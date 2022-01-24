External validation of deep learning-based bone-age software: a preliminary study with real world data

European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. Research on the perspectives of patients and parents regarding genetic testing and its implications has been performed mostly in Europe, Canada, the United States, Australia and New Zealand, even though genetic testing is becoming increasingly available worldwide. We aimed to fill this knowledge gap by exploring the experiences and needs of parents in the Dutch Caribbean who received a genetic diagnosis for the rare disease of their child. We conducted 23 semi-structured interviews with 30 parents of children diagnosed with various rare genetic diseases in Aruba, Bonaire and CuraÃ§ao (ABC-islands). Two researchers independently analyzed the interviews using a thematic approach. Main themes identified were: (1) getting a genetic diagnosis, (2) coping, support and perceived social stigma, (3) living on a small island, and (4) needs regarding genetic services. Our results indicate that, despite reported limitations regarding the availability of healthcare and support services, receiving a genetic diagnosis for their child was valuable for most participants. While some of the participants' experiences with and attitudes towards the genetic diagnosis of their child were similar to those reported in previous studies, we identified a number of aspects that are more specifically related to this Dutch Caribbean setting. These include coping through faith and religion, social stigma and being the only one on the island with a specific genetic disorder. The results of this study and the provided recommendations may be useful when developing genetic testing and counseling services in similar settings.

WORLD ・ 35 MINUTES AGO