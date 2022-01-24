Chilly today with intervals of clouds and sunshine; a bit of snow tonight for some

This afternoon as high pressure begins to shift offshore, the thermometer will respond slightly, yet hold in the lower to mid-30s and an increase in clouds will be seen from west to east. Along with the cold air, dry weather will continue for one more day, even though some clouds begin to stream in from the west. Friday into Saturday, the WDVM weather team is still watching the potential for a coastal storm impacting the region, although the brunt of the storm looks to be headed for New England. As it stands now, a deepening area of low pressure starts to get its act together Friday afternoon as it looks to track northward off the Eastern Coast. The question now becomes…” how far offshore does the storm track?” Right now, a consensus of the latest forecast models is that the storm is more likely to track far enough offshore that the heaviest band of snow would set up north of our area, however; the western edge of the storm could give areas east of I-95 some accumulating snow, especially over southern Maryland and the Eastern Shore. In addition to the snow aspect of the system, we will also have to watch for increasing winds and plunging temperatures as the storm lifts out of the area on Saturday evening. Dangerously cold wind chills are likely Saturday night and blowing snow may create very poor visibilities. Sunday, chilled sunshine is expected to make a return along with dry weather. While the start of next week is looking cold, by mid-to-late week, a nice warm-up is in the cards, with the temperatures rebounding dramatically to the upper 40s and lower 50s for next Thursday!

ENVIRONMENT ・ 19 HOURS AGO