upper hand when it comes to drag racing, especially against traditional combustion cars. Of course, that’s true when you compare similarly powered models, not if you’re pitting a Renault Zoe against a Lamborghini Huracan. Therefore, could a BMW M5 CS keep up or beat a Porsche Taycan Turbo in a drag race? Only one way to find out.
CARS
TechRadar

Electric cars on the charge as Porsche Taycan overtakes the iconic 911

The all-electric Taycan sold more than 41,000 units last year, placing it ahead of the legendary 911 and third only to the brand's two SUV models. 2021 end-of-year sales numbers from major automakers have been trickling out and Porsche in particular has reason to brag, because its newest vehicle has grown into a significant sales success.
CARS
AUTOCAR.co.uk

New 2022 BMW i4 v Porsche Taycan video review: The world's best fast EV?

The Porsche Taycan has become our default choice as an EV sports saloon because, above all else, it still drives like a Porsche. But might that change with the arrival of the BMW i4, particularly in this fast, four-wheel drive M50 specification, which pits the quickest i4 more or less against the lowliest Taycan.
CARS
Shropshire Star

New Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo goes on sale in the UK

Practical electric car will be available in one of five derivatives. Porsche is broadening its Taycan line-up with the introduction of a new Sport Turismo. It retains the same practical estate-like body of the recently released Cross Turismo but does without that car’s increased ride height and chunky wheelarch protection.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Porsche Cars#Electric Cars#Porsche Taycan#Vehicles#Poahy#Americans
MotorTrend Magazine

2021 Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo First Test: Double Threat

Leave it to Porsche. Going into our 2022 SUV of the Year competition, no vehicle had more pre-shade thrown its way than the Taycan 4 Cross Turismo. We've enjoyed a mixed, ambiguous relationship with the Taycan sedan since we first drove it. On the one hand, kudos to Porsche for making a great-handling electric vehicle that emphasizes performance and feel over everything else. On the other, where's the range, bro?
CARS
Carscoops

Porsche Details New Taycan Sport Turismo’s European Range, Including Flagship Turbo S

The Porsche Taycan range now includes three different bodystyles: the regular Taycan, the adventurous Taycan Cross Turismo, and now the latest Taycan Sport Turismo. The latter was unveiled last November in GTS guise, with Porsche now detailing the entire Sport Turismo range for Europe, mirroring the powertrain options of its siblings.
CARS
hypebeast.com

Porsche Shows off Its Highly Technical Taycan 4 Cross Turismo

During the first ever HYPEGOLF Japan Invitational event, held on Monday, December 6 at Tokyo’s Eagle Point Golf Club, German automaker Porsche took the opportunity to showcase its latest electric performance vehicle, the Taycan 4 Cross Turismo. The 4 Cross Turismo is Porsche’s fast-functional iteration of the all-electric Taycan...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
Cars
CNET

Porsche's new infotainment tech helps the Taycan EV charge smarter

Porsche has been rolling out its updated infotainment tech for a while now, and we've already reported on its integration in the 911, Cayenne and Panamera models. On Monday, the company announced a couple more features being added to the Porsche Communication Management 6.0 software, one of which is unique to the Taycan EV.
CARS
insideevs.com

Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo Model Lineup Explained, Detailed

Porsche initially revealed the Taycan Sport Turismo, the wagon body style without the Cross Turismo’s crossover cladding and higher suspension, as the sporty GTS trim. Now it has shed more information on the Sport Turismo lineup and it looks like you will be able to get the wagon with all powertrains available in the sedan.
CARS
Robb Report

A Hybrid Porsche 911 Could Be Coming Soon, Exec Says

The Porsche 911 may be getting a jolt of electricity sooner than anyone was expecting. The debut of the iconic sports car’s long-rumored hybrid variant could be right around the corner, according to Motor1.com. This won’t just be the first version of the car to feature an electrified powertrain, either—it just might be the most powerful as well. Porsche Italia chief Pietro Innocenti recently sat down with the country’s automotive press, including the website’s sister publication, Motor1 Italy. In the conversation, Innocenti said that a 911 hybrid variant will make its debut soon. That’s all Innocenti would say about the car, but...
CARS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

85K+
Followers
18K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy