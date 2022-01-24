Adtalem Global Education to divest Financial Services segment for $1B cash

Enterprise Products Partners is one of the largest and most financially stable midstream partnerships in the United States. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) is one of the largest midstream partnerships in the United States. The midstream sector as a whole has certainly been an interesting one to watch over the past few years. The sector as a whole took a beating in 2020 following the coronavirus-driven collapse of crude oil prices, although the cash flows of most of these companies held up just fine. The sector has since rebounded now that crude oil prices are sitting at a five-year high, although Enterprise Products Partners is only up 15.00% over the past year, which is nowhere near as large of a gain as what some of its peers have delivered. The primary reason to buy the company is because of the distribution that it pays out though, and at a 7.69% yield, the company certainly delivers in this respect. There are reasons to expect that the company's distribution will increase over the coming years as well so the company might be worth considering for a position in your portfolio.

