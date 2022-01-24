Balancing SEL and classroom basics

SEL (Social Emotional Learning) day came right after the most demanding time for students: the infamous week before winter vacation. With plenty of essays, exams, and project due dates looming, everyone was in need of a break. SEL day was like our fairy godmother, granting every students’ wish for a breather. Held on Dec. 21, the day was made up of activities organized by GRHS teachers, ranging from journaling to equestrian therapy, with mental health workshops led by Robin in between. Robin is a program that teaches educators and students stress and anxiety management, bringing in mental health coaches focused on tackling prominent issues faced by adolescents, such as body image, resilience, and self-love.
