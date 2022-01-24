ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Punching In: NLRB Top Lawyer Is ‘Speeding’ Through Agenda Items

bloomberglaw.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbruzzo at Six-Month Mark | NYC’s New Pay Equity Law. Robert Iafolla: National Labor Relations Board General Counsel Jennifer Abruzzo has made significant strides toward boosting legal protections for workers and unions in her first six months in office. She’s rapidly rolled out an ambitious set of initiatives...

news.bloomberglaw.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
bloomberglaw.com

Breyer Doesn’t Leave Clear ‘Liberal’ Criminal Law Legacy

Breyer, who is retiring. sometimes sided with government on crime. Justice Stephen Breyer will be remembered for speaking out against the death penalty, but when it comes to criminal law across the board, don’t call him a liberal. Breyer’s tendency to defer to the government means he sometimes sides...
CONGRESS & COURTS
bloomberglaw.com

New York to Require Employers to Disclose Worker Monitoring

Employers in New York must disclose electronic monitoring, such as internet access and videoconferencing, to new hires under a new law taking effect in May, as workers contend with an employment landscape that’s increasingly dependent on technology. The new law comes amid a worldwide push for greater privacy protections...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
New York City, NY
State
Nevada State
State
Maryland State
City
Maryland, NY
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
New York City, NY
Government
SELF

Free N95 Masks Are Available in These Pharmacies

A week after the White House announced a plan to provide 400 million free N95 masks to people in the U.S., the goods have arrived. The nonsurgical masks, which come from the United States’ National Strategic Stockpile and are set to be distributed via local pharmacies across the country, have reportedly already started arriving in stores. “Last week masks began shipping and arriving at pharmacies and grocers around [the] country,” a White House official told CNN.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Relations#Labor Rights#U S Labor Department#Republican#Democratic#Nlrb Chair#Workers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
CBS News

What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

The IRS issued more than 169 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with the $1,400 checks reaching most American households. But some advocates and lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic ends. So far,...
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

McDermott Adds D.C. Lawyer Graham as Government Contracts Chief

McDermott Will & Emery has hired former Vinson & Elkins partner Daniel Graham as the law firm’s first government contracts practice chair in Washington. Graham officially joined the Houston-based firm on Monday after more than six years with Vinson & Elkins, where he was most recently vice-chair of the firm’s government contracts practice. McDermott’s government contracts practice is part of its regulatory practice group.
WASHINGTON STATE
TIME

Tens of Thousands of Afghans Who Fled The Taliban Are Now Marooned in America's Broken Immigration Bureaucracy

Ahmad Naeem Wakili lives in a daze, his mind often drifting to his wife and 2-year-old, a little girl with big brown curls and green eyes. Wakili escaped Afghanistan amid a flurry of evacuations that began in mid-August after the Afghan government collapsed and the Taliban took Kabul. He now lives and works in Tucson, Ariz., but his wife and daughter remain trapped in Turkey. The U.S. government has twice rejected their applications to be reunited with Wakili through an ad-hoc channel called humanitarian parole. While the rejection documents cite a problem with the fees that Wakili attempted to pay—a total of $1,150— U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), the government agency in charge of processing such applications, provided no further explanation and no clear indication of when he might see his family again. (TIME reviewed the rejection letters sent to Wakili).
IMMIGRATION
Hartford Courant

State Supreme Court rules that women-only spaces in public coed gyms are illegal

The state Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that private, women-only exercise areas in gyms open otherwise to both men and women violate a state anti-discrimination law. Chief Justice Richard Robinson called the decision that immediately bans private spaces based on sex or religion in public places, a “significant question of first impression” that turned on whether there can be gender-based ...
HARTFORD, CT
bloomberglaw.com

Scripps Health Breach Too California-Heavy for Federal Court

A proposed class action against Scripps Health over a 2021 data breach was thrown out of federal court Wednesday, when a Southern District of California judge said too many Californians meant it lacked jurisdiction. Scripps Health, the second largest healthcare provider in San Diego, allegedly didn’t properly secure and safeguard...
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy