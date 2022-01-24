ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Synthetic antibacterial minerals: harnessing a natural geochemical reaction to combat antibiotic resistance

By Keith D. Morrison
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe overuse of antibiotics in clinical and livestock settings is accelerating the selection of multidrug resistant bacterial pathogens. Antibiotic resistant bacteria result in increased mortality and financial strain on the health care and livestock industry. The development of new antibiotics has stalled, and novel strategies are needed as we enter the...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Why scientists are racing to develop more COVID antivirals

The first crop of antivirals against SARS-CoV-2 is promising, scientists say. But new drugs will be needed to counter the looming threat of resistance. You have full access to this article via your institution. The roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines at the beginning of 2021 marked a key turning point in...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Health improvements of type 2 diabetic patients through diet and diet plus fecal microbiota transplantation

Type 2 diabetes (T2D) is a major public health problem, and gut microbiota dysbiosis has been implicated in the emergence of T2D in humans. Dietary interventions can indirectly influence the health status of patients with type 2 diabetes through their modulatory effects on the intestinal microbiota. In recent years, fecal microbiota transplantation is becoming familiar as a new medical treatment that can rapidly improve intestinal health. We conducted a 90-day controlled open-label trial to evaluate the health improvement ability of a specially designed diet, and the diet combined with fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT). According to our study, both diet and diet plus FMT treatments showed great potential in controlling blood glucose and blood pressure levels. Sequencing the V4 region of 16S rRNA gene on the Illumina MiniSeq platform revealed a shift of intestinal microbial community in T2D patients, and the changes were also observed in response to the treatments. FMT changed the gut microbiota more quickly than diet. Beneficial bacterium, such as Bifidobacterium, increased along the study and was negatively correlated with blood glucose, blood pressure, blood lipid and BMI. Sulfate-reducing bacteria (SRB), Bilophila and Desulfovibrio, decreased significantly after treatment, showed a positive correlation with blood glucose indices. Thus, the specially designed diet is beneficial to improve blood glucose control in diabetic patients, it also showed the potential to reverse dyslipidemia and dysarteriotony.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

The impact of antimicrobial stewardship program designed to shorten antibiotics use on the incidence of resistant bacterial infections and mortality

Reassessing the continuing need for and choice of antibiotics by using an antibiotic "time out'' program may reduce unnecessary treatment. This study aimed to explore the effect of an antibiotic stewardship program (ASP) on the antibiotics consumption, incidence of resistant bacterial infections and overall hospital mortality in a tertiary medical center during the study period 2012"“2014. An ASP composed of multidisciplinary strategies including pre-prescription approval and post-approval feedback and audit, and a major "time out'' intervention (shorten the default antibiotic prescription duration) usage was introduced in year 2013. Consumption of antibiotics was quantified by calculating defined daily doses (DDDs). Interrupted time series (ITS) analysis was used to explore the changes of antibiotics consumption before and after intervention, accounting for temporal trends that may be unrelated to intervention. Our results showed that following the intervention, DDDs showed a decreased trend in overall (in particular the major consumed penicillins and cephalosporins), in both intensive care unit (ICU) and non-ICU, and in non-restrictive versus restrictive antibiotics. Importantly, ITS analysis showed a significantly slope change since intervention (slope change p value 0.007), whereas the incidence of carbapenem-resistant and vancomycin-resistant pathogens did not change significantly. Moreover, annual overall mortality rates were 3.0%, 3.1% and 3.1% from 2012 to 2014, respectively. This study indicates that implementing a multi-disciplinary strategy to shorten the default duration of antibiotic prescription can be an effective manner to reduce antibiotic consumption while not compromising resistant infection incidence or mortality rates.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Microinjection of pruritogens in NGF-sensitized human skin

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-00935-x, published online 02 November 2021. In the original version of the Article, FigureÂ 4 was a duplication of FigureÂ 3. The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. These authors contributed equally: Hans JÃ¼rgen Solinski and Roman Rukwied. Affiliations.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

SARS-CoV-2 infection triggers paracrine senescence and leads to a sustained senescence-associated inflammatory response

Reports of post-acute COVID-19 syndrome, in which the inflammatory response persists even after SARS-CoV-2 has disappeared, are increasing1, but the underlying mechanisms of post-acute COVID-19 syndrome remain unknown. Here, we show that SARS-CoV-2-infected cells trigger senescence-like cell-cycle arrest2,3 in neighboring uninfected cells in a paracrine manner via virus-induced cytokine production. In cultured human cells or bronchial organoids, these SASR-CoV-2 infection-induced senescent cells express high levels of a series of inflammatory factors known as senescence-associated secretory phenotypes (SASPs)4 in a sustained manner, even after SARS-CoV-2 is no longer detectable. We also show that the expression of the senescence marker CDKN2A (refs. 5,6) and various SASP factor4 genes is increased in the pulmonary cells of patients with severe post-acute COVID-19 syndrome. Furthermore, we find that mice exposed to a mouse-adapted strain of SARS-CoV-2 exhibit prolonged signs of cellular senescence and SASP in the lung at 14 days after infection when the virus was undetectable, which could be substantially reduced by the administration of senolytic drugs7. The sustained infection-induced paracrine senescence described here may be involved in the long-term inflammation caused by SARS-CoV-2 infection.
SCIENCE
WebMD

'The Other Pandemic': Antibiotic Resistance Growing Worldwide

Jan. 22, 2022 -- Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, we've all been there. You wake up feeling lousy -- headache, scratchy throat, coughing -- and you find the energy to go see your doctor. What you really want is validation -- yes, something is going around -- and a prescription that will knock the illness out of you in a day or 2, tops.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Chemistry and materials science for a sustainable circular polymeric economy

Chemistry plays a determining role in every stage of the plastic life cycle. We reflect on the challenges and limitations of plastics - their sheer abundance, chemodiversity and imperfect recoverability leading to loss of material - and on the need for chemical and non-chemical approaches to overcome them. Plastics mold...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

The impact of hydration status and fluid distribution on pulmonary function in COPD patients

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) patients have alterations in body composition. Bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA) evaluates body composition, hydration status, and fluid distribution. Subjects with fluid disturbances have been found to have lower FEV1, respiratory muscle strength, and poor prognosis. We aimedÂ to evaluate the effect of hydration status and fluid distribution on pulmonary function in COPD patients. A cross-sectional study, 180 patients with a confirmed diagnosis of COPD were included. Patients with asthma, advanced renal or liver disease, acute HF, exacerbation of COPD, or pacemakers were excluded. Hydration status variables (TBW, ECW, ICW) and disturbance of fluid distribution [impedance ratio (IR)"‰>"‰0.84 and phase angle (PhA)] were evaluated by BIA. Pulmonary function was assessed by spirometry. The mean population age was 71.55"‰Â±"‰8.94Â years; 55% were men. Subjects were divided into two groups according to the IR"‰â‰¥"‰0.84 or"‰<"‰0.84. The group with higher IR"‰â‰¥"‰0.84 had lower FEV1, FVC, FEV1/FVC, DLCO and, PhA compared to those with IR"‰<"‰0.84. After adjusting for confounding variables TBW, ECW, IR"‰â‰¥"‰0.84, PhA, and resistance/height increase were associated with decreased FEV1. In the same way, with IR"‰â‰¥"‰0.84, edema index"‰â‰¥"‰0.48, trunk and abdominal IR were negatively associated with FVC, and PhA had a positive association with FVC. Fluid distribution, especially IR and PhA, could be a useful parameter for predicting pulmonary function in COPD patients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

Impact of limited residential address on health effect analysis of predicted air pollution in a simulation study

Journal of Exposure Science & Environmental Epidemiology (2022)Cite this article. Recent epidemiological studies of air pollution have adopted spatially-resolved prediction models to estimate air pollution concentrations at people's homes. However, the benefit of these models was limited in many studies that used existing health data relying on incomplete addresses resulting from confidentiality concerns or lack of interest when designed.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A polytherapy based approach to combat antimicrobial resistance using cubosomes

A depleted antimicrobial drug pipeline combined with an increasing prevalence of Gram-negative 'superbugs' has increased interest in nano therapies to treat antibiotic resistance. As cubosomes and polymyxins disrupt the outer membrane of Gram-negative bacteria via different mechanisms, we herein examine the antimicrobial activity of polymyxin-loaded cubosomes and explore an alternative strategy via the polytherapy treatment of pathogens with cubosomes in combination with polymyxin. The polytherapy treatment substantially increases antimicrobial activity compared to polymyxin B-loaded cubosomes or polymyxin and cubosomes alone. Confocal microscopy and neutron reflectometry suggest the superior polytherapy activity is achieved via a two-step process. Firstly, electrostatic interactions between polymyxin and lipid A initially destabilize the outer membrane. Subsequently, an influx of cubosomes results in further membrane disruption via a lipid exchange process. These findings demonstrate that nanoparticle-based polytherapy treatments may potentially serve as improved alternatives to the conventional use of drug-loaded lipid nanoparticles for the treatment of "superbugs".
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Combination of pre-adapted bacteriophage therapy and antibiotics for treatment of fracture-related infection due to pandrug-resistant Klebsiella pneumoniae

A 30-year-old bombing victim with a fracture-related pandrug-resistant Klebsiella pneumoniae infection after long-term (>700 days) antibiotic therapy is treated with a pre-adapted bacteriophage along with meropenem and colistin, followed by ceftazidime/avibactam. This salvage therapy results in objective clinical, microbiological and radiological improvement of the patient's wounds and overall condition. In support, the bacteriophage and antibiotic combination is highly effective against the patient's K. pneumoniae strain in vitro, in 7-day mature biofilms and in suspensions.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Analysis of mRNA-derived siRNAs in mutants of mRNA maturation and surveillance pathways in Arabidopsis thaliana

Defects in RNA maturation and RNA decay factors may generate substrates for the RNA interference machinery. This phenomenon was observed in plants where mutations in some RNA-related factors lead to the production of RNA-quality control small interfering RNAs and several mutants show enhanced silencing of reporter transgenes. To assess the potential of RNAi activation on endogenous transcripts, we sequenced small RNAs from a set of Arabidopsis thaliana mutants with defects in various RNA metabolism pathways. We observed a global production of siRNAs caused by inefficient pre-mRNA cleavage and polyadenylation leading to read-through transcription into downstream antisense genes. In addition, in the lsm1a lsm1b double mutant, we identified NIA1, SMXL5, and several miRNA-targeted mRNAs as producing siRNAs, a group of transcripts suggested being especially sensitive to deficiencies in RNA metabolism. However, in most cases, RNA metabolism perturbations do not lead to the widespread production of siRNA derived from mRNA molecules. This observation is contrary to multiple studies based on reporter transgenes and suggests that only a very high accumulation of defective mRNA species caused by specific mutations or substantial RNA processing defects trigger RNAi pathways.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Metformin sensitizes leukemic cells to cytotoxic lymphocytes by increasing expression of intercellular adhesion molecule-1 (ICAM-1)

Solid tumor cells have an altered metabolism that can protect them from cytotoxic lymphocytes. The anti-diabetic drug metformin modifies tumor cell metabolism and several clinical trials are testing its effectiveness for the treatment of solid cancers. The use of metformin in hematologic cancers has received much less attention, although allogeneic cytotoxic lymphocytes are very effective against these tumors. We show here that metformin induces expression of Natural Killer G2-D (NKG2D) ligands (NKG2DL) and intercellular adhesion molecule-1 (ICAM-1), a ligand of the lymphocyte function-associated antigen 1 (LFA-1). This leads to enhance sensitivity to cytotoxic lymphocytes. Overexpression of anti-apoptotic Bcl-2 family members decrease both metformin effects. The sensitization to activated cytotoxic lymphocytes is mainly mediated by the increase on ICAM-1 levels, which favors cytotoxic lymphocytes binding to tumor cells. Finally, metformin decreases the growth of human hematological tumor cells in xenograft models, mainly in presence of monoclonal antibodies that recognize tumor antigens. Our results suggest that metformin could improve cytotoxic lymphocyte-mediated therapy.
CANCER
Nature.com

Author Correction: Towards prediction of ordered phases in rechargeable battery chemistry via group"“subgroup transformation

The original version of this Article contained error in DATA AVAILABILITY, in which the website hyperlink is not valid and should be revised to https://github.com/shuhebing/gsop. The same error also occurs in CODE AVAILABILITY, in which the website hyperlink should also be revised to https://github.com/shuhebing/gsop. School of Materials Science and Engineering,...
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

[F]GE-180 PET/CT assessment of enterocytic translocator protein (TSPO) over-expression: a pilot study in gastrointestinal GVHD

Diagnostic endoscopy for suspected acute gastrointestinal graft-versus-host disease (GI-GVHD) is limited by procedural risk, GI tract length and patchy histological involvement. Consequently, up to one quarter of GI-GVHD cases lack histological confirmation [1], with implications for treatment and prognostication. Positron emission tomography combined with computed tomography (PET/CT) assessment of the entire GI tract could overcome the shortcomings of endoscopy but is limited by a lack of specificity of the 18-fluoro-deoxyglucose ([18F]FDG) radiotracer [2, 3]. The translocator protein 18"‰kDa (tryptophan-rich sensory protein oxygen sensor; TSPO) [4] is an outer mitochondrial membrane protein that is overexpressed by enterocytes in inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD) [5, 6] following tumour necrosis factor (TNF) and interleukin (IL)-8-driven reactive oxygen species (ROS) production and apoptosis [7]. We hypothesised that enterocytic TSPO expression is also increased during acute GI-GVHD and that it could serve as a biomarker for PET/CT imaging. Here, we report our analysis of enterocytic TSPO expression in tissue biopsies of GI-GVHD and results of a prospective pilot study of PET/CT using [18F]GE-180 (GE Healthcare, Chicago USA), an established third-generation high-affinity TSPO radiotracer [8], in adult recipients of allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation (HCT). This study was approved by the Metro North Human Research Ethics Committee (HREC/17/QRBW/216) and registered on anzctr.org.au, trials registration number ACTRN12617000933358.
CANCER
Nature.com

Author Correction: Novel hybrid method to additively manufacture denser graphite structures using Binder Jetting

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-81861-w, published online 28 January 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors. Firstly, Shaul Avraham and Yair Yacobi were omitted from the author list in the original version of this Article. The Author Contributions section now reads:. V.P., G.M.-K. were involved in the experimental...
PHYSICS
Nature.com

In vivo study sheds new light on the dendritic spine pathology hypothesis of schizophrenia

To date, the neuropathophysiology of schizophrenia has yet to be fully elucidated. Although structural brain abnormalities (including the reduced gray matter of some brain regions and hippocampus) have been frequently reported in schizophrenia [1,2,3], it is unclear whether these abnormalities represent intrinsic characteristics or are due to the effects of antipsychotics and illness progression. In addition, these abnormalities are typically subtle, lack regional specificity, and are difficult to replicate in most schizophrenia cases. Moreover, recent studies showed no evidence of genetic overlap between subcortical volume measurements and schizophrenia risk [4, 5], indicating that structural brain abnormalities may not be a typical neuropathological feature of schizophrenia.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Characterization of the shape-staggering effect in mercury nuclei

In the version of the article originally published, an affiliation was missing for N. A. Althubiti. The Physics Department, Faculty of Science, Jouf University, Aljouf, Saudi Arabia should have been included. These authors contributed equally: T. Day Goodacre, S. Sels. CERN, Geneva, Switzerland. B. A. Marsh,Â T. Day Goodacre,Â V....
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Correction to: Grazing weakens competitive interactions between active methanotrophs and nitrifiers modulating greenhouse-gas emissions in grassland soils

Grazing significantly decreases CH4 uptake while it increases N2O emissions basing on 14-month in situ measurement. The original article has been revised. Institute of Soil and Water Resources and Environmental Science, College of Environmental and Resource Sciences, Zhejiang Provincial Key Laboratory of Agricultural Resources and Environment, Zhejiang University, Hangzhou, 310058, China.
AGRICULTURE

