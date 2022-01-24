Charles Epperson – No Service

President Biden on Thursday said he would nominate a Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court to replace the retiring Justice Stephen Breyer , following through on a key campaign pledge. Biden announced Breyer’s retirement during an event with the jurist at the White House, with the president saying...
Top U.S. Vet Reveals: The Worst Dog Food You Can Buy Banksy’s Painting Sold Out in 3 Hours on This $1 Billion Dollar Art Investment AppThis $1 billion investing app lets you diversify your portfolio with multimillion-dollar paintings for a fraction of the cost. Roofers Tested 17 Gutter Guards…...
Neil Young is getting his own channel on SiriusXM, a day after Spotify said it was removing the “Heart of Gold” songwriter’s music after he protested vaccine misinformation on the streaming service. The channel, dubbed "Neil Young Radio," will run for a week starting on Thursday, SiriusXM...
The Federal Reserve said Wednesday that it would hold the line on short-term interest rates, with an eye toward raising them “soon,” and that it would pare the rate of its asset purchases, bringing them to a halt in early March. “The committee is of a mind to...
MOSCOW, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Russia said on Thursday it was clear the United States was not willing to address its main security concerns in their standoff over Ukraine, but kept the door open for further dialogue. The United States and NATO submitted a written response on Wednesday to demands...
Kyiv — Russia and NATO are continuing their military buildup around Ukraine, including more Russian fighter jets just across Ukraine's northern border in Belarus. Russia's ongoing military exercises with its Belarusian allies have fueled fears that Russia could launch an invasion into Ukraine, as it did in 2014. The...
LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider’s dazzling streak is over, snapped Wednesday by a Chicago librarian after 40 consecutive wins and nearly $1.4 million in prize money. Schneider’s success put her in the ranks of Ken Jennings, who’s serving as guest host, and the...
A Texas felon was facing federal firearms charges after allegedly selling a handgun to the Colleyville synagogue hostage suspect, the Justice Department announced Wednesday. Henry "Michael" Williams, 32, faces a federal charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to Chad Meacham, U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Texas.
The United States condemned repeated missile launches from North Korea following its latest weapons test on Wednesday, its sixth such launch within the past month, Reuters reports. A State Department spokesperson voiced opposition to the tests, saying that North Korea is violating United Nations Security Council resolutions. North Korea most...
Comments / 0