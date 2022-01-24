External validation of deep learning-based bone-age software: a preliminary study with real world data

With the widespread increase in elderly populations, the quality of life and mental health in old age are issues of great interest. The human brain changes with age, and the brain aging process is biologically complex and varies widely among individuals. In this cross-sectional study, to clarify the effects of mental health, as well as common metabolic factors (e.g., diabetes) on healthy brain aging in late life, we analyzed structural brain MRI findings to examine the relationship between predicted brain age and life satisfaction, depressive symptoms, resilience, and lifestyle-related factors in elderly community-living individuals with unimpaired cognitive function. We extracted data from a community-based cohort study in Arakawa Ward, Tokyo. T1-weighted images of 773 elderly participants aged â‰¥65 years were analyzed, and the predicted brain age of each subject was calculated by machine learning from anatomically standardized gray-matter images. Specifically, we examined the relationships between the brain-predicted age difference (Brain-PAD: real age subtracted from predicted age) and life satisfaction, depressive symptoms, resilience, alcohol consumption, smoking, diabetes, hypertension, and dyslipidemia. Brain-PAD showed significant negative correlations with life satisfaction (Spearman's rs= âˆ’0.102, p"‰="‰0.005) and resilience (rs= âˆ’0.105, p"‰="‰0.004). In a multiple regression analysis, life satisfaction (p"‰="‰0.038), alcohol use (p"‰="‰0.040), and diabetes (p"‰="‰0.002) were independently correlated with Brain-PAD. Thus, in the cognitively unimpaired elderly, higher life satisfaction was associated with a 'younger' brain, whereas diabetes and alcohol use had negative impacts on life satisfaction. Subjective life satisfaction, as well as the prevention of diabetes and alcohol use, may protect the brain from accelerated aging.
Comments / 0