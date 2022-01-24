ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
External validation of deep learning-based bone-age software: a preliminary study with real world data

By Winnah Wu-in Lea
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArtificial intelligence (AI) is increasingly being used in bone-age (BA) assessment due to its complicated and lengthy nature. We aimed to evaluate the clinical performance of a commercially available deep learning (DL)"“based software for BA assessment using a real-world data. From Nov. 2018 to Feb. 2019, 474 children (35 boys, 439...

Nature.com

Enhancing protein inter-residue real distance prediction by scrutinising deep learning models

Protein structure prediction (PSP) has achieved significant progress lately via prediction of inter-residue distances using deep learning models and exploitation of the predictions during conformational search. In this context, prediction of large inter-residue distances and also prediction of distances between residues separated largely in the protein sequence remain challenging. To deal with these challenges, state-of-the-art inter-residue distance prediction algorithms have used large sets of coevolutionary and non-coevolutionary features. In this paper, we argue that the more the types of features used, the more the kinds of noises introduced and then the deep learning model has to overcome the noises to improve the accuracy of the predictions. Also, multiple features capturing similar underlying characteristics might not necessarily have significantly better cumulative effect. So we scrutinise the feature space to reduce the types of features to be used, but at the same time, we strive to improve the prediction accuracy. Consequently, for inter-residue real distance prediction, in this paper, we propose a deep learning model named scrutinised distance predictor (SDP), which uses only 2 coevolutionary and 3 non-coevolutionary features. On several sets of benchmark proteins, our proposed SDP method improves mean Local Distance Different Test (LDDT) scores at least by 10% over existing state-of-the-art methods. The SDP program along with its data is available from the website https://gitlab.com/mahnewton/sdp.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Development and external validation of a prediction model for overall survival after resection of distal cholangiocarcinoma

Dutch Pancreatic Cancer Group (DPCG) Various prognostic factors are associated with overall survival (OS) after resection of distal cholangiocarcinoma (dCCA). The objective of this study was to develop and validate a prediction model for 3-year OS after pancreatoduodenectomy for dCCA. Methods. The derivation cohort consisted of all patients who underwent...
CANCER
Nature.com

Intact neural and behavioral correlates of emotion processing and regulation in weight-recovered anorexia nervosa: a combined fMRI and EMA study

Altered emotion processing and regulation mechanisms play a key role in eating disorders. We recently reported increased fMRI responses in brain regions involved in emotion processing (amygdala, dorsolateral prefrontal cortex) in acutely underweight anorexia nervosa (AN) patients while passively viewing negatively valenced images. We also showed that patients' ability to downregulate activity elicited by positively valenced pictures in a brain region involved in reward processing (ventral striatum) was predictive of worse outcomes (increased rumination and negative affect). The current study tries to answer the question of whether these alterations are only state effects associated with undernutrition or whether they constitute a trait characteristic of the disorder that persists after recovery. Forty-one individuals that were weight-recovered from AN (recAN) and 41 age-matched healthy controls (HC) completed an established emotion regulation paradigm using negatively and positively valenced visual stimuli. We assessed behavioral (arousal) and fMRI measures (activity in the amygdala, ventral striatum, and dorsolateral prefrontal cortex) during emotion processing and regulation. Additionally, measures of disorder-relevant rumination and affect were collected several times daily for 2 weeks after scanning via ecological momentary assessment. In contrast to our previous findings in acute AN patients, recAN showed no significant alterations either on a behavioral or neural level. Further, there were no associations between fMRI responses and post-scan momentary measures of rumination and affect. Together, these results suggest that neural responses to emotionally valenced stimuli as well as relationships with everyday rumination and affect likely reflect state-related alterations in AN that improve following successful weight-recovery.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Clinical characteristics and risk factors of acute acquired concomitant esotropia in last 5 years: a retrospective case"“control study

A remarkable increase in the number and proportion of surgical patients with acute acquired concomitant esotropia (AACE) has been noted in our hospital in recent years. We aimed to analyse the clinical characteristics and associated risk factors of this increasing number of strabismus in last 5 years. Methods. Medical information...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Impact of limited residential address on health effect analysis of predicted air pollution in a simulation study

Journal of Exposure Science & Environmental Epidemiology (2022)Cite this article. Recent epidemiological studies of air pollution have adopted spatially-resolved prediction models to estimate air pollution concentrations at people's homes. However, the benefit of these models was limited in many studies that used existing health data relying on incomplete addresses resulting from confidentiality concerns or lack of interest when designed.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Guidelines for patient management: considerations before adoption into practice

Protocolized Implementation of rigorously developed [evidence-based] clinical practice guidelines can reduce inappropriate variation in practice and improve the concordance between evidence and clinical practice in order to optimize patient outcomes [1]. Guideline development has increased exponentially over the last three decades; however, 30"“40% of patients do not receive care according to the most up to date and best available evidence [2]. One reason may be that clinicians and patients are often faced with numerous and sometimes variable, contradictory guidelines making it difficult for them to select which to adopt [2, 3]. Variation in guideline quality highlights the need for healthcare practitioners to appraise clinical practice guidelines before adopting them into practice. In addition to the trustworthiness of the guideline development process, clinicians should also consider accessibility and ease of use of recommendations.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

The relationship between behavioural and mood responses to monetary rewards in a sample of students with and without reported pain

Humanities and Social Sciences Communications volumeÂ 9, ArticleÂ number:Â 30 (2022) Cite this article. Pain impairs reward processing, and people suffering from physical pain are at high risk of having a persistently low mood. Although individuals with chronic pain have reported reduced reward responsiveness and impaired mood, it is not clear if reward responsiveness and mood are impaired in samples with sub-clinical pain scores otherwise healthy. Investigating a sub-clinical group is essential to disentangle the influence of medication on the behavioural effect of reward on mood and performance. Here, we aimed to examine the effects of reward on mood and performance in a sample of university students divided into a control group without clinically significant pain symptoms (N"‰="‰40) and the sub-clinical group with significant pain symptoms (N"‰="‰39). We used the Fribourg reward task and the pain sub-scale of the Symptom Checklist (SCL-27-plus) to assess the physical symptoms of pain. A significant positive correlation was found between average mood ratings and average monetary reward in the control group (r38"‰="‰0.42, p"‰="‰0.008) and not significant in the sub-clinical group (r37"‰="‰0.12, p"‰="‰0.46). The results might yield first insights into the relationship between pain and reward in sub-clinical populations without the confound of medication.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Author Correction: Novel hybrid method to additively manufacture denser graphite structures using Binder Jetting

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-81861-w, published online 28 January 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors. Firstly, Shaul Avraham and Yair Yacobi were omitted from the author list in the original version of this Article. The Author Contributions section now reads:. V.P., G.M.-K. were involved in the experimental...
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Vaccine booster efficiently inhibits entry of SARS-CoV-2 omicron variant

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2022)Cite this article. The newly emerged omicron strain of SARS-CoV-2 is spreading fast globally, replacing the previously dominant delta strain in many parts of the world [1]. Compared to the early prototypic strains, the delta strain evades the human immune system more easily, causing many breakthrough infections in vaccinated people [2]. It is imperative to understand in a timely fashion whether the omicron strain escapes immune surveillances. The information will be critical for public health measures. The virus-surface spike protein mediates SARS-CoV-2 entry into host cells and induces most of the host immune responses [3]. The spike protein is also the basis of many COVID-19 vaccines [4]. Particularly, two widely used mRNA vaccines, from Pfizer and Moderna respectively, encode the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein ectodomain. In this study, we investigated how efficiently the omicron spike protein escapes the immune responses from mRNA spike vaccines, using the prototypic strain and delta strain as comparisons.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Deep learning in alternate reality

Similarities and differences between deep learning models and primate vision have been the focus of recent research. Audition is comparatively less-studied. A new report describes the emergence of human-like auditory perception in a deep neural network, and suggests a promising way to relate perceptual behaviour to specific aspects of the environment.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

A novel variant in SMG9 causes intellectual disability, confirming a role for nonsense-mediated decay components in neurocognitive development

European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. Biallelic loss-of-function variants in the SMG9 gene, encoding a regulatory subunit of the mRNA nonsense-mediated decay (NMD) machinery, are reported to cause heart and brain malformation syndrome. Here we report five patients from three unrelated families with intellectual disability (ID) and a novel pathogenic SMG9 c.551"‰T"‰>"‰C p.(Val184Ala) homozygous missense variant, identified using exome sequencing. Sanger sequencing confirmed recessive segregation in each family. SMG9 c.551T"‰>"‰C p.(Val184Ala) is most likely an autozygous variant identical by descent. Characteristic clinical findings in patients were mild to moderate ID, intention tremor, pyramidal signs, dyspraxia, and ocular manifestations. We used RNA sequencing of patients and age- and sex-matched healthy controls to assess the effect of the variant. RNA sequencing revealed that the SMG9 c.551T"‰>"‰C variant did not affect the splicing or expression level of SMG9 gene products, and allele-specific expression analysis did not provide evidence that the nonsense mRNA-induced NMD was affected. Differential gene expression analysis identified prevalent upregulation of genes in patients, including the genes SMOX, OSBP2, GPX3, and ZNF155. These findings suggest that normal SMG9 function may be involved in transcriptional regulation without affecting nonsense mRNA-induced NMD. In conclusion, we demonstrate that the SMG9 c.551T"‰>"‰C missense variant causes a neurodevelopmental disorder and impacts gene expression. NMD components have roles beyond aberrant mRNA degradation that are crucial for neurocognitive development.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Author Correction: Joint disease-specificity at the regulatory base-pair level

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-24345-9, published online 6 July 2021. In this article the funding from 'the Faculty Council at Boston Children's Hospital' was omitted. The original article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. Jiaxue Cao. Present address: Farm Animal Genetic Resources Exploration and Innovation Key Laboratory of Sichuan...
BOSTON, MA
Nature.com

Deep learning-based school attendance prediction for autistic students

Autism Spectrum Disorder is a neurodevelopmental disorder characterized by deficits in social communication and interaction as well as the presence of repetitive, restricted patterns of behavior, interests, or activities. Many autistic students experience difficulty with daily functioning at school and home. Given these difficulties, regular school attendance is a primary source for autistic students to receive an appropriate range of needed educational and therapeutic interventions. Moreover, school absenteeism (SA) is associated with negative consequences such as school drop-out. Therefore, early SA prediction would help school districts to intervene properly to ameliorate this issue. Due to its heterogeneity, autistic students show within-group differences concerning their SA. A comprehensive statistical analysis performed by the authors shows that the individual and demographic characteristics of the targeted population are not predictive factors of SA. So, we used the students' recent previous attendance to predict their future attendance. We introduce a deep learning-based framework for predicting short-and long-term SA of autistic students using the Long Short-Term Memory (LSTM) and Multilayer Perceptron (MLP) algorithms. The adopted algorithms outperform other machine learning algorithms. In detail, LSTM increased the accuracy and recall of short-term SA prediction by 20% and 13%, while the same scores of long-term SA prediction increased by 5% using MLP.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Genetic diagnosis for rare diseases in the Dutch Caribbean: a qualitative study on the experiences and associated needs of parents

European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. Research on the perspectives of patients and parents regarding genetic testing and its implications has been performed mostly in Europe, Canada, the United States, Australia and New Zealand, even though genetic testing is becoming increasingly available worldwide. We aimed to fill this knowledge gap by exploring the experiences and needs of parents in the Dutch Caribbean who received a genetic diagnosis for the rare disease of their child. We conducted 23 semi-structured interviews with 30 parents of children diagnosed with various rare genetic diseases in Aruba, Bonaire and CuraÃ§ao (ABC-islands). Two researchers independently analyzed the interviews using a thematic approach. Main themes identified were: (1) getting a genetic diagnosis, (2) coping, support and perceived social stigma, (3) living on a small island, and (4) needs regarding genetic services. Our results indicate that, despite reported limitations regarding the availability of healthcare and support services, receiving a genetic diagnosis for their child was valuable for most participants. While some of the participants' experiences with and attitudes towards the genetic diagnosis of their child were similar to those reported in previous studies, we identified a number of aspects that are more specifically related to this Dutch Caribbean setting. These include coping through faith and religion, social stigma and being the only one on the island with a specific genetic disorder. The results of this study and the provided recommendations may be useful when developing genetic testing and counseling services in similar settings.
WORLD
Nature.com

Neuroimaging-derived brain age is associated with life satisfaction in cognitively unimpaired elderly: A community-based study

With the widespread increase in elderly populations, the quality of life and mental health in old age are issues of great interest. The human brain changes with age, and the brain aging process is biologically complex and varies widely among individuals. In this cross-sectional study, to clarify the effects of mental health, as well as common metabolic factors (e.g., diabetes) on healthy brain aging in late life, we analyzed structural brain MRI findings to examine the relationship between predicted brain age and life satisfaction, depressive symptoms, resilience, and lifestyle-related factors in elderly community-living individuals with unimpaired cognitive function. We extracted data from a community-based cohort study in Arakawa Ward, Tokyo. T1-weighted images of 773 elderly participants aged â‰¥65 years were analyzed, and the predicted brain age of each subject was calculated by machine learning from anatomically standardized gray-matter images. Specifically, we examined the relationships between the brain-predicted age difference (Brain-PAD: real age subtracted from predicted age) and life satisfaction, depressive symptoms, resilience, alcohol consumption, smoking, diabetes, hypertension, and dyslipidemia. Brain-PAD showed significant negative correlations with life satisfaction (Spearman's rs= âˆ’0.102, p"‰="‰0.005) and resilience (rs= âˆ’0.105, p"‰="‰0.004). In a multiple regression analysis, life satisfaction (p"‰="‰0.038), alcohol use (p"‰="‰0.040), and diabetes (p"‰="‰0.002) were independently correlated with Brain-PAD. Thus, in the cognitively unimpaired elderly, higher life satisfaction was associated with a 'younger' brain, whereas diabetes and alcohol use had negative impacts on life satisfaction. Subjective life satisfaction, as well as the prevention of diabetes and alcohol use, may protect the brain from accelerated aging.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Unconventional spectral signature of T in a pure d-wave superconductor

In conventional superconductors, the phase transition into a zero-resistance and perfectly diamagnetic state is accompanied by a jump in the specific heat and the opening of a spectral gap1. In the high-transition-temperature (high-Tc) cuprates, although the transport, magnetic and thermodynamic signatures of Tc have been known since the 1980s2, the spectroscopic singularity associated with the transition remains unknown. Here we resolve this long-standing puzzle with a high-precision angle-resolved photoemission spectroscopy (ARPES) study on overdoped (Bi,Pb)2Sr2CaCu2O8+Î´ (Bi2212). We first probe the momentum-resolved electronic specific heat via spectroscopy and reproduce the specific heat peak at Tc, completing the missing link for a holistic description of superconductivity. Then, by studying the full momentum, energy and temperature evolution of the spectra, we reveal that this thermodynamic anomaly arises from the singular growth of in-gap spectral intensity across Tc. Furthermore, we observe that the temperature evolution of in-gap intensity is highly anisotropic in the momentum space, and the gap itself obeys both the d-wave functional form and particle"“hole symmetry. These findings support the scenario that the superconducting transition is driven by phase fluctuations. They also serve as an anchor point for understanding the Fermi arc and pseudogap phenomena in underdoped cuprates.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

A comparative multicentric long-term study of un-augmented modified Nishida procedure vs augmentation in unilateral sixth nerve palsy

To compare the effectiveness of three procedures: modified Nishida procedure alone vs modified Nishida procedure combined with medial rectus recession (MRc) vs modified Nishida procedure combined with MRc and botulinum toxin (BT) for severe unilateral sixth nerve palsy. Design. Consecutive, interventional case series. Methods. The medical records of a consecutive...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

The rise and fall (and rise) of datasets

Growing criticisms of datasets that were built from user-generated data scraped from the web have led to the retirement or redaction of many popular benchmarks. Their afterlife, as copies or subsets that continue to be used, is a cause for concern. The fast pace of development in machine learning research...
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

COVID-19 reinfections among naturally infected and vaccinated individuals

The protection against emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants by pre-existing antibodies elicited due to the current vaccination or natural infection is a global concern. We aimed to investigate the rate of SARS-CoV-2 infection and its clinical features among infection-naÃ¯ve, infected, vaccinated, and post-infection-vaccinated individuals. A cohort was designed among icddr,b staff registered for COVID-19 testing by real-time reverse transcriptase-polymerase chain reaction (rRT-PCR). Reinfection cases were confirmed by whole-genome sequencing. From 19 March 2020 to 31 March 2021, 1644 (mean age, 38.4Â years and 57% male) participants were enrolled; where 1080 (65.7%) were tested negative and added to the negative cohort. The positive cohort included 750 positive patients (564 from baseline and 186 from negative cohort follow-up), of whom 27.6% were hospitalized and 2.5% died. Among hospitalized patients, 45.9% had severe to critical disease and 42.5% required oxygen support. Hypertension and diabetes mellitus were found significantly higher among the hospitalised patients compared to out-patients; risk ratio 1.3 and 1.6 respectively. The risk of infection among positive cohort was 80.2% lower than negative cohort (95% CI 72.6"“85.7%; p"‰<"‰0.001). Genome sequences showed that genetically distinct SARS-CoV-2 strains were responsible for reinfections. Naturally infected populations were less likely to be reinfected by SARS-CoV-2 than the infection-naÃ¯ve and vaccinated individuals. Although, reinfected individuals did not suffer severe disease, a remarkable proportion of naturally infected or vaccinated individuals were (re)-infected by the emerging variants.
PUBLIC HEALTH

