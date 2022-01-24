ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Association of anemia and iron parameters with mortality among prevalent peritoneal dialysis patients in Taiwan: the AIM-PD study

By Ko-Lin Kuo
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 1996, the National Health Insurance Administration of Taiwan applied a restrictive reimbursement criteria for erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs) use in patients with chronic kidney disease. The maximal ESAs dosage allowed by insurance is capped at 20,000 U of epoetin per month. Nephrologists avoided the use of high ESA dosages to achieve...

www.nature.com

