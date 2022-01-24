ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Balancing SEL and classroom basics

By Tim Smyth, Social Studies Teacher, Wissahickon High School
As we enter our third year impacted by COVID, I predict that it is going to take schools three years to fully recover. After spending a year at home, my high school students are back in the classroom, and I am thrilled to be with them. However, even beyond...

nafme.org

Leadership Inside and Outside the Classroom

All industries are constantly changing and evolving with the times. The sudden arrival of COVID-19 simply accelerated this process, pushing us all to rethink and shift in an instant. In the field of music, the pandemic made us question how and where we perform, what we teach and why, how we engage with our audiences and students, where and how we receive income, and so much more. It magnified any gaps we had in incorporating technology, removing barriers, teaching virtually, and sustaining partnerships. In essence, the pandemic tested our ability to be adaptable.
EDUCATION
eSchool Online

How to establish rapport with online students

My experience with online education began 19 years ago after I took a break from teaching in the brick and mortar setting to give birth to my daughter. When I was ready to get back in the game, several of my colleagues recommended Florida Virtual School (FLVS), which at the time was in its infancy. What really sold me on FLVS was the organization’s dedication to meeting students where they are. It also seemed like the next natural step for me, because during my traditional schooling days I was constantly looking to add innovative methods and technology to my classroom.
EDUCATION
theglenecho.com

SEL Day 2021

SEL (Social Emotional Learning) day came right after the most demanding time for students: the infamous week before winter vacation. With plenty of essays, exams, and project due dates looming, everyone was in need of a break. SEL day was like our fairy godmother, granting every students’ wish for a breather. Held on Dec. 21, the day was made up of activities organized by GRHS teachers, ranging from journaling to equestrian therapy, with mental health workshops led by Robin in between. Robin is a program that teaches educators and students stress and anxiety management, bringing in mental health coaches focused on tackling prominent issues faced by adolescents, such as body image, resilience, and self-love.
GLEN ROCK, NJ
eSchool Online

With family engagement, universal pre-K will be a success in 2022

The next few years could be a turning point for those of us involved in early education, and even for education in general. As part of the American Families Plan, President Biden is aiming to set aside $200 billion to make universal pre-K a reality for the first time in this country’s history. It’s a large investment with a laudable goal, and it will no doubt help millions of children and their families if it passes.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
#Sel#Classroom#Covid#Eschool Media#Social Studies Teacher#Wissahickon High School
wellesleyps.org

Covid Classroom Letter

I’m writing today to start a new step in our communication of Covid information from the High School. Recently the district made the decision to no longer do the intricate contact tracing we have been doing up until now. Dr. Lussier spoke about this in his Covid update to the School Committee last night. Our nurses will still contact trace for situations that they deem to be of greatest risk. The state and the Wellesley Department of Health both recently made the decision to no longer do contact tracing as it was overwhelming staff to the point where it was unmanageable.
WELLESLEY, MA
benewsjournal.com

Pandemic impacts classroom, not education

Perception of current events varies greatly based on age and level of understanding, in order to get more information about how students currently feel about classroom safety and school protocols the same open-ended questions were asked to each individual about their personal experiences. This is a small pool of students, but the responses seemed to have themes that carried throughout […]
EDUCATION
eSchool Online

The Payoff of Going Paperless in K-12 Schools

Replacing paper forms and manual processes with secure digital workflows creates better experiences for faculty, staff, and students, while saving institutions time and money. This interactive ebook draws on the insights and perspectives from our recent webinar series about how schools can approach the process of going paperless and includes video clips featuring real-world advice from our panel of industry experts.
EDUCATION
eSchool Online

4 ways to bring creativity to math instruction

Here’s a question for you: “What do you think is the most unpopular subject in school?” If you thought the safe answer was math, then you’d be right. According to numerous surveys, mathematics is easily one of the most disliked subjects in school, regularly scoring in the bottom three. I can certainly understand the sentiment. As a student, I didn’t like math much either.
EDUCATION
WKRC

Teach basics in the classroom, not 'identity politics,' says grassroots nonprofit

WASHINGTON (TND) — As parents around the country sound alarms on what's being taught in classrooms, grassroots organizations are popping up everywhere. At Somerville Public Schools in Massachusetts, the school district says it is working to “improve equity and access for their students” and they're “experiencing discomfort as part of the process of healing and transformation.”
ADVOCACY
redlands.edu

Seeking an education beyond the classroom

As a business administration student at the University of Redlands, Collin O’Connor knows that diversifying an investment portfolio makes business sense. But he has taken this approach one step further and has applied it to his life on the Redlands campus, where he has held a variety of positions in the Office of Admissions, Event Services, and Alumni and Community Relations.
REDLANDS, CA
eSchool Online

Benchmarking Toolkit for 2022

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated an extant trend toward digitized communications, and highlighted the weaknesses in many schools’ and districts’ communication plans. School communication is currently strong in some areas, notably general parental engagement and support, but it has major weaknesses. These include school-teacher and school-student communication in schools, as well as communication with a hard-to-reach quartile of parents. Schools must address these and transfer the lessons of the coronavirus pandemic to their communication plans with schools back to in-person teaching.
EDUCATION
washburnreview.org

Ichabods get back to the basics

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic beginning in 2019, Washburn moved their classes to remote-online learning. This year, faculty decided to take on in-person classes, setting social distancing and mask regulations. Yet, some find it difficult adapting to campus-life once again. Students and faculty have found it harder to form...
EDUCATION
eSchool Online

What edtech should schools keep in today’s new normal?

The COVID-19 pandemic has certainly thrown education for a loop. Even as classes resumed this past fall, many districts implemented widespread student and teacher quarantines and shifted to virtual learning as new outbreaks and variants emerged. What new tools, techniques, and innovations should stick around in primary schools even after...
EDUCATION
eSchool Online

For COVID catch-up, don’t remediate–accelerate

One of the biggest changes educators will see in 2022 is the shift to accelerated learning. Educators have been experimenting with accelerated learning for some time, but in the last year or so, as districts looked for new strategies to address pandemic-related learning losses, organizations like The New Teacher Project have released reports on the effectiveness of the approach.
EDUCATION
eSchool Online

Happy habits: SEL matters more than ever

“My hope is these extra couple of days will allow everyone to take a little extra time for themselves and their families. Family is, after all, much of what Thanksgiving is all about.”. –Dr. Kelvin R. Adams, Superintendent of Schools, St. Louis Public Schools. Like St. Louis, school districts across...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
saguachetoday.com

Swinging Back to Remote Classrooms

Schools Return to Virtual Learning in Saguache Today. “I am reaching out to our community today to notify everyone that Mountain Valley School will transition to remote learning for all students starting Monday, January 24, 2022,” Superintendent Travis Garoutte wrote in a letter posted on the school’s social media platform last Friday, Jan. 21.
SAGUACHE, CO
San Diego Business Journal

Replacing Classrooms and Expanding Services

A $49.3 million construction project under way at in El Cajon will greatly expand services the college offers veterans and replaces several aging classroom buildings. A key part of the 61,390-square-foot Science, Math and Career Complex is the 4,000-square-foot Veterans Resource Center that will take up much of the first floor of the building and serve the more than 700 veterans enrolled in the college, said Lynn Neault, chancellor of the Grossmont-Cuyamacha Community College District.
EL CAJON, CA

