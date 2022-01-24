ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mexican Journalist Murdered in Tijuana, 2nd in a Week

By Associated Press
Voice of America
MEXICO CITY — A journalist was killed Sunday, the second in a week's time in the northern Mexico border city of Tijuana, and the third in Mexico this month. Lourdes Maldonado Lopez was found shot to death inside a car, according to a statement...

