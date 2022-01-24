ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Adtalem Global Education to divest Financial Services segment for $1B cash

By Niloofer Shaikh
Seekingalpha.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) to sell its Financial Services segment, which includes ACAMS, Becker Professional Education and OnCourse Learning, to...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seekingalpha.com

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund Provides Both Equity And Debt Exposure

Unlike most EM funds, the First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund invests in both stocks and bonds of Emerging Market companies and countries. (This article was co-produced with Hoya Capital Real Estate) Introduction. I found this chart from Northern Trust while researching the Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (AEF) which...
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Capital Product Partners Increased Its Distribution By 50% - Expect More To Come

Capital Product Partners just increased its quarterly distribution by 50% (from $0.10 to $0.15 per unit). My previous article on Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP), entitled Capital Product Partners: Positive Momentum Set To Continue, was published on 15 August 2021 (price at publication $11.46). Since then, the units have returned almost 35% versus a negative return for the S&P 500. The good news is that the positive momentum is here to stay for the foreseeable future and CPLP remains cheap.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adtalem Global Education#Financial Services#Colibri Group#Healthcare Professionals#Atge#Acams#Oncourse Learning#Wendel Group
Seekingalpha.com

Enterprise Products Partners: An Attractive 7%-Yielder With Growth Potential

Enterprise Products Partners is one of the largest and most financially stable midstream partnerships in the United States. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) is one of the largest midstream partnerships in the United States. The midstream sector as a whole has certainly been an interesting one to watch over the past few years. The sector as a whole took a beating in 2020 following the coronavirus-driven collapse of crude oil prices, although the cash flows of most of these companies held up just fine. The sector has since rebounded now that crude oil prices are sitting at a five-year high, although Enterprise Products Partners is only up 15.00% over the past year, which is nowhere near as large of a gain as what some of its peers have delivered. The primary reason to buy the company is because of the distribution that it pays out though, and at a 7.69% yield, the company certainly delivers in this respect. There are reasons to expect that the company's distribution will increase over the coming years as well so the company might be worth considering for a position in your portfolio.
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Daqo Taps Richly Valued China-Listed Unit To Raise $1.7 Billion For Expansion

Daqo New Energy will tap its China-listed subsidiary to raise funds for the construction of a major new production facility in Inner Mongolia. Now we finally know what China's U.S.-listed solar companies are planning to do with their newly-listed Shanghai subsidiaries: use them as cash-raising cows. That's the underlying message...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Seekingalpha.com

Global Cannabis Applications to acquire 33% in South African cannabis insurance firm

Global Cannabis Applications (OTCPK:FUAPF) signs a Letter Of Intent to acquire 33% of a South African Cell Captive (NYSE:CC) insurance firm focused on cannabis growing operations in southern Africa from Blue Anchor Risk Solutions (NYSEARCA:BAR). FUAPF will grant BAR exclusive sub-license rights for Efixii software in South Africa, Lesotho and...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

AIG Life & Retirement introduces advanced outcomes variable annuity

American International Group's (NYSE:AIG) Life & Retirement arm launches Advanced Outcomes Annuity, a variable annuity that is issued by American General Life Insurance, a subsidiary of AIG. This annuity targets high growth as nearly two-thirds of the investment strategies are not subject to a cap, the company says. “The structured...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Seekingalpha.com

Goldman Sachs expands annual bonus pool by 40%-50%, reflecting record year

After the investment banking industry saw record M&A activity in 2021, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) pushes up its annual bonus pool for the best performing investment bankers by 40%-50%, Reuters reports, citing three people with direct knowledge of the matter. Goldman (GS) CFO Denis Coleman said earlier this week that the...
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

U.S. Weekly FundFlows Insight Report: Investors Add $3.0 Billion To Conventional Equity And Fixed Income Funds While Withdrawing $5.7 Billion From ETFs

The Treasury yield curve continues to flatten. During Refinitiv Lipper's fund-flows week ended January 19, 2022, investors were overall net redeemers of total fund assets (including both conventional funds and ETFs) for the second straight week, withdrawing a net $61.2 billion. Money market funds (-$58.2 billion), equity funds (-$2.4 billion),...
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Discover Financial Services Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th, after market close. The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.64 (+59.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3B (+6.4% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, DFS has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
athensceo.com

Tim Rine Discusses Oconee State Financial Services

Senior Wealth Advisor with Oconee State Financial Services Tim Rine talks about the services offered at Oconee State Financial Services and helping customers meet their financial goals. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Seekingalpha.com

Security National Financial acquires funeral service firm

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) has acquired Salt Lake-based funeral service provider, Holbrook Mortuary. Holbrook operates a mortuary in the East Millcreek area and serves around 200 families annually. This marks Security National’s third death care business acquisition in the past three years and the second acquisition closed in 2021 calendar...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

The Case For Investing In The Software/Cloud Computing Space Now, Part 2

Shares of High-Growth software companies have led the market down so far in 2022. Tactics: A guide to taking advantage of extraordinary valuations in the software/cloud space. It would be difficult to ignore the massive valuation implosion of most software equities over the past 3 months. In Part 1, I outlined my thoughts regarding valuation and why I thought this decline provides a good time to invest in the high-growth IT space. In Part 2 below, I outline some of the themes I consider in looking at specific companies and their shares. The fact is that the shares of almost all Information Technology (IT) companies have seen their share prices plummet, but particularly those companies whose enterprise value/sales (EV/S) had been higher than average; investors have suddenly chosen to disregard fundamentals and specific positive announcements from the companies. The past 3 months have been one of the worst times to be an investor in high growth shares - and yet as bad as this decline has been for IT investors, the valuation implosion has presented one of the more significant opportunities to buy both the highest growth names and some fallen angels at what I believe will prove in time to be bargain valuations.
SOFTWARE
Seekingalpha.com

Deutsche Bank stock climbs after Q4 revenue beat, 2022 guidance boost

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) stock advances 2.6% after its Q4 revenue beats consensus and Germany's largest lender boosts its outlook for 2022 revenue and sees a path to reach its return on tangible equity target this year. For 2021, all four core businesses performed at or ahead of plan and the...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Corning jumps 5% as Goldman Sachs upgrades to Buy on multiple tailwinds

Corning (NYSE:GLW) is up 5.4% alongside an upgrade to Buy at Goldman Sachs, seeing the company riding multiple 2022 tailwinds as well as some declining risk in the Display business. "We expect Display risk to recede while Optical, Environmental and Hemlock tailwinds continue and strengthen," the firm says. "We also...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy