ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Chilly today with intervals of clouds and sunshine; a bit of snow tonight for some

By Matt Broderick
WFMZ-TV Online
 3 days ago

Mainly cloudy; bit of snow (especially north and west). Low: 22. Clouds and some sunny breaks; not as cold in the afternoon. High: 38 Low: 14. Sunday featured plenty more cloud cover compared to Saturday, although the day was a warmer one compared to Saturday as morning lows were mostly in...

www.wfmz.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTTS

Snow Flurries Possible Tonight

There could be some snow flurries tonight and overnight, but no accumulation is expected. The National Weather Service says the best chance for flurries will be across the Eastern Ozarks. Temperatures will be in the low 20s. Another blast of winter weather is expected in the middle of next week.
ENVIRONMENT
KTBS

A few snow flurries tonight

SHREVEPORT, La. - Light snow and rain were falling near the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex on Wednesday evening. This was due to a weather disturbance in the upper atmosphere passing by. Even though the humidity was low, the system was strong enough to wring out a tiny bit of moisture. This...
DALLAS, TX
ksgf.com

Snow Flurries Possible Tonight

There could be some snow flurries tonight and overnight, but no accumulation is expected. The National Weather Service says the best chance for flurries will be across the Eastern Ozarks. Temperatures will be in the low 20s. Another blast of winter weather is expected in the middle of next week.
ENVIRONMENT
wbtw.com

Little bit of snow Saturday

Plenty of sunshine once again today. Stray clouds earlier this morning, but the afternoon and most of the evening is cloud-free. Temperatures were cold again today – not many of us making it above 50. Widespread, temperatures were, on average, in the upper 40s. As we progress into tonight, expect increased clouds as a cold front begins to approach. The front will enter our viewing area Friday evening, and bring some stray showers along the coast. Low pressure developed off the coast of Florida today. Although, the center of the system will stay well offshore, it will draw some moisture into the Carolinas. As we shift from Friday into early Saturday morning parts of Scotland, Darlington, and Marlboro counties could be seeing some snow. As we make it to mid morning, the snow spreads all the way to the Grand Strand! The good thing about the system is it is not anything major. No ice and no power outages.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arctic Air#Forecast Summary
localdvm.com

Chilled sunshine today…followed by snow showers Friday

This afternoon as high pressure begins to shift offshore, the thermometer will respond slightly, yet hold in the lower to mid-30s and an increase in clouds will be seen from west to east. Along with the cold air, dry weather will continue for one more day, even though some clouds begin to stream in from the west. Friday into Saturday, the WDVM weather team is still watching the potential for a coastal storm impacting the region, although the brunt of the storm looks to be headed for New England. As it stands now, a deepening area of low pressure starts to get its act together Friday afternoon as it looks to track northward off the Eastern Coast. The question now becomes…” how far offshore does the storm track?” Right now, a consensus of the latest forecast models is that the storm is more likely to track far enough offshore that the heaviest band of snow would set up north of our area, however; the western edge of the storm could give areas east of I-95 some accumulating snow, especially over southern Maryland and the Eastern Shore. In addition to the snow aspect of the system, we will also have to watch for increasing winds and plunging temperatures as the storm lifts out of the area on Saturday evening. Dangerously cold wind chills are likely Saturday night and blowing snow may create very poor visibilities. Sunday, chilled sunshine is expected to make a return along with dry weather. While the start of next week is looking cold, by mid-to-late week, a nice warm-up is in the cards, with the temperatures rebounding dramatically to the upper 40s and lower 50s for next Thursday!
ENVIRONMENT
wgno.com

Staying chilly today and tonight

Temperatures will stay below normal through the day behind the cold front that moved through the area yesterday. We are seeing a little cloud cover drifting across the area but that should clear out as we head into later this evening and tonight. Look for mid 50s for the afternoon before we see numbers dropping this evening.
ENVIRONMENT
KETK / FOX51 News

Thursday Midday Forecast: A few passing clouds and chilly today

REST OF TODAY: We’ll see passing clouds while afternoon temperatures remain cool. High: 56. Winds: N 5 MPH. TONIGHT: A few passing clouds with a couple of sprinkles possible. Chance of rain: 10%. Low: 36. Winds: N 5 MPH. TOMORROW: Decreasing clouds and cooler temperatures. Once the front moves through at some point after midnight, […]
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Slight Warm Up Overnight, Lake Effect Snow Returns

CHICAGO (CBS) — Not as cold tonight. Rising temperatures and increasing clouds toward morning as our next system moves closer. (Credit: CBS 2) The fast-moving cold front will not have a lot of moisture to work with as it moves through later in the day. So only minimal snow showers along the frontal passage. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) Once the front is through, winds turn northerly and lake effect snow develops into Friday. Isolated areas near the lake Friday could end up with 1″ to 3″. Dry & quiet for the weekend. (Credit: CBS 2) TONIGHT: Rising temps. Turning cloudy. Low 13 degrees. THURSDAY: Cloudy with a few afternoon snow showers. Minimal amounts. High 30 degrees. FRIDAY: Lakeside snow showers. High 21 degrees. (Credit: CBS 2)
CHICAGO, IL
WFMZ-TV Online

Quiet and chilly today as we watch a bit of snow tomorrow into Saturday (much more snow S/E)

Cloudy with snow showers developing in the afternoon. Some snow at times at night (light accumulations for most). High: 34 Low: 17. We could talk about yet another cold and dry day we shivered to on Wednesday, but they are a dime a dozen this month. Anyway, all the talk is about the late week coastal storm that is likely to bring snow and wind along its path. However, that path looks to be far enough offshore to spare most of our area any impactful snow, with just light accumulations if any for most of eastern Pennsylvania and northwestern New Jersey. It's a different story closer to the New Jersey and Delaware coasts closer to the storm track, and the shore is indeed the best place to go for the highest chances of more than 6 inches of snow from this event. Well actually, the best place is New England, with parts of that region in line for more than a foot of snow and possible blizzard conditions. For snow lovers, it hasn't been our winter here locally, and we'll likely be on the outside looking in for yet another January winter storm later Friday into Saturday. Outside of some light snow Friday into early Saturday, it's otherwise cold and quiet through Sunday with a moderating trend next week.
DELAWARE, NJ
WTAJ

Sunshine will fade behind clouds on Thursday

Thursday will start off with a good deal of sunshine but then clouds will increase from the west during the afternoon. Highs will be in the middle to upper 20s. A cold front will bring more clouds than sunshine along with snow showers Friday. Right now, it looks like a coating to an inch or so for most of our area. Highs will be in the 20s to near 30 on Friday. This front will feed cold air into a storm system that will develop along the East Coast and bring heavier snowfall not too far from our area later Friday into Saturday. It looks like the odds for this system to back into the area will be extremely small.
ENVIRONMENT
inForney.com

A few snow flurries tonight

SHREVEPORT, La. - Light snow and rain were falling near the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex on Wednesday evening. This was due to a weather disturbance in the upper atmosphere passing by. Even though the humidity was low, the system was strong enough to wring out a tiny bit of moisture. This...
DALLAS, TX
wjhl.com

Clear and cold overnight – Sunshine and clouds Thursday – Snow Friday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for clear skies overnight with a low of 17 degrees. Sunny skies are forecast for early Thursday with an afternoon high near 48 degrees. Clouds will increase across the area late Thursday afternoon with skies becoming mostly cloudy Thursday night. The low will be near 28 degrees.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Showers To Continue Ahead Of Cold Front

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Showers will continue to move through the area Wednesday afternoon and evening from east to west. They have primarily been confined to Broward county Wednesday afternoon but will continue to develop farther south into Miami-Dade this evening. They are small and moving quickly so any downpours will be brief. With more activity developing over the interior, however, showers will remain in the forecast through Wednesday evening. An isolated thunderstorm can’t be ruled but as of Wednesday afternoon, it looks like these will mostly be small showers with brief downpours. (CBS4) Thursday we remain unsettled as the low-pressure system moves across the state. Showers will be possible Thursday with highs in the upper 70s. Friday will be even warmer with highs around 80 degrees. It will be a chilly start to Saturday with temperatures in the upper 50s, a few storms are possible early in the day. Highs will be in the low to mid-60s. Some of the coldest air of the season arrives by Sunday morning when lows plummet to the low 50s. Highs will only be in the low 60s.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Frigid Temps Incoming As Potential Nor’Easter Looms

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We have a lot to discuss so let’s go at it in chronological order. And the beginning of the discussion is the COLD of tonight. The record low for this date is 2° set in 1961, when Kennedy was President. The average overnight low is now 25°. We are forecasting a low of 14°, and that would be the coldest night of the Winter season so far. (We are a little over 1/3 third of the way through the season at this point.) Still chilly tomorrow with a high of only 35°. That is below the average of 43°. By...
BALTIMORE, MD
Tyler Morning Telegraph

A few snow flurries tonight

SHREVEPORT, La. - Light snow and rain were falling near the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex on Wednesday evening. This was due to a weather disturbance in the upper atmosphere passing by. Even though the humidity was low, the system was strong enough to wring out a tiny bit of moisture. This...
DALLAS, TX
wwnytv.com

Mild today, snow tonight

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s cold enough for an alert early Thursday, but it will end up mild. And we have an alert for lake effect snow tonight into tomorrow. Temperatures are mostly within a few degrees above and below zero to start. There’s a wind chill advisory...
WATERTOWN, NY
FOX Carolina

Chilly Today, Rain and Snow Friday

Today will be mostly sunny, with some clouds late in the day. Highs will be close to normal in the 40s area-wide. Overnight, we're looking at increasing clouds, and lows in the 30s, with some 20s in the mountains. A system moves in on Friday that will keep us cloudy,...
GAFFNEY, SC
WFMZ-TV Online

Cold through the weekend but worst of coastal storm expected to stay to our east

THURSDAY: Cold with sunshine mixing with some clouds. High: 30. We could talk about yet another cold and dry day we shivered to on Wednesday, but they are a dime a dozen this month. Anyway, all the talk is about the late week coastal storm that is likely to bring snow and wind along its path. However, that path looks to be far enough offshore to spare most of our area any impactful snow, with just light accumulations if any for most of eastern Pennsylvania and northwestern New Jersey. It's a different story closer to the New Jersey and Delaware coasts closer to the storm track, and the shore is indeed the best place to go for the highest chances of more than 6 inches of snow from this event. Well actually, the best place is New England, with parts of that region in line for more than a foot of snow and possible blizzard conditions. For snow lovers, it hasn't been our winter here locally, and we'll likely be on the outside looking in for yet another January winter storm later Friday into Saturday. Outside of some light snow Friday into early Saturday, it's otherwise cold and quiet through Sunday with a moderating trend next week.
DELAWARE, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy