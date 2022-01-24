ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evaluation of alveolar bone hypomineralization in pediatric hypophosphatasia using orthopantomography

By Rena Okawa
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHypophosphatasia (HPP) is a metabolic disease characterized by impaired bone mineralization and early exfoliation of primary teeth. This study was performed to develop a method for quantitatively evaluating alveolar bone hypomineralization using orthopantomographic images. Alveolar bone density was defined according to the pixel values and corrected by brightness shown by an...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

SARS-CoV-2 infection triggers paracrine senescence and leads to a sustained senescence-associated inflammatory response

Reports of post-acute COVID-19 syndrome, in which the inflammatory response persists even after SARS-CoV-2 has disappeared, are increasing1, but the underlying mechanisms of post-acute COVID-19 syndrome remain unknown. Here, we show that SARS-CoV-2-infected cells trigger senescence-like cell-cycle arrest2,3 in neighboring uninfected cells in a paracrine manner via virus-induced cytokine production. In cultured human cells or bronchial organoids, these SASR-CoV-2 infection-induced senescent cells express high levels of a series of inflammatory factors known as senescence-associated secretory phenotypes (SASPs)4 in a sustained manner, even after SARS-CoV-2 is no longer detectable. We also show that the expression of the senescence marker CDKN2A (refs. 5,6) and various SASP factor4 genes is increased in the pulmonary cells of patients with severe post-acute COVID-19 syndrome. Furthermore, we find that mice exposed to a mouse-adapted strain of SARS-CoV-2 exhibit prolonged signs of cellular senescence and SASP in the lung at 14 days after infection when the virus was undetectable, which could be substantially reduced by the administration of senolytic drugs7. The sustained infection-induced paracrine senescence described here may be involved in the long-term inflammation caused by SARS-CoV-2 infection.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Health improvements of type 2 diabetic patients through diet and diet plus fecal microbiota transplantation

Type 2 diabetes (T2D) is a major public health problem, and gut microbiota dysbiosis has been implicated in the emergence of T2D in humans. Dietary interventions can indirectly influence the health status of patients with type 2 diabetes through their modulatory effects on the intestinal microbiota. In recent years, fecal microbiota transplantation is becoming familiar as a new medical treatment that can rapidly improve intestinal health. We conducted a 90-day controlled open-label trial to evaluate the health improvement ability of a specially designed diet, and the diet combined with fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT). According to our study, both diet and diet plus FMT treatments showed great potential in controlling blood glucose and blood pressure levels. Sequencing the V4 region of 16S rRNA gene on the Illumina MiniSeq platform revealed a shift of intestinal microbial community in T2D patients, and the changes were also observed in response to the treatments. FMT changed the gut microbiota more quickly than diet. Beneficial bacterium, such as Bifidobacterium, increased along the study and was negatively correlated with blood glucose, blood pressure, blood lipid and BMI. Sulfate-reducing bacteria (SRB), Bilophila and Desulfovibrio, decreased significantly after treatment, showed a positive correlation with blood glucose indices. Thus, the specially designed diet is beneficial to improve blood glucose control in diabetic patients, it also showed the potential to reverse dyslipidemia and dysarteriotony.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

COVID-19 reinfections among naturally infected and vaccinated individuals

The protection against emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants by pre-existing antibodies elicited due to the current vaccination or natural infection is a global concern. We aimed to investigate the rate of SARS-CoV-2 infection and its clinical features among infection-naÃ¯ve, infected, vaccinated, and post-infection-vaccinated individuals. A cohort was designed among icddr,b staff registered for COVID-19 testing by real-time reverse transcriptase-polymerase chain reaction (rRT-PCR). Reinfection cases were confirmed by whole-genome sequencing. From 19 March 2020 to 31 March 2021, 1644 (mean age, 38.4Â years and 57% male) participants were enrolled; where 1080 (65.7%) were tested negative and added to the negative cohort. The positive cohort included 750 positive patients (564 from baseline and 186 from negative cohort follow-up), of whom 27.6% were hospitalized and 2.5% died. Among hospitalized patients, 45.9% had severe to critical disease and 42.5% required oxygen support. Hypertension and diabetes mellitus were found significantly higher among the hospitalised patients compared to out-patients; risk ratio 1.3 and 1.6 respectively. The risk of infection among positive cohort was 80.2% lower than negative cohort (95% CI 72.6"“85.7%; p"‰<"‰0.001). Genome sequences showed that genetically distinct SARS-CoV-2 strains were responsible for reinfections. Naturally infected populations were less likely to be reinfected by SARS-CoV-2 than the infection-naÃ¯ve and vaccinated individuals. Although, reinfected individuals did not suffer severe disease, a remarkable proportion of naturally infected or vaccinated individuals were (re)-infected by the emerging variants.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Investigation of the occupational exposure to blood-borne pathogens of staff at a third-class specialist hospital in 2015"“2018: a retrospective study

To understand the current situation of occupational exposure to blood-borne pathogens in a women's and children's hospital and analyze the causes to provide a scientific basis for improving occupational exposure prevention and control measures. We analyzed occupational exposure to blood-borne pathogens in a third-class women's and children's hospital from 2015 to 2018, considering the workers' occupational categories and length of service; the sites, types, and causes of exposure; and the pathogens of the source patients. From 2015 to 2018, there were 146 cases of occupational exposure to blood-borne pathogens, mainly from sharp-instrument injuries (81.5%; 119/146). Trainees represented the highest proportion of occupational exposure (30.1%; 44/146), followed by nurses (29.5%; 43/146). Occupational exposure among staff with less than one year of service accounted for 43.2% (63/146) of cases. Fisher's exact test showed that different occupational groups had different types of occupational exposure, and among the occupationally exposed populations, the proportion of sharp injuries is higher than that of blood and body fluid exposure, and the difference is statistically significant (Ï‡2"‰="‰12.937, P"‰="‰0.008). Different occupational groups faced exposure to different types of pathogens: medical staff were more likely than workmen to be exposed to hepatitis B, while workmen were more likely than medical staff to be exposed to unknown pathogens; these differences were statistically significant (Ï‡2"‰="‰55.344, P"‰<"‰0.001). Health records were established for all cases of occupational exposure to blood-borne pathogens, and no staff members contracted a blood-borne disease due to occupational exposure. In order to reduce occupational exposure, regular training in occupational protection for junior medical staff and workers should be strengthened, the monitoring and protection system of occupational exposure to blood-borne pathogens improved, standard prevention measures strengthened, operations standardized, safe injection equipment provided, and comprehensive measures taken.
HEALTH
#Bone Health#Bone Disease#Bone Mineral#Bone Density#Mineralization#Hpp#Pixel#Alpl
Fortune

The WHO says the next COVID variant will be more infectious than Omicron, and it might be more deadly

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In the short time since it was first detected in South Africa last November, Omicron has quickly usurped Delta as the world’s dominant variant of COVID-19. Omicron’s rapid spread has sparked record waves of infection in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Yet despite its high transmissibility, Omicron has appeared less deadly than its predecessor, with hospitalization rates among vaccinated people remaining relatively low.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Wyoming News

Common Gout Drug Is Safe in Patients With Kidney Issues

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Allopurinol, a frequently used gout medication, does not appear to drive up the risk for dying among gout patients who also struggle with chronic kidney disease, new research shows. The finding is based on an analysis of two decades worth of British health records. And it may put to rest recent concerns regarding a well-known drug that both gout patients and kidney disease patients have used for decades to rein in harmfully high uric acid levels. ...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Clinical characteristics and risk factors of acute acquired concomitant esotropia in last 5 years: a retrospective case"“control study

A remarkable increase in the number and proportion of surgical patients with acute acquired concomitant esotropia (AACE) has been noted in our hospital in recent years. We aimed to analyse the clinical characteristics and associated risk factors of this increasing number of strabismus in last 5 years. Methods. Medical information...
HEALTH
Nature.com

The impact of hydration status and fluid distribution on pulmonary function in COPD patients

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) patients have alterations in body composition. Bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA) evaluates body composition, hydration status, and fluid distribution. Subjects with fluid disturbances have been found to have lower FEV1, respiratory muscle strength, and poor prognosis. We aimedÂ to evaluate the effect of hydration status and fluid distribution on pulmonary function in COPD patients. A cross-sectional study, 180 patients with a confirmed diagnosis of COPD were included. Patients with asthma, advanced renal or liver disease, acute HF, exacerbation of COPD, or pacemakers were excluded. Hydration status variables (TBW, ECW, ICW) and disturbance of fluid distribution [impedance ratio (IR)"‰>"‰0.84 and phase angle (PhA)] were evaluated by BIA. Pulmonary function was assessed by spirometry. The mean population age was 71.55"‰Â±"‰8.94Â years; 55% were men. Subjects were divided into two groups according to the IR"‰â‰¥"‰0.84 or"‰<"‰0.84. The group with higher IR"‰â‰¥"‰0.84 had lower FEV1, FVC, FEV1/FVC, DLCO and, PhA compared to those with IR"‰<"‰0.84. After adjusting for confounding variables TBW, ECW, IR"‰â‰¥"‰0.84, PhA, and resistance/height increase were associated with decreased FEV1. In the same way, with IR"‰â‰¥"‰0.84, edema index"‰â‰¥"‰0.48, trunk and abdominal IR were negatively associated with FVC, and PhA had a positive association with FVC. Fluid distribution, especially IR and PhA, could be a useful parameter for predicting pulmonary function in COPD patients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Diets for inflammatory bowel disease: What do we know so far?

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. In recent years, the role of diet in the pathogenesis of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) has gained great interest within the scientific community. Eating habits from industrialised countries (the so-called western diet or WD) have been associated with a higher incidence of IBD in observational studies, although the dietary factors responsible for the development of the disease are still to be elucidated. Some components of the diet with proinflammatory potential may cause changes in immunity and intestinal microbiota, leading to the inflammatory reaction that causes IBD-related lesions. The quality of available evidence is low, due to methodological issues, such as the lack of intervention studies, small sample size and heterogeneity of studies. For this reason, scientific societies have offered their recommendations using clinical practice guidelines and consensus documents, in order to establish a common criterion in the nutritional treatment of patients with IBD. The objective of this review was to summarise the data published regarding diet in IBD and review the recommendations given by scientific societies.
FITNESS
Nature.com

Intact neural and behavioral correlates of emotion processing and regulation in weight-recovered anorexia nervosa: a combined fMRI and EMA study

Altered emotion processing and regulation mechanisms play a key role in eating disorders. We recently reported increased fMRI responses in brain regions involved in emotion processing (amygdala, dorsolateral prefrontal cortex) in acutely underweight anorexia nervosa (AN) patients while passively viewing negatively valenced images. We also showed that patients' ability to downregulate activity elicited by positively valenced pictures in a brain region involved in reward processing (ventral striatum) was predictive of worse outcomes (increased rumination and negative affect). The current study tries to answer the question of whether these alterations are only state effects associated with undernutrition or whether they constitute a trait characteristic of the disorder that persists after recovery. Forty-one individuals that were weight-recovered from AN (recAN) and 41 age-matched healthy controls (HC) completed an established emotion regulation paradigm using negatively and positively valenced visual stimuli. We assessed behavioral (arousal) and fMRI measures (activity in the amygdala, ventral striatum, and dorsolateral prefrontal cortex) during emotion processing and regulation. Additionally, measures of disorder-relevant rumination and affect were collected several times daily for 2 weeks after scanning via ecological momentary assessment. In contrast to our previous findings in acute AN patients, recAN showed no significant alterations either on a behavioral or neural level. Further, there were no associations between fMRI responses and post-scan momentary measures of rumination and affect. Together, these results suggest that neural responses to emotionally valenced stimuli as well as relationships with everyday rumination and affect likely reflect state-related alterations in AN that improve following successful weight-recovery.
HEALTH
Nature.com

The relationship between behavioural and mood responses to monetary rewards in a sample of students with and without reported pain

Humanities and Social Sciences Communications volumeÂ 9, ArticleÂ number:Â 30 (2022) Cite this article. Pain impairs reward processing, and people suffering from physical pain are at high risk of having a persistently low mood. Although individuals with chronic pain have reported reduced reward responsiveness and impaired mood, it is not clear if reward responsiveness and mood are impaired in samples with sub-clinical pain scores otherwise healthy. Investigating a sub-clinical group is essential to disentangle the influence of medication on the behavioural effect of reward on mood and performance. Here, we aimed to examine the effects of reward on mood and performance in a sample of university students divided into a control group without clinically significant pain symptoms (N"‰="‰40) and the sub-clinical group with significant pain symptoms (N"‰="‰39). We used the Fribourg reward task and the pain sub-scale of the Symptom Checklist (SCL-27-plus) to assess the physical symptoms of pain. A significant positive correlation was found between average mood ratings and average monetary reward in the control group (r38"‰="‰0.42, p"‰="‰0.008) and not significant in the sub-clinical group (r37"‰="‰0.12, p"‰="‰0.46). The results might yield first insights into the relationship between pain and reward in sub-clinical populations without the confound of medication.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Approaching the diagnosis of thyroid disorders in preterm infants

Children born prematurely display a unique and dynamic pattern of thyroid hormone concentrations that varies after birth depending on gestational and chronological age and other postnatal variables. Not only hypothalamic"“pituitary"“thyroid (HPT) axis immaturity but also withdrawal of maternal"“placental thyroxine (T4) transfer after birth, morbidities, medication, iodine exposure, low weight, the persistence of foetal metabolism of deiodinases and a smaller thyroid gland affect thyroid hormone physiology. Premature infants exhibit lower T4 concentrations when compared with foetuses at the same gestational age,1 usually called "hypothyroxinaemia of prematurity". Additionally, reductions in T4 are even more pronounced in very low birth weight newborns when critically ill, reaching a nadir at the end of the first week of life and then gradually rising from this time onwards until overlapping levels seen in term infants.2 Furthermore, thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) concentrations at birth are lower in this population than those observed in term infants, and in some cases present a late rise which is not seen in term babies.3 This condition, entitled "hyperthyrotropinaemia", i.e. mild elevation of TSH with normal T4 concentrations, is frequently characterised by having a normal thyroid gland anatomy and by being transient.4.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Nature.com

[F]GE-180 PET/CT assessment of enterocytic translocator protein (TSPO) over-expression: a pilot study in gastrointestinal GVHD

Diagnostic endoscopy for suspected acute gastrointestinal graft-versus-host disease (GI-GVHD) is limited by procedural risk, GI tract length and patchy histological involvement. Consequently, up to one quarter of GI-GVHD cases lack histological confirmation [1], with implications for treatment and prognostication. Positron emission tomography combined with computed tomography (PET/CT) assessment of the entire GI tract could overcome the shortcomings of endoscopy but is limited by a lack of specificity of the 18-fluoro-deoxyglucose ([18F]FDG) radiotracer [2, 3]. The translocator protein 18"‰kDa (tryptophan-rich sensory protein oxygen sensor; TSPO) [4] is an outer mitochondrial membrane protein that is overexpressed by enterocytes in inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD) [5, 6] following tumour necrosis factor (TNF) and interleukin (IL)-8-driven reactive oxygen species (ROS) production and apoptosis [7]. We hypothesised that enterocytic TSPO expression is also increased during acute GI-GVHD and that it could serve as a biomarker for PET/CT imaging. Here, we report our analysis of enterocytic TSPO expression in tissue biopsies of GI-GVHD and results of a prospective pilot study of PET/CT using [18F]GE-180 (GE Healthcare, Chicago USA), an established third-generation high-affinity TSPO radiotracer [8], in adult recipients of allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation (HCT). This study was approved by the Metro North Human Research Ethics Committee (HREC/17/QRBW/216) and registered on anzctr.org.au, trials registration number ACTRN12617000933358.
CANCER
Nature.com

Why scientists are racing to develop more COVID antivirals

The first crop of antivirals against SARS-CoV-2 is promising, scientists say. But new drugs will be needed to counter the looming threat of resistance. You have full access to this article via your institution. The roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines at the beginning of 2021 marked a key turning point in...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The year that shaped the outcome of the OspA vaccine for human Lyme disease

The expansion of Lyme borreliosis endemic areas and the corresponding increase of disease incidence have opened the possibility for greater acceptance of a vaccine. In this perspective article, we discuss the discovery of outer surface protein A (OspA) of B. burgdorferi, and the subsequent pre-clinical testing and clinical trials of a recombinant OspA vaccine for human Lyme disease. We also discuss in detail the open public hearings of the FDA Lyme disease vaccine advisory panel held in 1998 where concerns of molecular mimicry induced autoimmunity to native OspA were raised, the limitations of those studies, and the current modifications of recombinant OspA to develop a multivalent subunit vaccine for Lyme disease.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Gerd symptoms after laparoscopic Roux-en-Y gastric bypass: an emerging scenario

International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. Laparoscopic Roux-en-Y gastric bypass (RYGB) is the second most performed bariatric procedure and it is considered the procedure of choice to treat patients with severe obesity and gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). However, some authors described the new onset or the recurrence of GERD symptoms after RYGB, and data at follow-up were scanty. In our center, we evaluated trend in weight, GERD symptoms and obesity-related comorbidities in 45 patients undergone RYGB at least 60 months before (mean follow-up 99.9"‰Â±"‰22.9 months). At RYGB 51.1% patients referred preoperative GERD symptoms; among them, 47.8% showed an intraoperative hiatal hernia (HH). At medium-term follow-up mean BMI was significantly lower compared to baseline (p"‰<"‰0.001). Among patients with preoperative GERD, 69.6% had GERD resolution and 30.4% reported postoperative GERD symptoms. Furthermore, 18.2% without preoperative GERD referred postoperative GERD new onset. We confirmed that RYGB as primary intervention provides satisfactory weight loss and a high percentage of GERD symptoms resolution. However, about 24.4% of patients complained of GERD symptoms at medium-term follow-up. The pathophysiology of GERD after RYGB, de novo or persistence, is not completely understood and several hypotheses could be drawn; however, further studies focusing the pathophysiology of these symptoms are needed.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

The structure of occupational diseases in first-third-year piano students

The aim is to analyze the structure of occupational diseases in first-third year piano students studying. A total sample of 300 individuals participating in the research process underwent a complete medical examination at the end of each academic year. Results. Among piano students, number of those distributed to special medical...
PORTUGAL
Nature.com

Research on rare diseases: ten years of progress and challenges at IRDiRC

The International Rare Diseases Research Consortium (IRDiRC) is a global collaborative initiative launched in 2011, aimed at tackling rare diseases through research. Here, we summarize IRDiRC’s vision and goals and highlight achievements and prospects after its first decade. Fondazione Telethon, Milan, Italy. Galliano Zanello. Institut National de la Santé...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The association between steps per day and blood pressure in children

Lower levels of physical activity are associated with an increased overall cardiometabolic risk, as well as the risk or being overweight. It is difficult to determine the optimal level of physical activity that protects the needs of children and young people. Studies on the required number of steps, as well as approximating the daily volume of physical activity, are gaining increasing credibility in research and practice. Researchers propose a "rule" of"‰â‰¥"‰11,500 steps per day, for children and teenagers of both sexes. The aim of the study was to assess whether 11,500 steps a day is sufficient to maintain normal blood pressure among children and adolescents. 1002 children and adolescents aged 4"“15 were included in the study. To assess physical activity, measured in the number of steps per day, the Actigraph accelerometer wGT3X-BT was used. The normal number of steps was defined as greater than or equal to 11,500 steps per day for children and teenagers, for both girls and boys. In the entire study group, a significantly lower risk of hypertension was observed when the number of steps was normal (OR is 0.45 and the upper confidence limit for OR is 0.71). The study confirmed the beneficial protective role of physical activity against hypertension in older children and adolescents. However, it should be emphasized that no such relationship has been demonstrated in the case of preschool children. The presented norms of the number of steps should be promoted to the wider community to make prevention of cardiovascular diseases even more effective.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Guidelines for patient management: considerations before adoption into practice

Protocolized Implementation of rigorously developed [evidence-based] clinical practice guidelines can reduce inappropriate variation in practice and improve the concordance between evidence and clinical practice in order to optimize patient outcomes [1]. Guideline development has increased exponentially over the last three decades; however, 30"“40% of patients do not receive care according to the most up to date and best available evidence [2]. One reason may be that clinicians and patients are often faced with numerous and sometimes variable, contradictory guidelines making it difficult for them to select which to adopt [2, 3]. Variation in guideline quality highlights the need for healthcare practitioners to appraise clinical practice guidelines before adopting them into practice. In addition to the trustworthiness of the guideline development process, clinicians should also consider accessibility and ease of use of recommendations.
PUBLIC HEALTH

