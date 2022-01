BOSTON (CBS) — David Ortiz got into the National Baseball Hall of Fame on Tuesday, the only member of the class of 2022. That means Curt Schilling did not get the call in his final year on the writer’s ballot, which just about everyone expected if you’ve been following Schilling’s post-baseball career. Shortly after Ortiz became a first-ballot Hall of Famer, Schilling sent out a Tweet congratulating his former Boston teammate, asking people to focus on who did get in instead of those who did not. “[David Ortiz] deserved a 1st ballot induction! Congratulations my friend you earned it,” Schilling tweeted. Every year...

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO