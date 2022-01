The Government’s candidate to lead the Financial Reporting Council (FRC) has said that the situation at the top of the regulator is in “a pretty poor state”.Businessman Sir Jan du Plessis said that he would address the governance of the auditing regulator if he was put in charge.“I think perhaps for somebody in my position it is not wise to comment on what might have gone on before,” he told MPs on the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy committee.If I'm given the opportunity to take on the chair of the FRC I promise you that one of the first things...

