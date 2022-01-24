ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

The (sort of) good news about used car prices

By Sean Tucker
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GFD56_0dtzen0f00
Buying used is still cheaper than new. AFP/Getty Images

When adjusted for normal seasonal fluctuations, the prices dealers pay for the used cars they later sell did not increase in the first two weeks of January. That’s news.

The Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index tracks the prices dealers pay at auction for used cars. As used car prices have soared over the last year, the index has soared. In the first two weeks of January, it stopped. Prices increased by 0.8%. But that tracks with normal seasonal cycles in the used car market.

: Here’s a buying opportunity for smart used-car shoppers

The news doesn’t mean prices are headed down. This January’s number is still 46% higher than it was one year ago.

But it isn’t going up. The nationwide supply of used cars available for sale has also stabilized, sitting at a normal level of 50 days’ supply.

The average buyer paid over $27,000 for a used car in November – the most recent month for which figures are available.

This story originally ran on KBB.com.

Comments / 1

Related
MarketWatch

Nio shares on track for lowest close since October 2020

American depositary shares of China-based electric-vehicle makers were taking a hit on Tuesday amid broader market weakness, with shares of Nio Inc. on track for their lowest close since Oct. 13, 2020 when they closed at $21.62, and extending losses for a third straight session. Nio has lost 19% over that three-day losing streak. Nio's ADRs are down 62% from an all-time closing high of $62.84 on Feb. 9, 2021. U.S. equity markets were again on retreat on Fed-action concerns. Li Auto Inc. and XPeng Inc. ADRs were off 7% and 5%.
ECONOMY
News-Herald.net

Used car price inflation also a reality locally

Like the rest of the country, used car prices have soared in Loudon County since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. “It’s a mess right now,” David Valentine, owner of Auto Director in Lenoir City, said. “People got it right last time I saw an article — about 39%. The average price of cars have gone up 39%. That’s pretty accurate.”
LENOIR CITY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Used Cars#The Used#Auction#Vehicles
WRAL

Used car prices skyrocket nationwide

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Prices for used cars are skyrocketing, rising faster than almost any other product. It's a major roadblock for consumers who need affordable transportation.
ECONOMY
SFGate

Average Used Car Prices Soar to Nearly $30,000

Car buyers just can’t seem to catch a break. Average prices for new and used vehicles continue to skyrocket. Meanwhile, the auto industry is raking in record revenues despite selling fewer vehicles. The average used car sold for a whopping $29,969 in December 2021, according to data from the...
SHOPPING
CNET

Thousands of car buyers made up fake employers to secure an auto loan, research shows

Some car shoppers are trying extreme measures to secure financing, going all the way to fraud. Point Predictive, a research company reliant on machine learning, says it uncovered over 5,000 auto loan applications tied to fake employers. We're not talking about applicants simply making up an employer's name to jot down on a credit application. The schemes are pretty extravagant.
ECONOMY
Family Proof

Should You Lease or Buy Your Next Car?

Finding your family’s next car can feel like a daunting task. With so many options out there, it can be overwhelming trying to figure out where to spend your money. The first step is deciding whether to buy or lease. Should you lease?. The decision to lease a car...
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

85K+
Followers
18K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy