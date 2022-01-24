ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Viral infection and transmission in a large, well-traced outbreak caused by the SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant

By Baisheng Li
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant has spread rapidly worldwide. To provide data on its virological profile, we here report the first local transmission of Delta in mainland China. All 167 infections could be traced back to the first index case. Daily sequential PCR testing of quarantined individuals indicated that the viral loads...

www.nature.com

Comments / 95

Kuss
3d ago

Time for you all to rant and rave. Same thing over and over, like a broken record. Wish someone could add some real input!

Reply(45)
22
Liz Cox
2d ago

Why not just say plain and simple the vaccine doesn’t work it created a super virus and the vaccinated are super carriers!!

Reply(5)
36
Harley Dave
2d ago

what they're saying is, more and more people are dying from our vaccine, just like planned....

Reply
20
Related
Fortune

The WHO says the next COVID variant will be more infectious than Omicron, and it might be more deadly

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In the short time since it was first detected in South Africa last November, Omicron has quickly usurped Delta as the world’s dominant variant of COVID-19. Omicron’s rapid spread has sparked record waves of infection in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Yet despite its high transmissibility, Omicron has appeared less deadly than its predecessor, with hospitalization rates among vaccinated people remaining relatively low.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vice

So You Tested Positive for COVID. How Long Should You Quarantine?

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is sweeping through the United States with unprecedented speed, now making up the majority of cases across the country. Hundreds of thousands of Americans are testing positive for COVID every day at a rate that has already surpassed last winter’s deadly peak, before vaccines were readily available.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

How long is Omicron’s incubation period? How it differs from Delta and other Covid variants

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has spread around the world at a rapid pace since it was first discovered in southern Africa in November but there is still a great deal we do not know about it.More data is needed to determine its precise characteristics and how it responds to our existing coronavirus vaccines, but what seems beyond doubt is that it is more transmissible than any previous strains we have encountered over the course of the pandemic so far, including the Alpha and Delta variants.Omicron has been detected in at least 110 countries to date, with the likes...
PUBLIC HEALTH
foodsafetynews.com

China steps up checks after coronavirus fruit findings

China has tightened import rules after finding the virus that causes COVID-19 on packaging of fruit from Vietnam and Thailand. At least nine Chinese cities have recorded positive coronavirus tests in relation to dragon fruit from Vietnam and longan fruit from Thailand, according to media reports. China had already stopped...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science And Technology#Infectious Diseases#Viral Replication#Epidemics#Lancet#Isnvs#The Delta Voc
Nature.com

SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant is highly sensitive to molnupiravir, nirmatrelvir, and the combination

Since the first outbreak in late 2019, the RNA genome of SARS-CoV-2 has been undergoing constant evolution. This is largely attributed to the viral polymerase that is intrinsically error prone and the selection pressures exerted by the host immune system. Several variants of concern harboring multiple mutations in the spike protein have emerged in the past year. The currently fast-spreading Omicron variant contains many more mutations compared with the previous variants, and most of these mutations are located around the receptor binding domain of the spike protein.1 This would dramatically, although not completely, compromise the efficacy of the existing COVID-19 vaccines.2 Nearly all the monoclonal antibodies developed for treating COVID-19 are directed to the spike protein to prevent virus entry into human cells. Thus, it is not surprising that most of these antibodies are not effective against the Omicron variant.3 Prompted by the potentially devastating impact of this new variant, we evaluated the effectiveness of two clinically available direct-acting antiviral agents on the Omicron variant in relevant experimental models.
CANCER
The Weather Channel

COVID-19: Omicron Variant Has Reached Community Transmission Level in India, Reports Indian Government

The new COVID-19 variant Omicron has reached the community transmission level in India, according to the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Consortium on Genomics (INSACOG) on Sunday. "Omicron is now in community transmission stage in India and has become dominant in multiple metros, where new cases have been rising exponentially", said INSACOG in its recent bulletin published on Sunday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

SARS-CoV-2 infection and COVID-19 vaccination rates in pregnant women in Scotland

Population-level data on COVID-19 vaccine uptake in pregnancy and SARS-CoV-2 infection outcomes are lacking. We describe COVID-19 vaccine uptake and SARS-CoV-2 infection in pregnant women in Scotland, using whole-population data from a national, prospective cohort. Between the start of a COVID-19 vaccine program in Scotland, on 8 December 2020 and 31 October 2021, 25,917 COVID-19 vaccinations were given to 18,457 pregnant women. Vaccine coverage was substantially lower in pregnant women than in the general female population of 18âˆ’44 years; 32.3% of women giving birth in October 2021 had two doses of vaccine compared to 77.4% in all women. The extended perinatal mortality rate for women who gave birth within 28"‰d of a COVID-19 diagnosis was 22.6 per 1,000 births (95% CI 12.9âˆ’38.5; pandemic background rate 5.6 per 1,000 births; 452 out of 80,456; 95% CI 5.1âˆ’6.2). Overall, 77.4% (3,833 out of 4,950; 95% CI 76.2âˆ’78.6) of SARS-CoV-2 infections, 90.9% (748 out of 823; 95% CI 88.7âˆ’92.7) of SARS-CoV-2 associated with hospital admission and 98% (102 out of 104; 95% CI 92.5âˆ’99.7) of SARS-CoV-2 associated with critical care admission, as well as all baby deaths, occurred in pregnant women who were unvaccinated at the time of COVID-19 diagnosis. Addressing low vaccine uptake rates in pregnant women is imperative to protect the health of women and babies in the ongoing pandemic.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
China
Nature.com

COVID-19 reinfections among naturally infected and vaccinated individuals

The protection against emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants by pre-existing antibodies elicited due to the current vaccination or natural infection is a global concern. We aimed to investigate the rate of SARS-CoV-2 infection and its clinical features among infection-naÃ¯ve, infected, vaccinated, and post-infection-vaccinated individuals. A cohort was designed among icddr,b staff registered for COVID-19 testing by real-time reverse transcriptase-polymerase chain reaction (rRT-PCR). Reinfection cases were confirmed by whole-genome sequencing. From 19 March 2020 to 31 March 2021, 1644 (mean age, 38.4Â years and 57% male) participants were enrolled; where 1080 (65.7%) were tested negative and added to the negative cohort. The positive cohort included 750 positive patients (564 from baseline and 186 from negative cohort follow-up), of whom 27.6% were hospitalized and 2.5% died. Among hospitalized patients, 45.9% had severe to critical disease and 42.5% required oxygen support. Hypertension and diabetes mellitus were found significantly higher among the hospitalised patients compared to out-patients; risk ratio 1.3 and 1.6 respectively. The risk of infection among positive cohort was 80.2% lower than negative cohort (95% CI 72.6"“85.7%; p"‰<"‰0.001). Genome sequences showed that genetically distinct SARS-CoV-2 strains were responsible for reinfections. Naturally infected populations were less likely to be reinfected by SARS-CoV-2 than the infection-naÃ¯ve and vaccinated individuals. Although, reinfected individuals did not suffer severe disease, a remarkable proportion of naturally infected or vaccinated individuals were (re)-infected by the emerging variants.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Author Correction: Towards prediction of ordered phases in rechargeable battery chemistry via group"“subgroup transformation

The original version of this Article contained error in DATA AVAILABILITY, in which the website hyperlink is not valid and should be revised to https://github.com/shuhebing/gsop. The same error also occurs in CODE AVAILABILITY, in which the website hyperlink should also be revised to https://github.com/shuhebing/gsop. School of Materials Science and Engineering,...
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Assessing the impact of SARS-CoV-2 prevention measures in Austrian schools using agent-based simulations and cluster tracing data

We aim to identify those measures that effectively control the spread of SARS-CoV-2 in Austrian schools. Using cluster tracing data we calibrate an agent-based epidemiological model and consider situations where the B1.617.2 (delta) virus strain is dominant and parts of the population are vaccinated to quantify the impact of non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) such as room ventilation, reduction of class size, wearing of masks during lessons, vaccinations, and school entry testing by SARS-CoV2-antigen tests. In the data we find that 40% of all clusters involved no more than two cases, and 3% of the clusters only had more than 20 cases. The model shows that combinations of NPIs together with vaccinations are necessary to allow for a controlled opening of schools under sustained community transmission of the SARS-CoV-2 delta variant. For plausible vaccination rates, primary (secondary) schools require a combination of at least two (three) of the above NPIs.
EDUCATION
Nature.com

Infection dynamics of COVID-19 virus under lockdown and reopening

Motivated by COVID-19, we develop and analyze a simple stochastic model for the spread of disease in human population. We track how the number of infected and critically ill people develops over time in order to estimate the demand that is imposed on the hospital system. To keep this demand under control, we consider a class of simple policies for slowing down and reopening society and we compare their efficiency in mitigating the spread of the virus from several different points of view. We find that in order to avoid overwhelming of the hospital system, a policy must impose a harsh lockdown or it must react swiftly (or both). While reacting swiftly is universally beneficial, being harsh pays off only when the country is patient about reopening and when the neighboring countries coordinate their mitigation efforts. Our work highlights the importance of acting decisively when closing down and the importance of patience and coordination between neighboring countries when reopening.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Doctor predicts half the world will have omicron within a month, but WHO warns it’s ‘dangerous’ to assume it’s the end of the pandemic

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The relentless global surge of the Omicron coronavirus variant may infect half of the world’s population by March 2022, according to a prominent scientist writing in a major medical journal.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

IHU: How dangerous is the new Covid variant and where has it spread?

Scientists have been examining a new strain of Covid-19, first discovered in France last year, to determine whether it could go on to become a “variant of concern” in the same way Delta and Omicron did before it.However, analysis from experts so far suggest it is currently not one to be unduly worried about.Unofficially named IHU - in a nod to the IHU Mediterranee Infection institute in Marseille, the facility where it is being studied - the new B.1.640.2 variant has so far infected 12 people living in the southeast of France. University College London geneticist Professor Francis Balloux...
SCIENCE
CBS News

Scientists keep an eye on "stealth" Omicron variant BA.2

Scientists and health officials around the world are keeping their eyes on a version of the Omicron variant that has been found in at least 40 countries, including the United States. This version of the coronavirus, which scientists call BA.2, is widely considered stealthier than the original version of Omicron...
SCIENCE
Futurity

Test uses ‘sloppy beacons’ to detect SARS-CoV-2 variants

A new rapid test detects all known COVID-19 variants, including the highly transmissible Omicron variant, researchers report. The test, which can be performed at laboratories experienced in COVID-19 testing, quickly detects clinical samples that contain the SARS-CoV-2 virus with signature mutations for each known variant of concern—namely, the Alpha, Beta/Gamma, Delta, and Omicron variants.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy