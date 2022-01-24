Oxford High School reopening nearly 2 months after shooting

OXFORD, Mich. (AP/WOOD) — The Michigan high school where four students were fatally shot in late November will reopen Monday for the first time since the attack.

Oxford High School students have been attending classes at other buildings since Jan. 10.

“Students, we love you. We cannot wait to see you on Monday. And it’s going to be a great day to be a Wildcat, and that’s because we’re Oxford strong,” Oxford High School principal Steve Wolf said in a video message posted on YouTube Sunday.

Wolf said construction crews had been “working tirelessly” to renovate the school. He said there will be “numerous mental health resources” available to returning students.

“We have been through so much to get through this moment. We’ve been grieving together, we’ve been praying together. We’ve attended funerals, vigils and memorials, and we’ve been absolutely heartbroken. And we’ve been angry. Yet we’ve been determined to carry on,” he said in the message.

Four students were killed and six students and a teacher were injured during the Nov. 30 shooting: 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana, 16-year-old Tate Myre, 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin and 17-year-old Justin Shilling. A fellow student, Ethan Crumbley, 15, is charged with murder and other crimes. His parents also are facing charges.

The high school is in Oakland County, about 30 miles north of Detroit.

“As a community, we will get through this with love and grace for one another,” Superintendent Tim Throne said last week, referring to the school’s reopening and legal cases related to the shooting.

“Students, remember: Being Oxford strong means asking for help when you need it. Because we’re all going to need some help getting through this,” Wolf said.

A temporary memorial set up outside the school was removed before students returned. Throne said experts advised that removing it would help students “further their healing process.” A permanent memorial is planned.

