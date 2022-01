It's official: Microsoft did indeed cease production of Xbox One consoles to focus on manufacturing more Series X and Series S models. In a statement given to The Verge, Microsoft admitted that production of the Xbox One was quietly halted at the end of 2020—which is about when the Series X and Series S first launched. This decision was likely made to allow it enough leeway to keep up with the expected demand for the new consoles.

