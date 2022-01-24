ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UNESCO: World Failing to Provide Quality Education for Children

WASHINGTON — A United Nations report released Monday said the world is failing to insure that by 2030 all children are receiving an “inclusive and equitable quality education and lifelong learning opportunities.”. The...

Morganton News Herald

Author highlights obstacles to quality education for minorities

In her new book, a writer with local ties takes an in-depth look at inequities in public and post-secondary education adversely affecting minorities, particularly African Americans. “Desperately Searching for Higher Education Among the Ruins of the Great Society,” by Dr. Barbara Fleming, provides a comprehensive analysis of educational studies and...
The Expert in the Evolving World of Education

“We teach our students to be empathetic, contributing global citizens,” says Joanne Weiner, Founder of Palm Beach International Academy. Thirty years ago she designed a lifestyle program for students who needed flexibility with excellence in education. The equestrian community in Wellington and college-bound students throughout Palm Beach county embraced the concept.
The Independent

How and why are indigenous people are on the front line of the climate crisis?

Indigenous people throughout the world are disproportionately affected by the climate crisis, even when it comes to climate-related violence.A record number of activists working to protect the environment and land rights were murdered last year.227 people were killed around the world in 2020, the highest number recorded for a second consecutive year, according to a report by campaign group Global Witness.Environmental defenders from indigenous groups had the largest number of deaths, with most violence occurring in Central and South America. Almost a third of the murders were reportedly linked to resource exploitation - logging, mining, large-scale agribusiness, hydroelectric dams and...
AFP

US warns firms over doing business in Myanmar

The US government warned companies Wednesday to be extremely wary of doing business in Myanmar, citing the risks of being linked to a military government involved in lawlessness and human rights abuse. Those involved with businesses controlled by the military regime "run the risk of engaging in conduct that may expose them to significant reputational, financial, and legal risks," including breaking sanctions and money-laundering laws, according to a statement from six cabinet-level departments. Investors and traders were warned specifically to avoid state-owned enterprises, the gems and precious metals sector, real estate and construction projects, and the arms business. "These entities and sectors have been identified as primary industries providing economic resources for Burma's military regime," the statement said, using the former popular name for the country.
The 74

Report: Keeping Schools Open Isn’t Enough

When COVID-19 forced school closings in March 2020, Shalinee Sharma was among the first to document the pandemic’s disparate impact on student learning. Zearn, the nonprofit she co-founded, collects real-time data on use of its math app, which is used by one in four U.S. elementary students. So she could see that kids in affluent […]
The Independent

Israeli expert panel advises 4th vaccine dose for adults

An expert panel on Tuesday advised the Israeli government to begin offering a fourth vaccine dose to everyone over the age of 18, citing research showing it helps prevent COVID-19 infection and severe illness.The advisory committee said research shows a fourth dose provides three to five times the level of protection against serious disease and double the protection against infection compared to three doses. The Health Ministry's director must approve the recommendation.Israel is already offering a second booster to everyone over the age of 60 and those at high risk as it struggles to contain a wave of infections...
TheConversationAU

Should new Australians have to pass an English test to become citizens?

On Australia Day each year, thousands of people become Australian citizens at ceremonies around the country. Prospective citizens have to meet a number of eligibility criteria, including passing a citizenship test to show they have a reasonable knowledge of Australia and basic English. But there are persistent suggestions those applying to be citizens should also pass a separate formal English test to prove their language skills. In a newly published article with colleague Louisa Willoughby, we explain why this poses a range of problems and why it would not boost English proficiency among new Australians. What do other countries do? Language...
Voice of America

WHO Chief: World Will Live with COVID for Foreseeable Future

GENEVA — The head of the World Health Organization warned Monday that COVID-19 will be around for the foreseeable future, and everyone will have to learn to live with it. The WHO chief issued the warning at the opening of the agency’s weeklong executive board meeting. Two years...
Wyoming News

#11. Peace Corps

- 2020 employee engagement score: 84.8 (22.9% higher than government-wide score) - 2019 employee engagement score: 80.7 - One-year score change: +4.1 - Agency workforce size: small The Peace Corps runs a service program that places volunteers in more than 60 countries around the world. It ranks highly as a place to work for effective leadership, employee skills-mission match, and teamwork. [Pictured: U.S. Peace Corps volunteer Danielle Carrillo addresses other volunteers in Siem Reap, Cambodia.] You may also like: How America has changed since the first Census in 1790
Voice of America

Nurses Group: Rich Countries Hiring Nurses from Poor Countries

An international organization of healthcare workers is worried that a shortage of nurses and the COVID-19 pandemic will worsen healthcare problems for poor countries. The International Council of Nurses (ICN) represents 27 million nurses worldwide. The ICN said, even before the pandemic, there was already a shortage of 6 million nurses, with 90 percent of the shortages in poorer countries.
WATE

Conditions ripe for more COVID-19 variants, WHO chief warns

The head of the World Health Organization is warning that conditions remain ideal for more coronavirus variants to emerge and says it's dangerous to assume omicron is the last one or that “we are in the endgame,” while saying the acute phase of the pandemic could still end this year — if some key targets are met.
Voice of America

UN Rights Agency Calls for Swift Return to Civilian Rule in Burkina Faso

GENEVA — U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet has condemned the military’s seizure of power in Burkina Faso and is calling for a swift return to civilian rule. The high commissioner is calling on the coup leaders to immediately release President Roch Marc Christian Kabore and other high-level officials. Michelle Bachelet is urging the military to engage in meaningful dialogue with all sectors of society to restore the hard-won democratic gains that have been made in the country.
Voice of America

IMF Urges El Salvador to Remove Bitcoin's Legal Tender Status

The International Monetary Fund's board "urged" El Salvador to do away with its move to make bitcoin a legal tender, while calling for strict regulation of the country's e-wallet. IMF board members "urged the authorities to narrow the scope of the Bitcoin law by removing bitcoin's legal tender status," the...
Voice of America

IMF Approves $455 Million Loan to Republic of Congo

WASHINGTON — The International Monetary Fund board on Monday approved a three-year $455 million loan for the Republic of Congo to help undergird the small African nation's economic recovery. The global crisis lender will provide $90 million immediately under the Extended Credit Facility to help the oil-dependent country deal...
