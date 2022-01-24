The impact of pulmonary function tests on early postoperative complications in open lung resection surgery: an observational cohort study

A fluid challenge can generate an infraclinical interstitial syndrome that may be detected by the appearance of B-lines by lung ultrasound. Our objective was to evaluate the appearance of B-lines as a diagnostic marker of preload unresponsiveness and postoperative complications in the operating theater. We conducted a prospective, bicentric, observational study. Adult patients undergoing abdominal surgery were included. Stroke volume (SV) was determined before and after a fluid challenge with 250Â mL crystalloids (Delta-SV) using esophageal Doppler monitoring. Responders were defined by an increase of Delta-SV"‰>"‰10% after fluid challenge. B-lines were collected at four bilateral predefined zones (right and left anterior and lateral). Delta-B-line was defined as the number of newly appearing B-lines after a fluid challenge. Postoperative pulmonary complications were prospectively recorded according to European guidelines. In total, 197 patients were analyzed. After a first fluid challenge, 67% of patients were responders and 33% were non-responders. Delta-B-line was significantly higher in non-responders than responders [4 (2"“7) vs 1 (0"“3), p"‰<"‰0.0001]. Delta-B-line was able to diagnose fluid non-responders with an area under the curve of 0.74 (95% CI 0.67"“0.80, p"‰<"‰0.0001). The best threshold was two B-lines with a sensitivity of 80% and a specificity of 57%. The final Delta-B-line could predict postoperative pulmonary complications with an area under the curve of 0.74 (95% CI 0.67"“0.80, p"‰="‰0.0004). Delta-B-line of two or more detected in four lung ultrasound zones can be considered to be a marker of preload unresponsiveness after a fluid challenge in abdominal surgery.

