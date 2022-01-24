ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruble reaches lowest since Nov. 2020 on concerns over war and sanctions

By Steve Goldstein
MarketWatch
 3 days ago
The Russian ruble

RUBUSD,

-2.28%

fell Monday to the lowest level since Nov. 2020 on concerns the country will invade Ukraine and trigger U.S. sanctions. One ruble fetched as low as 0.012774 dollars, down from $0.012888.

The Independent

Three members of Biden’s negotiating team on Iran nuclear deal leave after urging tougher approach, reports say

A top aide to the US special representative to Iran departed the team conducting discussions with representatives of Iran’s government in Vienna, Austria in what is now the third such departure of those with hawkish views from the group.The Wall Street Journal first reported the exit of Richard Nephew, deputy special envoy and the second-highest-ranking official on the team, on Monday. Mr Nephew remains at the State Department, but is no longer directly involved in negotiations with Iran’s government.The development comes after the departure of two other members of the team, according to the Journal, in recent...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Ukraine crisis reveals growing Republican rift on Russia

As Washington rallies the international community against Russian aggression in Ukraine, conflict has broken out back home between traditional Republicans determined to defend democracy overseas and an isolationist base asking why America should take sides at all. Tensions between the United States and Russia have escalated as Moscow has amassed an estimated 100,000 troops near its border with Ukraine, leading to fears that it is preparing a new military assault after its invasion of Crimea in 2014. The usual conservative voices advocating a tough US response have come as expected, but a pro-Russian stance taken by a large section of the right has unsettled many observers. Republicans in the House of Representatives and on the campaign trail have been breaking with conservative orthodoxy to complain loudly that the United States should have no role in the crisis.
FOREIGN POLICY
MarketWatch

Palladium futures rally to highest finish since September on threat to global supplies

Palladium futures climbed sharply on Wednesday, with prices settling at their highest since September, with rising tensions over Ukraine prompting concerns of a possible disruption to supplies of the metal from Russia, which is the world's largest producer. "An all-out conflict with Russia would exasperate an already critical supply issue in the palladium space," said Chris Blasi, president of Neptune Global. March palladium climbed $161.70, or 7.4%, to settle at $2,350.60 an ounce on Comex, the highest most-active contract finish since Sept. 7, according to FactSet data.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

China blasts US over reports of withdrawing diplomatic staff

China on Wednesday expressed “serious concerns and dissatisfaction” with the United States over reports of an internal State Department request to allow the departure of diplomats and their families from China amid tightening anti-pandemic measures. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said China’s anti-virus regulations were in line with international treaties governing the treatment of diplomatic personnel and that the nation was “undoubtedly the safest country in the world at the moment.” China has pursued a strict “zero tolerance” policy toward outbreaks, including lockdowns of millions of people, travel bans, compulsory masking, mass testing and health surveillance by smartphone apps....
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

US threatens stiff sanctions, warns Russia not to 'weaponize' energy

The United States on Tuesday warned Russia of damaging sanctions, including high-tech export curbs, and said attempts by Moscow to "weaponize" its enormous oil and gas industry would backfire. The economic sanctions being prepared to respond to any Russian invasion of Ukraine would include previously unused restrictions on exports of high-tech US equipment, the official said.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
americanmilitarynews.com

China could recover US stealth fighter jet from South China Sea before US

The U.S. Navy is in a race against China to recover an F-35C Lightning II fighter jet that crashed in the South China Sea on Monday. The $100 million fifth-generation stealth fighter jet reportedly impacted against the deck of the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) and then fell over the side of the ship. The pilot and six additional sailors were injured in the incident.
MILITARY
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news.

