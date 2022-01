The U.S. Economic Development Administration describes economic resilience as the ability to avoid, withstand, and recover from major disruption or economic downturn caused by a major economic shift, natural disaster, closure of a military base, or loss of a major employer. We could also add pandemic to that list. Investing in resilience is essential to the long-term success of our businesses, and our communities and our region. From both the private and public sector perspectives, three key resiliency issues facing us include supply chains, workforce and downtown revitalization.

