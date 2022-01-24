Ruble reaches lowest since Nov. 2020 on concerns over war and sanctions

Related
Oil prices climb back to their highest levels in over 7 years as Russia-Ukraine tensions continue
Oil futures climb back to their highest prices in more than seven years on Wednesday as worries over a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine show no sign of letting up.
Little reason for optimism after written response from U.S. makes no concessions to Russia, says Putin spokesman
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the response from the U.S. — and a similar one from NATO — leaves “little ground for optimism.”. Context: Blinken says U.S. has offered no concessions in written response to Russia’s Ukraine preconditions. But he added that “there always...
Palladium prices look poised to rise, with or without a Russian invasion of Ukraine
Palladium futures have rallied to their highest price in more than four months, and are likely to continue their rise whether Russia, the world’s largest producer of the metal, invades Ukraine or not, analysts say. On Thursday, the most-active March palladium contract. PAH22,. +0.91%. PA00,. +0.91%. settled at $2,366.50...
Russia Navy Trains with China, Considers Ditching U.S. Dollars Over Sanctions Threat
The Chinese Defense Ministry said joint drills "further enriched the connotation of the comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination between China and Russia in the new era."
China Gives U.S. Three Urgent Demands
China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi pulled no punches when he spoke with Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday.
Three members of Biden’s negotiating team on Iran nuclear deal leave after urging tougher approach, reports say
A top aide to the US special representative to Iran departed the team conducting discussions with representatives of Iran’s government in Vienna, Austria in what is now the third such departure of those with hawkish views from the group.The Wall Street Journal first reported the exit of Richard Nephew, deputy special envoy and the second-highest-ranking official on the team, on Monday. Mr Nephew remains at the State Department, but is no longer directly involved in negotiations with Iran’s government.The development comes after the departure of two other members of the team, according to the Journal, in recent...
Ukraine crisis reveals growing Republican rift on Russia
As Washington rallies the international community against Russian aggression in Ukraine, conflict has broken out back home between traditional Republicans determined to defend democracy overseas and an isolationist base asking why America should take sides at all. Tensions between the United States and Russia have escalated as Moscow has amassed an estimated 100,000 troops near its border with Ukraine, leading to fears that it is preparing a new military assault after its invasion of Crimea in 2014. The usual conservative voices advocating a tough US response have come as expected, but a pro-Russian stance taken by a large section of the right has unsettled many observers. Republicans in the House of Representatives and on the campaign trail have been breaking with conservative orthodoxy to complain loudly that the United States should have no role in the crisis.
Palladium futures rally to highest finish since September on threat to global supplies
Palladium futures climbed sharply on Wednesday, with prices settling at their highest since September, with rising tensions over Ukraine prompting concerns of a possible disruption to supplies of the metal from Russia, which is the world's largest producer. "An all-out conflict with Russia would exasperate an already critical supply issue in the palladium space," said Chris Blasi, president of Neptune Global. March palladium climbed $161.70, or 7.4%, to settle at $2,350.60 an ounce on Comex, the highest most-active contract finish since Sept. 7, according to FactSet data.
Putin is lying — Western sanctions have hurt Russia’s economy
Technology and finance represent the most vulnerable areas for additional sanctions if Putin invades Ukraine again.
Top U.S. Senate Republican says Biden 'moving in the right direction' on Ukraine
WASHINGTON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, a frequent critic of President Joe Biden, said on Tuesday that he is seeing "encouraging" signs from the administration about its approach to deterring further Russian aggression towards Ukraine. McConnell said Biden now appears to be adopting the right...
China blasts US over reports of withdrawing diplomatic staff
China on Wednesday expressed “serious concerns and dissatisfaction” with the United States over reports of an internal State Department request to allow the departure of diplomats and their families from China amid tightening anti-pandemic measures. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said China’s anti-virus regulations were in line with international treaties governing the treatment of diplomatic personnel and that the nation was “undoubtedly the safest country in the world at the moment.” China has pursued a strict “zero tolerance” policy toward outbreaks, including lockdowns of millions of people, travel bans, compulsory masking, mass testing and health surveillance by smartphone apps....
US threatens stiff sanctions, warns Russia not to 'weaponize' energy
The United States on Tuesday warned Russia of damaging sanctions, including high-tech export curbs, and said attempts by Moscow to "weaponize" its enormous oil and gas industry would backfire. The economic sanctions being prepared to respond to any Russian invasion of Ukraine would include previously unused restrictions on exports of high-tech US equipment, the official said.
Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine: Biden sanction comments are 'a deterrent' to Putin
Biden's possible Supreme Court pick once slammed Trump's efforts to thwart Congress by declaring 'Presidents are not kings'
"Stated simply, the primary takeaway from the past 250 years of recorded American history is that Presidents are not kings," Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson wrote in 2019.
The US says it won't fight for Ukraine if Putin invades, but it could still get pulled into a conflict with Russia, experts warn
A former US ambassador to Ukraine said it would be "sensible" for Biden to send troops to Eastern Europe as a deterrent amid tensions with Russia.
Donald Trump Supporters Denounce His Decision Not to Endorse Robby Starbuck
Sebastian Gorka, Candace Owens and rep. Madison Cawthorn believe the former president has made a mistake in backing Morgan Ortagus instead of the filmmaker.
Tucker Carlson: China is wondering how America could be this stupid and destructive
When permanent Washington pushes for war with Russia, who benefits? We don't ask that question enough. The United States certainly doesn't benefit. That's obvious to anyone who thinks about it for a second. It's so glaringly obvious, in fact, that the people pushing this war immediately denounce you as a...
Walmart, Costco and other big-box stores in Canada begin enforcing vaccine mandates, and some shoppers aren’t buying it
Some Canadian retailers are now requiring proof of vaccination due to local regulations, resulting in some critics calling to boycott Walmart in response
Germany, U.S. Threaten To Hit Putin's $11Bn Gas Pipeline If Russia Invades Ukraine
German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock said sanctions would include the under-construction Nord Stream 2, designed to move gas from Russia to Europe.
China could recover US stealth fighter jet from South China Sea before US
The U.S. Navy is in a race against China to recover an F-35C Lightning II fighter jet that crashed in the South China Sea on Monday. The $100 million fifth-generation stealth fighter jet reportedly impacted against the deck of the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) and then fell over the side of the ship. The pilot and six additional sailors were injured in the incident.
