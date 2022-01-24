ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The impact of pulmonary function tests on early postoperative complications in open lung resection surgery: an observational cohort study

By Ji Won Choi
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe investigated whether pulmonary function tests (PFTs) can predict pulmonary complications and if they are, to find new cutoff values in current open lung resection surgery. In this observational study, patients underwent open lung resection surgery at a tertiary hospital were analyzed (n"‰="‰1544). Various PFTs were tested by area under the...

www.nature.com

ajmc.com

Study: Total Airway Count Can Be Used to Measure Pulmonary Decline in COPD

The research suggests a computed tomography-readable biomarker could help clinicians better understand individual cases of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Total airway count (TAC) as visible in computed tomography (CT) scans appears to be associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) severity and could be a meaningful predictor of pulmonary decline in such patients, according to new research.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Inflammatory potential of diet and risk of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease: a prospective cohort study

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. Diet is an important factor that can exacerbate or ameliorate chronic inflammation, which has been implicated in the pathogenesis of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). However, no prospective study has yet investigated the relation between the inflammatory potential of diet and NAFLD. The aim of this study was to investigate the association between the inflammatory potential of the diet and the risk of NAFLD.
FITNESS
Nature.com

Cohort studies investigating the effects of exposures: key principles that impact the credibility of the results

Cohort studies are observational studies that follow groups of patients with different exposures forward in time and determine outcomes of interest in each exposure group or that investigate the effect of one or more participant characteristics on prognostic outcomes [1]. The focus of this editorial is on cohort studies that investigate the effects of exposures that may be associated with an increased or a decreased occurrence of the outcome of interest. Cohort studies may be prospective or retrospective in design. In prospective cohort studies, investigators enroll participants, assess exposure status, initiate follow up, and measure the outcome of interest in the future. In retrospective cohort studies, data on both the exposures and outcome of interest have been previously collected.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The impact of hydration status and fluid distribution on pulmonary function in COPD patients

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) patients have alterations in body composition. Bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA) evaluates body composition, hydration status, and fluid distribution. Subjects with fluid disturbances have been found to have lower FEV1, respiratory muscle strength, and poor prognosis. We aimedÂ to evaluate the effect of hydration status and fluid distribution on pulmonary function in COPD patients. A cross-sectional study, 180 patients with a confirmed diagnosis of COPD were included. Patients with asthma, advanced renal or liver disease, acute HF, exacerbation of COPD, or pacemakers were excluded. Hydration status variables (TBW, ECW, ICW) and disturbance of fluid distribution [impedance ratio (IR)"‰>"‰0.84 and phase angle (PhA)] were evaluated by BIA. Pulmonary function was assessed by spirometry. The mean population age was 71.55"‰Â±"‰8.94Â years; 55% were men. Subjects were divided into two groups according to the IR"‰â‰¥"‰0.84 or"‰<"‰0.84. The group with higher IR"‰â‰¥"‰0.84 had lower FEV1, FVC, FEV1/FVC, DLCO and, PhA compared to those with IR"‰<"‰0.84. After adjusting for confounding variables TBW, ECW, IR"‰â‰¥"‰0.84, PhA, and resistance/height increase were associated with decreased FEV1. In the same way, with IR"‰â‰¥"‰0.84, edema index"‰â‰¥"‰0.48, trunk and abdominal IR were negatively associated with FVC, and PhA had a positive association with FVC. Fluid distribution, especially IR and PhA, could be a useful parameter for predicting pulmonary function in COPD patients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Associations between family functioning during early to mid-childhood and weight status in childhood and adolescence: findings from a Quebec birth cohort

International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. Impaired family functioning has been associated with obesity in children and adolescents, but few longitudinal studies exist. We examined whether family functioning from early to mid-childhood is associated with overweight and obesity in later childhood and adolescence. Methods. We examined data from the...
RELATIONSHIPS
Nature.com

Clinical characteristics and risk factors of acute acquired concomitant esotropia in last 5 years: a retrospective case"“control study

A remarkable increase in the number and proportion of surgical patients with acute acquired concomitant esotropia (AACE) has been noted in our hospital in recent years. We aimed to analyse the clinical characteristics and associated risk factors of this increasing number of strabismus in last 5 years. Methods. Medical information...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Neuropilin-1 mediates lung tissue-specific control of ILC2 function in type 2 immunity

Group 2 innate lymphoid cells (ILC2s) are highly heterogeneous tissue-resident lymphocytes that regulate inflammation and tissue homeostasis in health and disease. However, how these cells integrate into the tissue microenvironment to perform tissue-specific functions is unclear. Here, we show neuropilin-1 (Nrp1), which is induced postnatally and sustained by lung-derived transforming growth factor beta-1 (TGFÎ²1), is a tissue-specific marker of lung ILC2s. Genetic ablation or pharmacological inhibition of Nrp1 suppresses IL-5 and IL-13 production by ILC2s and protects mice from the development of pulmonary fibrosis. Mechanistically, TGFÎ²1"“Nrp1 signaling enhances ILC2 function and type 2 immunity by upregulating IL-33 receptor ST2 expression. These findings identify Nrp1 as a tissue-specific regulator of lung-resident ILC2s and highlight Nrp1 as a potential therapeutic target for pulmonary fibrosis.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Functional brain activity constrained by structural connectivity reveals cohort-specific features for serum neurofilament light chain

Neuro-axonal brain damage releases neurofilament light chain (NfL) proteins, which enter the blood. Serum NfL has recently emerged as a promising biomarker for grading axonal damage, monitoring treatment responses, and prognosis in neurological diseases. Importantly, serum NfL levels also increase with aging, and the interpretation of serum NfL levels in neurological diseases is incomplete due to lack of a reliable model for age-related variation in serum NfL levels in healthy subjects.
SCIENCE
Diseases & Treatments
Nature.com

Disease-specific impact of anti-thymocyte globulin in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation: a nationwide retrospective study on behalf of the JSTCT, transplant complications working group

The disease-specific impact of anti-thymocyte globulin (ATG) in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation (allo-HCT) has not been determined. We retrospectively assessed the impact of ATG in allo-HCT using nationwide registry data from the Japan Society for Transplantation and Cellular Therapy. We included patients who received their first allo-HCT between 2007 and 2018 for acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), acute myeloid leukemia (AML), myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), or malignant lymphoma (ML). In total, 8747 patients were included: 7635 patients did not receive ATG and 1112 patients received ATG as GVHD prophylaxis. The median follow-up period of surviving patients was 1457 days. There was no significant impact of pretransplant ATG on the OS or NRM rates in patients with ALL, AML, or ML. In patients with MDS, the probability of 3-year OS was 53.3% in the non-ATG group and 64.2% in the ATG group (P"‰="‰0.001). The cumulative incidence rates of relapse and NRM at 3 years were 14.2% and 30.3% (95% CI 27.2"“33.3%), respectively, in the non-ATG group and 17.1% and 18.1% in the ATG group (P"‰="‰0.15 and P"‰<"‰0.001). The same finding was observed in a propensity-score matched cohort. Our study suggests that the clinical benefit of ATG could vary among hematological diseases.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
onclive.com

Global Perspectives on Routine Molecular Testing in Postoperative NSCLC

Tony S.K. Mok, MD: Let’s ask 1 other basic question before we end. Should we routinely do molecule testing on resectable lung cancer? If so, is it just EGFR or more than EGFR? Just say in your practice now, what will you be testing in the adjuvant setting opposed resection tumor. What are the molecular testing that you do? Lu Shun?
CANCER
Nature.com

Impact of limited residential address on health effect analysis of predicted air pollution in a simulation study

Journal of Exposure Science & Environmental Epidemiology (2022)Cite this article. Recent epidemiological studies of air pollution have adopted spatially-resolved prediction models to estimate air pollution concentrations at people's homes. However, the benefit of these models was limited in many studies that used existing health data relying on incomplete addresses resulting from confidentiality concerns or lack of interest when designed.
SCIENCE
pharmaceutical-journal.com

Liver function tests: indication and interpretation

After reading this article, test your knowledge by completing the CPD questions and receive a certificate as a record of your learning. After reading this article, you should be able to:. Recognise when liver function tests (LFTs) are indicated;. Understand how to interpret the results of LFTs;. Identify common patterns...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

The year that shaped the outcome of the OspA vaccine for human Lyme disease

The expansion of Lyme borreliosis endemic areas and the corresponding increase of disease incidence have opened the possibility for greater acceptance of a vaccine. In this perspective article, we discuss the discovery of outer surface protein A (OspA) of B. burgdorferi, and the subsequent pre-clinical testing and clinical trials of a recombinant OspA vaccine for human Lyme disease. We also discuss in detail the open public hearings of the FDA Lyme disease vaccine advisory panel held in 1998 where concerns of molecular mimicry induced autoimmunity to native OspA were raised, the limitations of those studies, and the current modifications of recombinant OspA to develop a multivalent subunit vaccine for Lyme disease.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A longitudinal study of the association between visual impairment and income change using a national health screening cohort

We evaluated the influence of visual impairment (VI) on income change using the longitudinal database of a Korean National Health Insurance Service cohort. A total of 5292 participants"‰â‰¥"‰40Â years old and registered as visually impaired persons were selected at a 1:4 ratio with 45,081 non-VI participants matched for age, sex, and income level. The income level of both the VI and non-VI groups increased over time. In the VI group, the income levels 3, 4 and 5Â years were higher than the initial value, while the income levels from 1 through 5Â years were increased each year in the non-VI group. The rate of change in income between time and VI were significant. In the subgroup analysis considering age, sex, and severity of VI, the rate of change in income were significant in"‰<"‰65Â years old subgroups. Regarding the severity of VI, a significant interaction was found for the mild-to-moderate VI subgroup. Although both the VI and non-VI groups showed increased income levels over 5Â years, the degree of income increase in the VI group was relatively lower than that in the non-VI group. This finding was prominent in the middle-age subgroup. These results strongly suggested that VI induced an income inequality.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Health improvements of type 2 diabetic patients through diet and diet plus fecal microbiota transplantation

Type 2 diabetes (T2D) is a major public health problem, and gut microbiota dysbiosis has been implicated in the emergence of T2D in humans. Dietary interventions can indirectly influence the health status of patients with type 2 diabetes through their modulatory effects on the intestinal microbiota. In recent years, fecal microbiota transplantation is becoming familiar as a new medical treatment that can rapidly improve intestinal health. We conducted a 90-day controlled open-label trial to evaluate the health improvement ability of a specially designed diet, and the diet combined with fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT). According to our study, both diet and diet plus FMT treatments showed great potential in controlling blood glucose and blood pressure levels. Sequencing the V4 region of 16S rRNA gene on the Illumina MiniSeq platform revealed a shift of intestinal microbial community in T2D patients, and the changes were also observed in response to the treatments. FMT changed the gut microbiota more quickly than diet. Beneficial bacterium, such as Bifidobacterium, increased along the study and was negatively correlated with blood glucose, blood pressure, blood lipid and BMI. Sulfate-reducing bacteria (SRB), Bilophila and Desulfovibrio, decreased significantly after treatment, showed a positive correlation with blood glucose indices. Thus, the specially designed diet is beneficial to improve blood glucose control in diabetic patients, it also showed the potential to reverse dyslipidemia and dysarteriotony.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Assessment of fluid unresponsiveness guided by lung ultrasound in abdominal surgery: a prospective cohort study

A fluid challenge can generate an infraclinical interstitial syndrome that may be detected by the appearance of B-lines by lung ultrasound. Our objective was to evaluate the appearance of B-lines as a diagnostic marker of preload unresponsiveness and postoperative complications in the operating theater. We conducted a prospective, bicentric, observational study. Adult patients undergoing abdominal surgery were included. Stroke volume (SV) was determined before and after a fluid challenge with 250Â mL crystalloids (Delta-SV) using esophageal Doppler monitoring. Responders were defined by an increase of Delta-SV"‰>"‰10% after fluid challenge. B-lines were collected at four bilateral predefined zones (right and left anterior and lateral). Delta-B-line was defined as the number of newly appearing B-lines after a fluid challenge. Postoperative pulmonary complications were prospectively recorded according to European guidelines. In total, 197 patients were analyzed. After a first fluid challenge, 67% of patients were responders and 33% were non-responders. Delta-B-line was significantly higher in non-responders than responders [4 (2"“7) vs 1 (0"“3), p"‰<"‰0.0001]. Delta-B-line was able to diagnose fluid non-responders with an area under the curve of 0.74 (95% CI 0.67"“0.80, p"‰<"‰0.0001). The best threshold was two B-lines with a sensitivity of 80% and a specificity of 57%. The final Delta-B-line could predict postoperative pulmonary complications with an area under the curve of 0.74 (95% CI 0.67"“0.80, p"‰="‰0.0004). Delta-B-line of two or more detected in four lung ultrasound zones can be considered to be a marker of preload unresponsiveness after a fluid challenge in abdominal surgery.
HEALTH
Nature.com

An integrated approach towards a public health perspective on chronic kidney disease

Increased awareness of chronic kidney disease among the general public is required to facilitate action to improve kidney health. An integrated approach involving mass media campaigns, primary health-care interventions and advocacy is needed to draw attention to chronic kidney disease and shift the focus from kidney failure to achieve a public health perspective on this disease.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medscape News

Fast Five Quiz: Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Comorbidities and Complications

Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) is a chronic disease of unknown etiology that is generally associated with a poor prognosis. Although IPF is characterized by the involvement of a single organ, numerous comorbidities and complications can arise within other organ systems that influence the prognosis and natural course of the disease. In one study, approximately 60% of patients with IPF had 1 to 3 comorbidities, 30% had 4 to 7 comorbidities, and only 10% had no comorbidities. Increasing evidence suggests that the early diagnosis and treatment of comorbidities is as crucial as the treatment of IPF itself.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Blood proteins could be the key to a long and healthy life, study finds

Two blood proteins have been shown by scientists to influence how long and healthy a life we live, research suggests. Developing drugs that target these proteins could be one way of slowing the aging process, according to the largest genetic study of aging. As we age, our bodies begin to...
SCIENCE

