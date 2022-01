Join The ARK Shelter for it 25th Annual Mystery Dinner Theatre, Chaos in the Casino, on 6:30 p.m. Feb. 19 at the National Guard Armory. Have a scary good time with a night full of fun and mystery. Enjoy a night out with dinner catered by Diamond R, a live and silent auction, and a play all for a great cause. Tickets are only $60 each. Want to bring your organization or business? We offer different table packages to accommodate your specific needs. You can visit www.arkshelter.org /event-page for more information or give us a call at (325) 643-2699. Dine, play, drink but beware things are not what they seem.

PERFORMING ARTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO