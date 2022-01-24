ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matrix metalloproteinases (MMP) 3 and 9 as biomarkers of severity in COVID-19 patients

By Monica Gelzo
Cover picture for the articleThe molecular basis of the wide clinical heterogeneity of Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is still unknown. Matrix metalloproteinases (MMPs) may have a role in the lung damage and regeneration that occur in severe patients. We studied serum MMP3 and MMP9 as potential biomarkers of COVID-19 severity, in 108 hospitalized patients with...

#Mmp#Metalloproteinase#Covid#Biomarkers#World Health Organization
