A batch of upcoming Apple iPhone and iPad model numbers have been certified by the Eurasian authority. The new model numbers belong to Apple iPads and iPhones as hinted by the text that appears in the certifications. As is the norm with the EEC certification, we only get to know the model numbers, the operating systems they will run on, and the type of products. However, the exact names of the devices these model numbers belong to, are not mentioned. But these certifications are more than enough for us to make an educated guess on what these could belong to.

CELL PHONES ・ 9 DAYS AGO