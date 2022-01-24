Ruble reaches lowest since Nov. 2020 on concerns over war and sanctions

As Washington rallies the international community against Russian aggression in Ukraine, conflict has broken out back home between traditional Republicans determined to defend democracy overseas and an isolationist base asking why America should take sides at all. Tensions between the United States and Russia have escalated as Moscow has amassed an estimated 100,000 troops near its border with Ukraine, leading to fears that it is preparing a new military assault after its invasion of Crimea in 2014. The usual conservative voices advocating a tough US response have come as expected, but a pro-Russian stance taken by a large section of the right has unsettled many observers. Republicans in the House of Representatives and on the campaign trail have been breaking with conservative orthodoxy to complain loudly that the United States should have no role in the crisis.

