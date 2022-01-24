ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Study on the effect of koumiss on the intestinal microbiota of mice infected with Toxoplasma gondii

By Xinlei Yan
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToxoplasma gondii is a worldwide food-borne parasite that can infect almost all warm-blooded animals, including humans. To date, there are no effective drugs to prevent or eradicate T. gondii infection. Recent studies have shown that probiotics could influence the relationship between the microbiota and parasites in the host. Koumiss has been...

www.nature.com

wholefoodsmagazine.com

Study Examines Effects of Zinc Supplementation on COVID-19

Zinc supplementation may help prevent and mitigate COVID-19, a new study suggests. The ambulatory, interventional, prospective, single-blind study randomized 104 participants in Clinic A to receive 10mg, 25mg, or 50mg of zinc picolinate daily, and paired the three groups with 96 control participants from Clinic B according to demographics and clinical parameters. Patients were compared based on clinical comorbidities, demographics, blood counts, renal functions, vitamin D levels, and their development of symptomatic COVID-19 infection.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The beneficial effects of genetically engineered Escherichia coli Nissle 1917 in obese C57BL/6J mice

International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. Genetically modified probiotics have potential for use as a novel approach to express bioactive molecules for the treatment of obesity. The objective of the present study was to investigate the beneficial effect of genetically modified Escherichia coli Nissle 1917 (EcN-GM) in obese C57BL/6J mice.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A combination of multiple autoantibodies is associated with the risk of Alzheimer's disease and cognitive impairment

Autoantibodies are self-antigen reactive antibodies that play diverse roles in the normal immune system, tissue homeostasis, and autoimmune and neurodegenerativeÂ diseases. Anti-neuronal autoantibodies have been detected in neurodegenerative disease serum, with unclear significance. To identify diagnostic biomarkers of Alzheimer's disease (AD), we analyzed serum autoantibody profiles of the HuProt proteome microarray using the discovery set of cognitively normal control (NC, n"‰="‰5) and AD (n"‰="‰5) subjects. Approximately 1.5-fold higher numbers of autoantibodies were detected in the AD group (98.0"‰Â±"‰39.9/person) than the NC group (66.0"‰Â±"‰39.6/person). Of the autoantigen candidates detected in the HuProt microarray, five autoantigens were finally selected for the ELISA-based validation experiment using the validation set including age- and gender-matched normal (NC, n"‰="‰44), mild cognitive impairment (MCI, n"‰="‰44) and AD (n"‰="‰44) subjects. The serum levels of four autoantibodies including anti-ATCAY, HIST1H3F, NME7 and PAIP2 IgG were significantly different among NC, MCI and/or AD groups. Specifically, the anti-ATCAY autoantibody level was significantly higher in the AD (p"‰="‰0.003) and MCI (p"‰="‰0.015) groups compared to the NC group. The anti-ATCAY autoantibody level was also significantly correlated with neuropsychological scores of MMSE (rs"‰="‰âˆ’"‰0.229, p"‰="‰0.012), K-MoCA (rs"‰="‰âˆ’"‰0.270, p"‰="‰0.003), and CDR scores (rs"‰="‰0.218, p"‰="‰0.016). In addition, a single or combined occurrence frequency of anti-ATCAY and anti-PAIP2 autoantibodies was significantly associated with the risk of MCI and AD. This study indicates that anti-ATCAY and anti-PAIP2 autoantibodies could be a potential diagnostic biomarker of AD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
birminghamtimes.com

Zika Virus Injection Destroys Brain Tumors In Mice, Study Finds

The mosquito-borne Zika virus, known mainly for causing severe birth defects when contracted by pregnant women, may be able to treat brain tumors, according to a recent study. Researchers at the University of São Paulo, Brazil, injected Zika virus into live mice and cerebral organoids, brain-like organs created in vitro from stem cells. This prevented further growth of the tumors and reduced them in size. A series of injections destroyed the cancer without causing neurological damage or injuring other organs.
CANCER
Nature.com

Health improvements of type 2 diabetic patients through diet and diet plus fecal microbiota transplantation

Type 2 diabetes (T2D) is a major public health problem, and gut microbiota dysbiosis has been implicated in the emergence of T2D in humans. Dietary interventions can indirectly influence the health status of patients with type 2 diabetes through their modulatory effects on the intestinal microbiota. In recent years, fecal microbiota transplantation is becoming familiar as a new medical treatment that can rapidly improve intestinal health. We conducted a 90-day controlled open-label trial to evaluate the health improvement ability of a specially designed diet, and the diet combined with fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT). According to our study, both diet and diet plus FMT treatments showed great potential in controlling blood glucose and blood pressure levels. Sequencing the V4 region of 16S rRNA gene on the Illumina MiniSeq platform revealed a shift of intestinal microbial community in T2D patients, and the changes were also observed in response to the treatments. FMT changed the gut microbiota more quickly than diet. Beneficial bacterium, such as Bifidobacterium, increased along the study and was negatively correlated with blood glucose, blood pressure, blood lipid and BMI. Sulfate-reducing bacteria (SRB), Bilophila and Desulfovibrio, decreased significantly after treatment, showed a positive correlation with blood glucose indices. Thus, the specially designed diet is beneficial to improve blood glucose control in diabetic patients, it also showed the potential to reverse dyslipidemia and dysarteriotony.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
todayspractitioner.com

Effects of dietary selenium on immune function of spleen in mice

Xin Zhang, Liangliang Zhang, Kaide Xia, Jie Dai, Jiangtao Huang, Yun Wang, Guiming Zhu, Zuquan Hu, Zhu Zeng, Yi Jia. The effects of selenium on serum cytokines, immune cell composition and spleen proteome in mice are still unclear. In this study, male mice were fed with selenium-containing diets for eight weeks, and serum cytokines were assayed using Luminex liquid suspension chip. The spleen was obtained for histological morphology, immunohistochemistry and proteome sequencing. The results indicated that the spleen index and histological structure of the spleen were reduced and damaged with low and high selenium. Serum cytokines were regulated by selenium. Additionally, compared with medium selenium, there were 180 and 189 differential proteins with high and low selenium, respectively. The differential proteins were mainly associated with metabolic processes, regulation of response to oxidative stress, cell maturation and differentiation, cytokines and receptor binding, and were verified using Western blotting. In conclusion, it was suggested that low and high selenium affected the secretion of cytokines and impaired the immune function of the spleen.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Science
nutraingredients-usa.com

Ferring details biomarker tool that tracks antibiotic effect on gut microbiota

A prototype biomarker that recognises antibiotic-induced gut dysbiosis has been created by a team from Ferring Pharmaceuticals, who believe the tool could help in developing future biotherapeutics. Writing in Frontiers in Microbiology​, the team presents The Microbiome Health Index for post-Antibiotic dysbiosis (MHI-A), an algorithm that calculates levels of beneficial...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Characterization of phage resistance and phages capable of intestinal decolonization of carbapenem-resistant Klebsiella pneumoniae in mice

Carbapenem-resistant Klebsiella pneumoniae (CRKP) has emerged as a severe global health challenge. We isolate and characterize two previously unidentified lytic phages, P24 and P39, with large burst sizes active against ST11 KL64, a major CRKP lineage. P24 and P39 represent species of the genera Przondovirus (Studiervirinae subfamily) and Webervirus (Drexlerviridae family), respectively. P24 and P39 together restrain CRKP growth to nearly 8"‰h. Phage-resistant mutants exhibit reduced capsule production and decreased virulence. Modifications in mshA and wcaJ encoding capsule polysaccharide synthesis mediate P24 resistance whilst mutations in epsJ encoding exopolysaccharide synthesis cause P39 resistance. We test P24 alone and together with P39 for decolonizing CRKP using mouse intestinal colonization models. Bacterial load shed decrease significantly in mice treated with P24 and P39. In conclusion, we report the characterization of two previously unidentified lytic phages against CRKP, revealing phage resistance mechanisms and demonstrating the potential of lytic phages for intestinal decolonization.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Diets for inflammatory bowel disease: What do we know so far?

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. In recent years, the role of diet in the pathogenesis of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) has gained great interest within the scientific community. Eating habits from industrialised countries (the so-called western diet or WD) have been associated with a higher incidence of IBD in observational studies, although the dietary factors responsible for the development of the disease are still to be elucidated. Some components of the diet with proinflammatory potential may cause changes in immunity and intestinal microbiota, leading to the inflammatory reaction that causes IBD-related lesions. The quality of available evidence is low, due to methodological issues, such as the lack of intervention studies, small sample size and heterogeneity of studies. For this reason, scientific societies have offered their recommendations using clinical practice guidelines and consensus documents, in order to establish a common criterion in the nutritional treatment of patients with IBD. The objective of this review was to summarise the data published regarding diet in IBD and review the recommendations given by scientific societies.
FITNESS
Nature.com

In vivo study sheds new light on the dendritic spine pathology hypothesis of schizophrenia

To date, the neuropathophysiology of schizophrenia has yet to be fully elucidated. Although structural brain abnormalities (including the reduced gray matter of some brain regions and hippocampus) have been frequently reported in schizophrenia [1,2,3], it is unclear whether these abnormalities represent intrinsic characteristics or are due to the effects of antipsychotics and illness progression. In addition, these abnormalities are typically subtle, lack regional specificity, and are difficult to replicate in most schizophrenia cases. Moreover, recent studies showed no evidence of genetic overlap between subcortical volume measurements and schizophrenia risk [4, 5], indicating that structural brain abnormalities may not be a typical neuropathological feature of schizophrenia.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

SARS-CoV-2 infection triggers paracrine senescence and leads to a sustained senescence-associated inflammatory response

Reports of post-acute COVID-19 syndrome, in which the inflammatory response persists even after SARS-CoV-2 has disappeared, are increasing1, but the underlying mechanisms of post-acute COVID-19 syndrome remain unknown. Here, we show that SARS-CoV-2-infected cells trigger senescence-like cell-cycle arrest2,3 in neighboring uninfected cells in a paracrine manner via virus-induced cytokine production. In cultured human cells or bronchial organoids, these SASR-CoV-2 infection-induced senescent cells express high levels of a series of inflammatory factors known as senescence-associated secretory phenotypes (SASPs)4 in a sustained manner, even after SARS-CoV-2 is no longer detectable. We also show that the expression of the senescence marker CDKN2A (refs. 5,6) and various SASP factor4 genes is increased in the pulmonary cells of patients with severe post-acute COVID-19 syndrome. Furthermore, we find that mice exposed to a mouse-adapted strain of SARS-CoV-2 exhibit prolonged signs of cellular senescence and SASP in the lung at 14 days after infection when the virus was undetectable, which could be substantially reduced by the administration of senolytic drugs7. The sustained infection-induced paracrine senescence described here may be involved in the long-term inflammation caused by SARS-CoV-2 infection.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Vaccine booster efficiently inhibits entry of SARS-CoV-2 omicron variant

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2022)Cite this article. The newly emerged omicron strain of SARS-CoV-2 is spreading fast globally, replacing the previously dominant delta strain in many parts of the world [1]. Compared to the early prototypic strains, the delta strain evades the human immune system more easily, causing many breakthrough infections in vaccinated people [2]. It is imperative to understand in a timely fashion whether the omicron strain escapes immune surveillances. The information will be critical for public health measures. The virus-surface spike protein mediates SARS-CoV-2 entry into host cells and induces most of the host immune responses [3]. The spike protein is also the basis of many COVID-19 vaccines [4]. Particularly, two widely used mRNA vaccines, from Pfizer and Moderna respectively, encode the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein ectodomain. In this study, we investigated how efficiently the omicron spike protein escapes the immune responses from mRNA spike vaccines, using the prototypic strain and delta strain as comparisons.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Intact neural and behavioral correlates of emotion processing and regulation in weight-recovered anorexia nervosa: a combined fMRI and EMA study

Altered emotion processing and regulation mechanisms play a key role in eating disorders. We recently reported increased fMRI responses in brain regions involved in emotion processing (amygdala, dorsolateral prefrontal cortex) in acutely underweight anorexia nervosa (AN) patients while passively viewing negatively valenced images. We also showed that patients' ability to downregulate activity elicited by positively valenced pictures in a brain region involved in reward processing (ventral striatum) was predictive of worse outcomes (increased rumination and negative affect). The current study tries to answer the question of whether these alterations are only state effects associated with undernutrition or whether they constitute a trait characteristic of the disorder that persists after recovery. Forty-one individuals that were weight-recovered from AN (recAN) and 41 age-matched healthy controls (HC) completed an established emotion regulation paradigm using negatively and positively valenced visual stimuli. We assessed behavioral (arousal) and fMRI measures (activity in the amygdala, ventral striatum, and dorsolateral prefrontal cortex) during emotion processing and regulation. Additionally, measures of disorder-relevant rumination and affect were collected several times daily for 2 weeks after scanning via ecological momentary assessment. In contrast to our previous findings in acute AN patients, recAN showed no significant alterations either on a behavioral or neural level. Further, there were no associations between fMRI responses and post-scan momentary measures of rumination and affect. Together, these results suggest that neural responses to emotionally valenced stimuli as well as relationships with everyday rumination and affect likely reflect state-related alterations in AN that improve following successful weight-recovery.
HEALTH
Nature.com

New antisense oligonucleotide therapies reach first base in ALS

Two studies highlight the evolution of antisense oligonucleotide therapy for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, offering hope for an effective treatment. In 1993, mutations in the superoxide dismutase 1 (SOD1) gene were the first genetic cause identified in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a neurological disease characterized by rapidly progressive paralysis and death from respiratory failure1,2. Today, an ever-evolving list of genes has been implicated in ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease after the eponymous baseball player who died of the condition in 1941. Although most cases of ALS are sporadic and of unknown etiology, the cases linked to gene mutations offer an opportunity to use genetic approaches to treat the disease.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Gerd symptoms after laparoscopic Roux-en-Y gastric bypass: an emerging scenario

International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. Laparoscopic Roux-en-Y gastric bypass (RYGB) is the second most performed bariatric procedure and it is considered the procedure of choice to treat patients with severe obesity and gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). However, some authors described the new onset or the recurrence of GERD symptoms after RYGB, and data at follow-up were scanty. In our center, we evaluated trend in weight, GERD symptoms and obesity-related comorbidities in 45 patients undergone RYGB at least 60 months before (mean follow-up 99.9"‰Â±"‰22.9 months). At RYGB 51.1% patients referred preoperative GERD symptoms; among them, 47.8% showed an intraoperative hiatal hernia (HH). At medium-term follow-up mean BMI was significantly lower compared to baseline (p"‰<"‰0.001). Among patients with preoperative GERD, 69.6% had GERD resolution and 30.4% reported postoperative GERD symptoms. Furthermore, 18.2% without preoperative GERD referred postoperative GERD new onset. We confirmed that RYGB as primary intervention provides satisfactory weight loss and a high percentage of GERD symptoms resolution. However, about 24.4% of patients complained of GERD symptoms at medium-term follow-up. The pathophysiology of GERD after RYGB, de novo or persistence, is not completely understood and several hypotheses could be drawn; however, further studies focusing the pathophysiology of these symptoms are needed.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Microinjection of pruritogens in NGF-sensitized human skin

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-00935-x, published online 02 November 2021. In the original version of the Article, FigureÂ 4 was a duplication of FigureÂ 3. The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. These authors contributed equally: Hans JÃ¼rgen Solinski and Roman Rukwied. Affiliations.
SCIENCE
spectrumnews.org

Researchers retract study of an immune effect on synapse development

The authors of a 2013 study that appeared to uncover a mechanism by which the immune system influences synapse development have retracted the paper after discovering errors and failing to replicate their findings. The study, published in Nature Neuroscience, showed how astrocytes secrete an immune protein called transforming growth factor-beta...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Approaching the diagnosis of thyroid disorders in preterm infants

Children born prematurely display a unique and dynamic pattern of thyroid hormone concentrations that varies after birth depending on gestational and chronological age and other postnatal variables. Not only hypothalamic"“pituitary"“thyroid (HPT) axis immaturity but also withdrawal of maternal"“placental thyroxine (T4) transfer after birth, morbidities, medication, iodine exposure, low weight, the persistence of foetal metabolism of deiodinases and a smaller thyroid gland affect thyroid hormone physiology. Premature infants exhibit lower T4 concentrations when compared with foetuses at the same gestational age,1 usually called "hypothyroxinaemia of prematurity". Additionally, reductions in T4 are even more pronounced in very low birth weight newborns when critically ill, reaching a nadir at the end of the first week of life and then gradually rising from this time onwards until overlapping levels seen in term infants.2 Furthermore, thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) concentrations at birth are lower in this population than those observed in term infants, and in some cases present a late rise which is not seen in term babies.3 This condition, entitled "hyperthyrotropinaemia", i.e. mild elevation of TSH with normal T4 concentrations, is frequently characterised by having a normal thyroid gland anatomy and by being transient.4.
WOMEN'S HEALTH

