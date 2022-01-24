ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Congress can help students learning English

By Zaidee Stavely
edsource.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudents learning English as a second language need more bilingual teachers and bilingual education programs, more access to high-quality preschool and better tracking to understand how they do in school after they become fluent in English, according to a new report from The Century Foundation. The report says Congress...

